Sharks over the past 10 seasons

Some more statistics, but this time only those that really count.
I have compiled a table of the Sharks results from 2009 to 2018. The results (Log Points, Wins, Points For, Points Against, Tries For and Tries Against) are compared with those of the team that won the competition in that year. The 2018 competition is not yet concluded, so I have compared with the overall log leader (who has a very good chance of winning anyway).
|Year
|Teams
|Champ
|Coach
|Best
|Log P (S)
|Log P (C)
|W (S)
|W (C)
|PF (S)
|PF (C)
|PA (S)
|PA (C)
|TF (S)
|TF (C)
|TA (S)
|TA (C)
|2009
|14
|Bulls
|Plumtree
|6th
|38
|46
|8
|10
|282
|338
|239
|271
|31
|37
|28
|33
|2010
|14
|Bulls
|Plumtree
|9th
|33
|47
|7
|10
|297
|436
|299
|345
|23
|47
|27
|32
|2011
|15
|Reds
|Plumtree
|6th
|57
|66
|10
|13
|400
|429
|339
|309
|41
|45
|28
|32
|2012
|15
|Chiefs
|Plumtree
|Final
|59
|64
|10
|12
|436
|444
|348
|358
|47
|47
|31
|30
|2013
|15
|Chiefs
|Plumtree
|8th
|48
|66
|8
|12
|384
|458
|305
|364
|40
|50
|31
|38
|2014
|15
|Waratahs
|White
|Semi
|50
|58
|11
|12
|406
|481
|293
|272
|40
|55
|22
|24
|2015
|15
|Highlanders
|Gold
|11th
|34
|53
|7
|11
|338
|450
|401
|333
|37
|54
|43
|40
|2016
|18
|Hurricanes
|Gold
|QF
|43
|53
|9
|11
|360
|458
|269
|314
|40
|61
|30
|37
|2017
|18
|Crusaders
|du Preez
|QF
|42
|63
|9
|14
|392
|544
|323
|303
|38
|77
|37
|37
|2018
|15
|du Preez
|QF
|42
|63
|7
|14
|437
|542
|442
|295
|49
|77
|57
|39
Sigh…
So in the last three seasons our points for have gone up every year…but so have our points against…
Clearly switching coaches has a massive effect… in my mind a future coach should be part of the coaching setup to become part of the team for a while. Just switching over does not work…
And jeepers we conceded a lot of tries this season!
@pastorshark (Comment 4) : I had to go back and double-check, but unfortunately it is true.
If there is one things the Sharks are really consistent at – it is being inconsistent. Going from a final to 8th, a semi and then 11th again
Something is missing!!!
If I’m not mistaking in the Sharks starting team there were 9 Bok players with another 3 on the bench.
So how do they perform so bad?!?!?! And I’m not only talking about this game I’m thinking of the whole season where in league play they were able to win 3 out of 4 games vs NZ team (75% win ratio) but yet only managed to win 4 of the 12 other league games (33% win ratio)!?!?!?
Something is wrong!!! Quality players do not perform so inconsistent without something being wrong!!!
Think it’s time for GT and co to have a long and thorough look at what is going on in the Sharks setup that is causing this inconsistent and under performance!!!
This just reinforces my belief, that despite the general negative sentiment towards Plum, he was by far the best coach in terms of results.
@KingCheetah (Comment 8) : Damn right.
@JD (Comment 7) : How does a Springbok wing manage to shoot out of line and place himself between 2 attackers at every opportunity, never committing to tackle anyone and throwing the whole defensive pattern down the tubes, time after time. Frustrating.
@KingCheetah (Comment 8) : maybe in term of log positions yes but still no where near where the star studded team he had at his position should have been!
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 10) : same as a Bok loosie that can not seem to catch a ball!
Appreciate the article, very interesting numbers, a lot to extrapolate.
Generally I feel Nz dont player rugby in the way do at this moment what they are doing is playing with their minds first and everything else second, they have gear to shift up too that we can only dream of at present. and the saders are the best example of that, going to take us a few year to consistently give them problems, can we beat them now and then yes, but nz rugby is the dominant force for now.
