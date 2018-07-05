Sharks to face the Stormers

As expected JLDP is not available for this match, but fortunately Akker has recovered to be able to start. Louis Schreuder rotates with Cameron Wright, and Wian Vosloo gets another opportunity off the bench.

Interestingly Beast has moved to the bench, and Juan Schoeman is rewarded for his display against the Lions with a start.

1. Juan Schoeman 16. Chiliboy Ralepelle 2. Akker van der Merwe 17. Beast Mtawarira 3. Thomas du Toit 18. John-Hubert Meyer 4. Tyler Paul 19. Hyron Andrews 5. Ruan Botha (C) 20. Wian Vosloo 6. Philip van der Walt 21. Cameron Wright 7. Jacques Vermeulen 22. Marius Louw 8. Daniel du Preez 23. Kobus van Wyk 9. Louis Schreuder 10. Robert du Preez 11. Lwazi Mvovo 12. Andre Esterhuizen 13. Lukhanyo Am 14. Sbu Nkosi 15. Curwin Bosch

The Sharks have to win all their remaining league matches to have a reasonable chance of qualifying for the playoffs, whereas the Stormers can only play for pride. However Fleck would dearly like a win to relieve a bit of the pressure on him as coach.

Oh, and Jaco Peyper will follow the Sharks to Cape Town to referee this match as well.