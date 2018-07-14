Sharks win arm-wrestle, qualify for knockouts

The Sharks beat the Jaguares 20-10 in Durban on Saturday night to earn a place in the knockout phase of Super Rugby 2018.
It was an arm-wrestle. The Sharks came second in almost every department as far as the statistics are concerned. But they won where it mattered most – on the scoreboard. A glance at the statistics might lead you to wonder how the Sharks could have won this game:
- 67% possession to the Jaguares against 33% for the Sharks.
- 64% territory to the Jaguares plays 36% for the Sharks.
- 434 metres carried versus 341 in favour of the Jags.
- 155 carries to 75, 247 passes to 74, 133 rucks won to 49 all in favour of the Jaguares.
- the Sharks also had to make 151 tackles to 58.
What all of that should tell you, though, is that the Sharks generally played the game more suited to the conditions. In the end the win was relatively comfortable and it never felt as if the Sharks were in any real danger. Their defence was inspiring and despite the masses more tackles they had to make they actually missed less tackles than the Jaguares. The visitors – even when they held onto the ball for mutliple phases again and again – never really looked all that dangerous.
After some early penalties had made it 6-3 to the Sharks, it was Akker van der Merwe who, with what has become his trademark run, ran (and slid) in for a good try just after the quarter hour mark to make it 13-3 to the Sharks. Despite the Jaguares then having almost all the territory and possesion (at halftime the Sharks were at under 25% for both stats), they seldom threatened. Even with a man down, the Sharks did not look in any great trouble and their defence continued to impress. On the stroke of halftime the Argentinians did almost score but their speedster dotted the kick ahead down on the dead ball line and the Sharks could go into the break still 13-3 up.
The second half saw an increase in possesion and territory for the Sharks and particularly the third quarter saw them create some good opportunities and spend time in the Jaguares 22. After turning down the three points in front of the posts and subsequently squandering the lineout possession five metres out, the Sharks did then opt to go for posts from a far more difficult angle. Robert du Preez struck the upright and it seemed the Sharks would end a dominant period without any points. Then followed a magnificent long-range try to the Sharks that effectively sealed the game. A neat short pass from Robert du Preez and gorgeous line by Andre Esterhuizen saw the big centre break clean through. An accurate pass displayed the big man’s improved skills set and Kobus van Wyk was released along the touch line. He still had a lot of work to do and bumped off one defender before carrying two more over the line to score in the corner. The touchline conversion by du Preez put the Sharks well clear at 20-3. The Jaguares scored a clever try to reduce the margin to 20-10, but even towards the end the more clear-cut chances belonged to the Sharks.
The Sharks defence stood out on the night. They also won the statistical battle in a few crucial areas, most notably in the set pieces. Bar one disappointing lineout failure 5m out, the lineout was effective. But it was in the scrums that the Sharks really impressed! Rob du Preez senior will be well pleased with the performance of the forwards in this area. The discipline was also much improved. To come through a game in which they had to do so much defending and had so little ball and territory, it was hugely impressive that they only gave away THREE penalties on the night! Well done, men!
All of this means that the Sharks make the knockout phases for a third year running. While they still lost more games than they won and have frustrated their fans throughout most of the season, they have qualified for the knockout phase of the competition. That four teams in the knockout phases are from New Zealand and three from the “South African” conference, must concern the poor Aussies who only have one representative in the Waratahs.
The Crusaders await. The expectations are low. The Sharks are the overwhelming undergogs. The only hope is: that is just the way the Sharks seem to prefer it. Good luck, men! A win next week would go a long way to redeeming a slightly disappointing season. We are behind you, come what may! Go and make us proud…Tweet
Great article! Only thing you forgot to mention was that the Sharks won despite me watching the full game!!!
@JD (Comment 1) : Wait, I’ll edit that in…
@JD (Comment 1) : also I’m sure if the Sharks beat the Saders they will stay in NZ to face the winner of the Canes/Chiefs game so not a lot of flying about!
I’m not so sure…I think because we are the bottom team we always have to play the top team left. So Crusaders first up…if we win, then the Lions in Joburg (if they win)…
But I’m not sure exactly how it works. Can anyone clarify?
