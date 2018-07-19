Sharks team for Christchurch

Rob du Preez Sr has kept the same team that beat the Jaguares to qualify for the quarter-final:
1. Beast Mtawarira, 2. Akker van der Merwe, 3. Thomas du Toit, 4. Tyler Paul, 5. Ruan Botha (C), 6. Philip van der Walt, 7. Jacques Vermeulen, 8. Daniel du Preez, 9. Louis Schreuder, 10. Robert du Preez, 11. Lwazi Mvovo, 12. Andre Esterhuizen, 13. Lukhanyo Am, 14. Kobus van Wyk, 15. Curwin Bosch
16. Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17. Juan Schoeman, 18. John-Hubert Meyer, 19. Hyron Andrews, 20. Wian Vosloo, 21. Cameron Wright, 22. Marius Louw, 23. Makazole Mapimpi
They will be facing a Crusaders team that as usual has hit the gas close to the final stages of the competition:
1 Tim Perry, 2 Codie Taylor, 3 Owen Franks, 4 Scott Barrett, 5 Sam Whitelock C), 6 Jordan Taufua, 7 Matt Todd, 8 Kieran Read, 9 Bryn Hall, 10 Richie Mo’unga, 11 George Bridge, 12 Ryan Crotty, 13 Jack Goodhue, 14 Seta Tamanivalu, 15 David Havili
16 Andrew Makalio, 17 Wyatt Crockett, 18 Michael Alaalatoa, 19 Luke Romano, 20 Pete Samu, 21 Mitchell Drummond, 22 Mitchell Hunt, 23 Manasa Mataele
We know SA teams (and especially the Sharks) play out of their skins when completely written off. Can the Sharks defy history and be the first non-Kiwi team to win a playoff game in New Zealand?
Go Sharks. Forget about previous games, play your game and enjoy the occasion.Tweet
Sharks can definitely win if they show up. I’m hoping for a huge 80 minute effort from the guys.
At least Ruan Botha knows what it will take to beat the Crusaders:
“We won’t be changing much at all. Ultimately, it’s about taking your opportunities and against the Crusaders, you have to do your basics very well and hold on to the ball. If they get their hands on the ball, they retain possession through multiple phases and we need to prevent that.”
@Bokhoring (Comment 2) : Umm…was he drunk? Sharks hold onto the ball and keep it?? When have we done that in the last few years?? Sharks kick for territory and defend like mad and attack if we get ball in their half.
That Crusdaers team wouldnt be out of place being named as an international side…which it basically is.
@SheldonK (Comment 3) : Unfortunately it is much easier knowing what needs to be done than actually doing it.