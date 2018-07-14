Sharks win arm-wrestle, qualify for knockouts

The Sharks beat the Jaguares 20-10 in Durban on Saturday night to earn a place in the knockout phase of Super Rugby 2018.

It was an arm-wrestle. The Sharks came second in almost every department as far as the statistics are concerned. But they won where it mattered most – on the scoreboard. A glance at the statistics might lead you to wonder how the Sharks could have won this game:

- 67% possession to the Jaguares against 33% for the Sharks.

- 64% territory to the Jaguares plays 36% for the Sharks.

- 434 metres carried versus 341 in favour of the Jags.

- 155 carries to 75, 247 passes to 74, 133 rucks won to 49 all in favour of the Jaguares.

- the Sharks also had to make 151 tackles to 58.

What all of that should tell you, though, is that the Sharks generally played the game more suited to the conditions. In the end the win was relatively comfortable and it never felt as if the Sharks were in any real danger. Their defence was inspiring and despite the masses more tackles they had to make they actually missed less tackles than the Jaguares. The visitors – even when they held onto the ball for mutliple phases again and again – never really looked all that dangerous.

After some early penalties had made it 6-3 to the Sharks, it was Akker van der Merwe who, with what has become his trademark run, ran (and slid) in for a good try just after the quarter hour mark to make it 13-3 to the Sharks. Despite the Jaguares then having almost all the territory and possesion (at halftime the Sharks were at under 25% for both stats), they seldom threatened. Even with a man down, the Sharks did not look in any great trouble and their defence continued to impress. On the stroke of halftime the Argentinians did almost score but their speedster dotted the kick ahead down on the dead ball line and the Sharks could go into the break still 13-3 up.

The second half saw an increase in possesion and territory for the Sharks and particularly the third quarter saw them create some good opportunities and spend time in the Jaguares 22. After turning down the three points in front of the posts and subsequently squandering the lineout possession five metres out, the Sharks did then opt to go for posts from a far more difficult angle. Robert du Preez struck the upright and it seemed the Sharks would end a dominant period without any points. Then followed a magnificent long-range try to the Sharks that effectively sealed the game. A neat short pass from Robert du Preez and gorgeous line by Andre Esterhuizen saw the big centre break clean through. An accurate pass displayed the big man’s improved skills set and Kobus van Wyk was released along the touch line. He still had a lot of work to do and bumped off one defender before carrying two more over the line to score in the corner. The touchline conversion by du Preez put the Sharks well clear at 20-3. The Jaguares scored a clever try to reduce the margin to 20-10, but even towards the end the more clear-cut chances belonged to the Sharks.

The Sharks defence stood out on the night. They also won the statistical battle in a few crucial areas, most notably in the set pieces. Bar one disappointing lineout failure 5m out, the lineout was effective. But it was in the scrums that the Sharks really impressed! Rob du Preez senior will be well pleased with the performance of the forwards in this area. The discipline was also much improved. To come through a game in which they had to do so much defending and had so little ball and territory, it was hugely impressive that they only gave away THREE penalties on the night! Well done, men!

All of this means that the Sharks make the knockout phases for a third year running. While they still lost more games than they won and have frustrated their fans throughout most of the season, they have qualified for the knockout phase of the competition. That four teams in the knockout phases are from New Zealand and three from the “South African” conference, must concern the poor Aussies who only have one representative in the Waratahs.

The Crusaders await. The expectations are low. The Sharks are the overwhelming undergogs. The only hope is: that is just the way the Sharks seem to prefer it. Good luck, men! A win next week would go a long way to redeeming a slightly disappointing season. We are behind you, come what may! Go and make us proud…