Good evening, all
According to http://www.superxv.com and https://www.supersport.com we will play the Hurricanes / Chiefs if we are able to beat the Crusaders
Quarter-final One – Number 1 (Crusaders) vs Number 8 (Sharks)
Quarter-final Two – Number 4 (Hurricanes) vs Number 5 (Chiefs)
Quarter-final Three – Number 2 (Lions) vs Number 7 (Jaguares)
Quarter-final Four – Number 3 (Waratahs) vs Number 6 (Highlanders)
Semi-final One – Winner QF1 vs Winner QF2, If Sharks win it will be Hurricanes / Chiefs vs Sharks
Semi-final Two – Winner QF3 vs Winner QF4
What I found even more interesting is the bet as it stands now for winning the Super Rugby this year https://www.bet365.com/
Crusaders 1.61 @ 1
Lions 13.00 @ 1
Waratahs 15.00 @ 1
Hurricanes 5.00 @ 1
Chiefs 11.00 @ 1
Highlanders 13.00 @ 1
Jaguares 34.00 @ 1
Sharks 151.00 @ 1
Meaning we can win R151 000 if we bet R1000 on the Shark for winning the competition and they win
If Sharks beat Saders they will stay and play in NZ. If they win again they will play in NZ, OZ, SA or Argentina depending on who win the other Semifinal.
This could cause a very interesting final:
If Landers beat Tahs and Lions beat Argies then Lander will travel to SA to play Lions. If they then beat the Lions they will travel back to NZ to play the Sharks (that is if the Sharks can win the 2 games in NZ). So basically Landers would fly to Oz, SA and NZ all while the Sharks wait for them in NZ.
So Go Sharks (and go Landers)!!!
@BluffShark (Comment 5) : think it’s time to break my own rule of not betting on the Sharks and place couple of ZAR on Sharks!!!
This betting…
Bet R1000 on either Namibia or Uruguay to win next year world cup and by some miracle they do, will earn you 3.6 Million
@BluffShark (Comment 8) : hahaha I’m almost willing to give you the same odds as there’s no way in hell that they will win it!
This season is starting to feel very similar to 2012.
To be honest, I am expecting the Crusaders to outplay the Sharks and win relatively comfortably – they are just that good! Anything else will be a pleasant surprise…
Crusaders won’t be leaving Christchurch this season.
Neither will the trophy.
@JD (Comment 1) : Although I only watched half before DStv decided otherwise. So that helped I guess…
Well at least the boys gave us one last jolt for the SR series. Too bad I missed most of it.
@McLovin (Comment 12) : That, sir, seems a very astute analysis…
Congrats Sharks, on the win and on making the play-offs for the third year running
Something in the Sharks’ game and playing style has troubled the Kiwi teams this year. Here’s hoping they can upset the Saders too
@Baylion (Comment 17) : Saders use a different system than the other Kiwi teams.
@pastorshark (Comment 15) : Wish it could be different.
@Baylion (Comment 16) : Yup…I was clearly trying to clear that particular knockout game against a number 1 New Zealand side from my mind…
@McLovin (Comment 19) : me too…
It has been confirmed that the Sharks play on Saturday…
Quarterfinals…
Friday, 20 July:
9:35 Hurricanes vs Chiefs
Saturday, 21 July:
9:35 Crusaders vs Sharks
12:05 Waratahs vs Highlanders
15:05 Lions vs Jaguares
No South African or Australian Super Rugby side has ever managed to win a playoff game in New Zealand. The Sharks is the only South African side to ever win a playoff game in Australia – twice (1996 and 2012) against the Reds in Brisbane.
@Bokhoring (Comment 24) : So hopefully we rewrite history
@pastorshark (Comment 23) : and when do they play next week against Canes/Chiefs as I’m sure Lions vs Landers will be on Saturday?
@JD (Comment 26) : I’ll sure that both games in that scenario would be on the Saturday…
I remember the last time we played the Crusaders in Christchurch,the doom and gloom merchants on these pages had an even lower opinion of the Sharks chances than even do today.
Everybody wrote them off against probably a better Crusaders team than this one, we beat them with 13 men on the field for the last 10 min and 14 for 75%of the game.That was the last time the Crusaders were beaten at home.
I was a lone and much ridiculed predictor of a Sharks win.
My prediction these arrogant bastards are due another beating.
Before I succumb to the scorn that will come down on my head, remember we played four New Zealand teams this year-and only lost once to the most blatant example of biased criminal refereeing in the history of rugby.
We have at least a 50% chance of winning.
@The hound (Comment 28) : That was also the only time ever they’ve beaten the Saders in NZ. Think that’s what’s called an outlier.
In two knock out games Sharks have played against Saders in NZ they’ve conceded more than 70 points and scored 14.
Would be some upset if they win on Saturday.
Hope they do it.
@pastorshark (Comment 27) : I like the way you are saying that you think we can win I still say, records are there to be broken! Look for the sharks in the final!