However I do think lions can win SR this year, Canes beat saders, lions beat tahs, lions have home final and beat canes, it can happen, I would argue that lions are the canes equals holistically, and canes gotta fly to jozi, and though saders flew too jozi and won it all, I dont think canes have the same mental ability of saders. Just my opinion. lets see what happens.
Now that Superugby is over I can start commenting again. We have a 4,5,6,8,15 and head coach problem. The guys occupying those positions are simply not good enough. Duane will play for an SA Superugby, why is it only the Stormers and Bulls showing interest in him? Dan is just not up to it and drops the ball at will…. never seen a loose with worse hands.
Where’s Marcel Coetzee… does anyone know?
@GreatSharksays (Comment 14) : Marcel Coetzee is in Ireland and barely able to walk with all his injuries. I agree on those numbers although i think Bosch will continue to grow and improve at 15 although he is a bit scared, wouldnt mind seeing Winnaar given a go. As for Dan- think he should move to 4. Van Der Walt needs to move to 8 and we need to find a 6-maybe Vosloo?
@GreatSharksays (Comment 14) : To be fair I think Ginger dropped more balls than Dan
@Bokhoring (Comment 16) : The fact is we won’t get any momentum with 2 butterfinger loose forwards. Would love to see their stats for meters made with ball in hand. We need to lure Cobus Wiese from the Stormers to play 4 for us. We have a serious problem with two loose forwards that don’t offer us much. Are we getting any new players? I agree with John Mitchell, we can’t think we will win SR with such quality.
So even with relegation and union work through the years the lions still have a way better record. They will probably make finals this year which will be what 3 years in recent times? Also won one… Yup we suck….
@coolfusion (Comment 18) : And CC over the last two decades also haven’t made for exceptional reading for the Sharks, considering they have been one of the more affluent franchises. Their Junior Rugby results are even worse.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 17) : I agree that the balance of our locks and loose forwards are off. As one article put it we are just set up to bash away but without any handling skills to offer anything else. We also dont have much speed there. If we keeping Ruan as captian then i reckon he should play 5 with Dan at 4. Move Van Der Walt or even Vermuelen to 8 and bring in a new 6-maybe Vosloo or someone. If fit Jean Luc will play 7
@KingCheetah (Comment 19) : Of course it doesn’t reflect all the work during the season just results. But reading just results it would seem the current ups and downs is actually a very normal fact of life for the sharks. Consistency would be the exception for us….
Great article. It really highlights the problem we have with consistency.
I agree we need a change, but I’m not sure what it is. John Mitchell is making some progress at the Bulls, but do we have a greater plan moving forward?
Why are we not in the running for Duane’s signature? Sharks need effective loose forwards else our game becomes a non starter. We have always been a momentum team. Lock’s balance is also not good. Our forwards back 5 let us down during this campaign. Hope we have the introspection to and political will to address this area.
I feel a special thank you and well done needs to go to our front row that kept us in the hunt during the campaign. Beast, Ackers and especially Thomas… also the reserve front row.. wow you guys were huge. Whenever two of Beast, Ackers, Thomas and JLP pitched we won those games.
Worried about JLP’s Bok game as he seems in slow motion in a fast game…think the lack of intensity in the Sharks’ game means our guys struggle to adapt to a quick game. That’s on the coach.
Great article indeed , so in reality then the Sharks should have the great White as coach and French Freddie at 10 and then perhaps it’s a done deal
@KingCheetah (Comment 19) : Sharks has never “chased” junior trophies. Unlike Bulls signing 60 junior and WP and Cheetahs having Varsity Cup to lure youngsters Sharks only contract 10-15 under 19 players this not really a fair “fight”.
And that’s not looking for excuses it’s just the way the Sharks management look at it.
@Bokhoring (Comment 6) : says something about the travel schedules
@JD (Comment 25) : I do agree, but it does help the feeder system to a degree. Sharks to my knowledge have very little players that come from their Junior ranks, and from the Academy.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 23) : Dan du Preez
@byron (Comment 26) : Travel schedule is the same over the league stage from year to year in the same version of the competition. If a team finishes top of the log or events conspire that a team has a home semi and play the final in their country, that team has a very good chance of winning. If you squeak into the last qualifying place then you will end up traveling like crazy during the playoff phase.
