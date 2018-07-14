Highlanders throw Sharks a lifeline

The Highlanders kept the Sharks playoff hopes alive this morning when they beat the Rebels 43-37 in Dunedin!
For the longest time in this game it did not look as if it was going to go the way the Sharks were hoping. By the end of the first quarter the Rebels were leading 3-17 after scoring two tries. Those two tries were excellent and the Rebels, absolutely switched on, looked as if they would be just too focussed for the Highlanders. The home side made several silly errors and seemed not to have pitched for a game that meant little to them in terms of final log position.
But a silly yellow card to the Rebels scrumhalf Michael Ruru – for tripping Lima Sopoaga – opened the door for the Highlanders…and just like that Naholo pounced for an excellent turnover try, running it in with real gas from 60m out. Sopoaga converted and when Tei Walden ran a beautiful line and put his scrumhalf Kayne Hammington – starting in place of Aaron Smith – in to score under the post, we were suddenly all square after 33 minutes.
Reece Hodge scored his second – the first of two charge down scores for the flyhalf – and the Rebels hit the front again. Right on halftime the Highlanders scored a beauty, Sopoaga’s cross kick finding Naholo, who found James Lentjes on his inside. The flanker got a good offload inside to Walden and the centre was in. That made it 22-24 at halftime.
The Rebels absorbed some pressure in the first ten minutes of the second period and when Hodge struck again to make it a hatrick for himself and 22-31 for his team it looked as if the Rebels were on their way. That feeling was strengthened when a penalty closed out the third quarter with the Rebels leading 22-34 and looking strong.
But New Zealand teams have so often punished Australian and South African teams in the last quarter and they hit the Rebels hard with first two tries in two minutes and then three in twelve. Li, Pleasants-Tate and Franklin had suddenly made it 34-43. In between all that the Highlanders had scored another, but it was rightly overturned as the last pass had gone forward. In that play the Rebels scrumhalf was a touch lucky not to see red after a clothesline tackle to go with his earlier yellow for a trip. Be that as it may, it looked as if the Highlanders had made the game safe.
The Rebels, though, to their credit, did not give up. A penalty with a minute to go was quickly converted to give them a final shot at scoring to secure their playoff spot. And they almost did it. The Highlanders had cleared into touch after the hooter, but the drama was not over. The touch judge pointed out a Highlanders offsides and from the final play the Rebels very nearly scored the try they needed. A desperate and excellent attack was only stopped deep in the Highlanders 22 by a monster tackle by that man – and newly sainted Sharks hero – Waisake Naholo. The Highlanders won a penalty at that breakdown and that was it. The Highlanders had hung on for an entertaining 43-37 home win.
All of that means the Sharks have their destiny in their own hands. They went into the last round 3 points behind the Rebels, as well as 1 win behind and – crucially – level in terms of points difference. All that means that the Rebels bonus point moves them to 36 points to the Sharks 32…but not beyond the reach of the Sharks should they win. A Sharks win – even without a bonus point – would put the teams level on log points and tournament wins. With the next tiebreaker being points difference, a Sharks win would put them into the playoffs as the Sharks start the game with a better points dfference already.
Soooooo…gooooooo SHARKS!!!!Tweet
No point to it. Going to get hammered hard in Christchurch the following week if we do beat the Jaguars. We simply don’t deserve to be in the playoffs. We were far too inconsistent.
Everything to play for now. Our destiny is in our hands. Go Sharks!!!
@Ben (Comment 1) : My head tells me the same thing, but my heart is with the Sharks.
@Ben (Comment 1) : Fair point…but I’d still rather make the playoffs than not. I really think there is a good argument for changing a tournament setup that rewards teams who have lost more than they have won with a playoff spot…
I am watching the Crusaders now…and doffing my hat. My word, they play the big moments so well. They haven’t been all over the Blues…and yet, when it matters, they put the foot down, concentrate and suddenly the score is 19-5. Respect…
The only thing, I suppose, is that if there is any side outside of New Zealand that you would pick to beat a New Zealand side it would be the Sharks…
Can we play a great game 2 weeks in a row? We have yet to see the full potential of this squad. Hoping for a great effort from the boys today and hopefully a off weekend for the Saders next weekend a man can wish hey. Well I’ll always support our boys and stay hopeful. Another Canes away effort next week will be great. So let’s go boys!!! Wet here in Durbs but what the heck we must just go out and enjoy ourselves and throw the ball around. Forget the pressure and just have some fun, the results will come. We need that fun and enjoyment back in our squad. Completely off topic, how epic has Kevin Anderson been at Wimbledon? 2 huge 5 set wins in 3 days. Hoping for a Nadal vs Anderson final. And finally, let’s go Sharks, Christchurch is there for the taking. No expectations for us will mean less pressure and more chance of beating them like in 2014. Like I said a man can wish
@pastorshark (Comment 6) : Nice one Pastor! Just hope Sharks can standup and deliver when of matters!!!
@Fox (Comment 7) : Yeah, supporters always…go Sharks!
@Fox (Comment 7) : I still have flu and am stuck in bed at the South Coast – not much of a holiday with this flu. But at least I’ve hd a chance to catch up on my sport! Very wet…I reckon it will be tough conditions for today’s game…
@Fox (Comment 7) : Jeepers, how good was that tennis match. Respect to both men. Well done, Mr Anderson.
@JD (Comment 8) : Thanks…I hope so too! I finally had some time to write something. The advantages of flu!!
Blues coming back into the game against the Crusaders…26-17 after 26 minutes. 4 tries to 3 so far…
66% territory to the Blues!!!