@McLovin (Comment 29) : That was the last time anyone beat the Crusaders in Christchurch,including New Zealand teams, but it proves it can be done
.Sharks have nothing to lose, but the pressure and expectation is on the Crusaders.
I also have nothing to lose as even if the Sharks lose,
In our last two visits to Christchurch,my predictions of a Sharks win will be at least 50%better than anyone else.
@McLovin (Comment 30) : As I said before, the Kiwi teams struggled against the Sharks this year (they didn’t play the Saders). Three wins and a 1-point loss. Something in the Sharks game makes it difficult for free running teams but that said, the Saders has the ability to adapt to different games better than most.
I don’t think the Sharks will win but I doubt that they will just roll over and play dead
As much as id love for the Sharks to win i cant see anything but the Sharks defending desperately to try save face. WOuld have been more value for them to still be in SA and an investigation done into what is rotten in the camp as there must be something off for this team to be so up and down and for such highly rated players to keep making such bad handling and discipline mistakes.
@SheldonK (Comment 34) : Bring back Plum
@Baylion (Comment 33) : Got it. My point is simply that the Saders employ a different playing system/pattern than the other Kiwi sides. So what worked against the rest wont necessarily work against the Saders.
Obviously a lot more involved than that but I’m on my phone and it will take forever to type out with just my one fat thumb. Plus it will probably put some people into a boredom induced coma.
@KingCheetah (Comment 35) : Will be interesting to see how he fares as Cane shead coach. As with Swys i do feel they add more as a hands on assistant rathr than a man manager head coach. But time will tell.
@SheldonK (Comment 34) : This Sharks team is a relatively young team, with some its star players Thomas du Toit 23,the twins 22,Bosch 21,Esterhuizen 24,,Nkosi 21,Am 24,Wright 24,Rob jnr 24,Ruan Botha is only 26
Give them another year together, and then judge them.
I thought we did O.K this year, much better than the Stormers or the Bulls,we made the playoffs and that should be a pass mark.
We are not over laden with veteran players and if we keep this team together we could be a force next year.
Anyway unlike other teams our season is not over yet.
@The hound (Comment 38) : Yes we are fairly young but how does that compare to the sides above us in the table in terms of age? Yes we made the playoffs but consistency was a huge problem as were perennial problems of handling and discipline. Assuming all personnel remain yes we should and hopefully are better next year
@The hound (Comment 38) : @SheldonK (Comment 39) : Given the relative youth of this team, I’m sure they will only improve over the next few seasons. That being said, I agree with Sheldon, we are seeing the same issues and errors over and over again, so what will be different next year to address these? This is up to the coaches and management, and less about the players. I’m sure not a single player wants to drop a ball or be inconsistent, something has to change in the coaching and management of this team, I’m not calling for wholesale coaching changes, but the coaching/management team have to change what they are doing or we will be right back here next year, and that is not fair to either the players or the supporters.
Im definitely one for giving coaches and players the benefit of a bit of time but in recent years some coaches have been on the receiving end of some serious flak and abuse when their teams have fared better than Rob DuPreez have. Yes we do have young players but how young are we compared to teams above us on the table? If fairly similar then surely we cant point to that. As said handling errors and silly discipline errors have been a constant over a few years now…so what is realistically going to be done to address that. The “we will be better next year” phrase isnt going to cut it solving those perennial problems.
@The hound (Comment 38) : @SheldonK (Comment 39) : @Dancing Bear (Comment 40) : I think our biggest challenge will be to keep those players here in the country. Money talks, and there’s heaps of it up north.
@SheldonK (Comment 41) : Every year we cull coaches and expect miracles, how often does a new coach achieve these, in the first two years of his appointment not at the Bulls,Mitchell one of the best available hardly did better than his predecessor, and Fleck couldn’t win a game in Stellenbosch never mind Christchurch.
What we should be striving for is continuity, thats what makes the Crusaders who they are.Every player and all the coaching staff live the same culture.Same can be said for the All Blacks,they say its harder to be dropped from the AB’s than to get selected.
They choose players who fit and buy into their culture and then stand by them.
We in this country are so quick to elevate every new sensation straight into the Bok ,team into levels of intensity the poor fucker never dreamt of end then drop him the first time he drops a ball.
We need to keep this team for another 2 years at least.
@Quintin (Comment 42) : @The hound (Comment 43) : Without a doubt there is always the lure of the big money up north, but Hound makes some very good points about the culture in NZ, what keeps these kinds of players in NZ even when they are not making it to the ABs? The economy in NZ is pretty screwed up, with property prices being completely out of the reach of the average NZer. So why are those players staying in NZ instead of going for the big money up north?