Two big Crusaders strengths are their defence when under pressure and their ability to make the most of their time in the strike zone…
And that’s what I mean…Blues on the attack, great defence…and then the lethal strike. Try time Crusaders…
And now for something completely different: the Proteas were just a bit embarrasing today…73 all out!
And again…great defence, lethal attack…wow!
And just like that a tight game on the field translates to 40-17 on the scoreboard!
And again…defend, defend…boom, try!
And 50 up…these guys are awesome in the true sense of the word!
Final score: 54-17…
@pastorshark (Comment 17) : embarrassing just today!?!?!? They’re even worse than Sharks!!!
@pastorshark (Comment 10) : bit of ginger brandy…… ok a lot of ginger brandy will sort that flu!
Hope you feel better soon and still have a couple of healthy days left in your holiday!
Well, the Brumbies are playing well at the tail end of the season. Too late to get to the knockouts, but they are 21-3 up against the Tahs…
@JD (Comment 24) : Mmm…ginger brandy…
@JD (Comment 23) : Surely not that bad…at least they can beat the Aussies! The Sharks just can’t get that right!!
@Ben (Comment 1) : it gives us one more week of hope…which is all we had this year anyway,hope! If we make the play-offs,there should be some financial benefits, so I’ll take that. Every little bit helps
@pastorshark (Comment 6) : that is exactly what the hosts said on the NZ rugby show, can’t remember the name. They said they would be very happy not to see the sharks tour there for the knock-outs
@pastorshark (Comment 11) : must say Anderson has been amazing this week! Beating RF after losing the first 2 sets (and match point down in the 3rd)…….. wow that was a super performance! Then to step up and keep going mentally and physically to outlast his friend in a 6 hour 36 min (99 games, 569 points!!!) thriller!!! WOW!!! Truly amazing!!! Go Mr Anderson Go!!!
Brumbies doing the Lions a favour so far…they lead 10-26 at half time and if they win they open the door for the Lions to claim second place with a win against the Bulls…
@JD (Comment 30) : Incredible stuff…
@HeinF (Comment 29) : It is true…but recent history says either:
a) We’ll disappoint and lose a game we should have won today; OR
b) We’ll play brilliantly and win today, but won’t be able to string two decent performances in a row together…and get thumped by the Saders…
Anyway, let’s see…
@pastorshark (Comment 33) : true,but we are sharks supporters…we ignore history and believe our team can beat any team, anywhere…only to be disappointed about 50% of the time…
Of course! And we’ll keep doing it!!
And every now and then they make it truly worth it…
Brumbies still in Lions assist mode…10-33…
And as I write that, the Tahs strike back! 17-33 And still 27 minutes to go…
After prolonged Brumbies pressure the Tabs score an intercept try to give them some real hope. Even a bonus point will mean the Lions need a bonus point win to get 2nd…
24-33 with 6 minutes to go…
The Brumbies put that thought to bed with a brilliant try!!
24-40 with 3 minutes to go…
Good night nurse…
So now the Lions have everything to play for against the Bulls. Second place up for grabs…
Tash still score on the shooter, but it’s too little too late…
31-40 is the final score…
If the Lions beat the Bulls, the Sharks will need to keep an important lesson from the Highlanders game this morning in mind. Never ever underestimate a second string team playing in game where the results will have no impact on their place in the qualifiers.
@Bokhoring (Comment 43) : Yes please…
I think even if we do show up today and win through we don’t have the consistency to last a week beyond that. I’ve resigned myself to a lost series.
The Craven Week final has just started. Wow, the field is a complete mud bath!!
Try awarded to Province by the ref, but it was clearly not grounded…
Just as the conversion is about to be taken, the ref goes up for the TMO…no try…great work by the Sharks flyhalf…
Begs the question on what basis the ref awarded the try in the first place…
Great defence by the Sharks…
Try to Province…have to get lower at maul time…7-0…
Too much sport to watch…
14-0…Province playing well in atrocious conditions…
@pastorshark (Comment 52) : Remember that comment come November
Unbelievable field conditions…
@coolfusion (Comment 54) : just mean I am flicking through 4 channels right now…
Great Sharks try makes it 14-5…
@pastorshark (Comment 53) : How big are those province boys. Geez looks like we have an u16 team playing a vodacom cup side
Sharks running it in these conditions…Wow…
@jdolivier (Comment 58) : Yes…
The conditions really favouring the home side, but the Sharkies running bravely…14-8 Just short of halftime…
14-8 halftime…
21-8…
40-8…The Province boys just too strong…
Bulls lead the Lions 0-7…
Another brilliant try by the Bulls after turnover ball…
0-12 after 13 minutes…oooh, and the Bulls almost score AGAIN!
Lions strike back through Combrinck…7-12…
@pastorshark (Comment 68) : Bulls definitely showed up. Hope they have a second half game.
I wish we could poacu RG snyman
@coolfusion (Comment 70) : Poach even.
12-12 now…Bulls just got a yellow card…
@coolfusion (Comment 71) :
Lions score after the shooter and it is 19-12 at halftime.
Game a oose mess now. Who will add structure?
Still 19-12 after 51 minutes…
Lions should consider taking some penalties to posts now and then
@Bokhoring (Comment 77) : Yes…
Lions up 26-12 So it looks like they have second spot sewn up…
Lions 31-12 on the shooter. Second on the log sewn up. Well done…
Wonder who Rassie will look at to replace Nkosi for the RC – Combrink perhaps?
That was a high arm. Before the try.