@Dancing Bear (Comment 44) : The New Zealanders that go north are the ones at the end of their careers who have earned the right to go north.The younger players value the chance to earn a reputation playing in New Zealand far higher than money.
Our guys on the other hand see very little hope of being given a fair chance to build their reputations at a National level, and jump at the first chance to earn some decent money in an environment where the only obstacle to the top is are you good enough.
@The hound (Comment 43) : Agree wholeheartedly- before the Sharks game on Saturday I looked through the program and the actual caps are minimal – having said that, I am not sure of the other SA Franchises – be that as it may, I have bet my boss a bottle of Meetlust Rubicon that the Sharks will cause a nice little upset! Go Sharks!
@The hound (Comment 28) : No scorn from me…I am just trying to recreate all the variables that gave us that win…
@The hound (Comment 28) : Seriously though…
I think that the Crusaders are good.
I know that no New Zealand team has lost a play off game at home against SA or Aussie opposition.
I reckon that home ground advantage counts something…
So the Crusaders should rightly be the clear favourites.
But…
If any team is going to beat them, I reckon the Sharks are the best candidates…and I really hope they do it.
As always I will be supporting them to the hilt!
@The hound (Comment 38) : yup…exactly…
@Dancing Bear (Comment 40) : Good questions…the mental side of things remains my concern and bugbear…
@Julesgr8ter (Comment 46) : mmm…Meerlust Rubicon…
@pastorshark (Comment 50) : Pretty much every player in the squad has been sublime at times, indicating the physical skills are not lacking. Unfortunately they are all prone to horrendous mental errors from time to time, and have suffered often from just not being mentally up for, or prepared for a game. So yes, the mental side of things has to be addressed, and this is where I think the coaching/management team need to make some changes in their approach, and (as has been said on this site so many times before) for the mental sake of the supporters, bring in a mental coach/head doctor! LOL he/she may work with the players but will also improve the mental state of all the supporters!
@The hound (Comment 45) : @Dancing Bear (Comment 44) : @Quintin (Comment 42) : please guys stop fooling yourselves.
1 Euro = 1-73 NZ Dollars
1 Euro = R15-50
A NZ player earning 100 000NZD going up north for €100 000 will only earn 73 000NZD more.
A SA player earning R100 000 going up north for €50 000 will earn a whopping R670 000 more!
Please read the above again and take note for half the money of the NZ player the SA player will almost increase his earnings TEN times more!
A SA youngster going north for €25 000 will almost earn R390 000!!!
Now please tell me how you will say no to that especially if it allows you to do something you love!!!
Now let’s look at their economy. 21 years ago when my brother emigrated you paid R3-50 for a NZD. Today you will pay R8-97!!! Yes property prices are high but that was also one of the first things my brother commented on 21 years ago! NZ is a small little island so property/land will always be expensive! Cost of living is however not that expensive.
Easy to say it the super NZ rugby culture that keeps their players in NZ but trust me if the NZD was also as weak as the Rand a lot of their youngsters would be up north earning £, € & ¥!!!
@pastorshark (Comment 51) : must be feeling better!? If not sure the Meerlust will do the job!
@JD (Comment 53) :If you think anyone can survive living in Europe on 25,000 Euros you’re sadly mistaken, may seem like a lot in SAR, but if you move up north, you aren’t living in SA anymore, and on 25,000 you certainly won’t be able to set aside anything to convert to SAR. It is not quite as simple as you make out.
@JD (Comment 53) : Also you get bursaries free medical super low interest etc etc. Lots of benefits to being a new zealander besides the currency value.
@SheldonK (Comment 39) : The Sharks style of play requires 100% commitment. The problem with that is you just can’t keep up that commitment week in and week out. You can’t expect a guy like the Ginger Ninja to make 27 tackles in one game and then be 100% physically up to it a week later.
That IMO is why we see some great games every season interspersed with poor and mediocre.
@JD (Comment 53) : JD, that is the main reason for our dilemma…of course, it’s not the only one…but we just can’t do much about that Maths…
@Dancing Bear (Comment 55) : It is a major point, though. I have several rugby mates who have gone this route…and don’t regret it from a financial and opportunities point of view. JD’s sums are illustrative in terms of the comparison to New Zealand…and that is just a major factor however you cut it…
Of course, you are right that it is more complicated than that…but the comparison to New Zealand is very relevant to this discussion…