No, travel does not explain how the Sharks go from a final in one year to 8th place the next.
@coolfusion (Comment 28) : the team can’t suffer because he’s the coach’s son. Promise you, our forward back 5 and more especially the back row didn’t dominate any team. That where our problem lies. I would even hunt for a player like Chris Cloete to come wear out number 6 jersey. We desperately need a world class 8th man. Duane would be perfect.
@KingCheetah (Comment 27) : I’m no expert on this but I have a feeling that the Academy is not as effective as in the past.
As for the junior structures I think more players played age group rugby for the Sharks than you might think. A quick count (that I must admit could be wrong) is 11 of the regular starting team played age group rugby (and 4 of the reserves).
Players coming from KZN schools is however not so many (but then again there is a couple playing for other SA teams).
@GreatSharksays (Comment 30) : currently the Sharks have one but he’s waisting away playing 6!!!
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 10) : @Bokhoring (Comment 16) : @KingCheetah (Comment 19) : Was listening to a very interesting discussion on radio on Monday where they discussed the influence that smart phones have on sports persons. Dr. Sherylle Calder believes that it has a direct influence on the skills and vision that players have. Maybe time that the Sharks gets her help to improve the (eye) skills and vision of the players!!!
@JD (Comment 32) : I used to think so but from this season, no longer convinced that he’s world class. General problem across SA though. We not even getting rough diamonds anymore. Marcel was a rough diamond we found like the Bulls stumbled across Marco Van Staden.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 30) : Good luck with that. Ask Keegan Daniels or the soon to be leaving Phillip van der Walt if that how things work. Butterfingers was out for God knows how long but as soon as he is fit becomes the starting nr 8 and stays there undisputed no matter how many handling errors and sub par games he plays. Now someone will ask me who would you replace him with to which my response is no one since no one else gets time at that spot to show their worth or get good enough in the role….
@coolfusion (Comment 35) : replacing him will not be difficult just play Ginger at 8!!! Dan can play 6 or from the bench.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 34) : problem is he’s being played out of position and “forced” into playing a game that is not natural to him! He is not a fetcher he’s a bruising rampaging bull at 8! Given a couple of game at 8 he will quickly be back to his best!
@KingCheetah (Comment 27) : The Sharks Academy has produced a massive amount of sharks and Boks. We don’t buy heavily at junior level because John Smit decided correctly that the return on investment was poor and it is better to purchase established players. Estherhuisen, Am,Nkosi,Tank,Beast,Mvovo, Du Preez twins, Wright,Andrews, Lewies all came through the academy as far as I know. Most likely a few more as well.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 30) : Cris Cloete! That is a great option
@JD (Comment 31) : When the academy was churning them out it was headed by one Swys De Bruyn!
@Byron Wright (Comment 40) : I think De Bruyn was involved in the coaching structures but was it not headed by Hans Scriba.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 41) : Indeed it was
@JD (Comment 36) : Sounds easy….;). I wonder why it’s never been done?
So now that all we are left with…anyone want to put forward who will be the Sharks best player and surprise package in this years Currie Cup?
@SheldonK (Comment 44) : Tyler Paul
@coolfusion (Comment 45) : Interesting…as a no.4 lock?
And now we have to say goodbye to Esterhuizen again…ffs…I really enjoy his game especially with Am.
@SheldonK (Comment 46) : Preferably, but I can see him stepping into flanker now then too he gives us options.
@coolfusion (Comment 48) : He and Jean luc at flank with ginger at 8 now and then. But then again you wouldn’t want to mess him around too much, settle him in one position.
@coolfusion (Comment 49) : In that case I pick lock. We can fill the flank spot with other potentially good guys.
@coolfusion (Comment 50) : Who would your 5 lock be then? and CC loosies?
Id try something different and play Dan DuPreez at 5 with Paul at 4. Then Vosloo, Vermuelen and Van Der Walt as the loosies. Yes the locks are shorter but all of 4-8 are lineout options.
@SheldonK (Comment 51) : You have no faith in the current lock incumbents?
@coolfusion (Comment 52) : Something is just off with our pack, just slow and cumbersome and just seem predictable. Front row is ok but 4-8 combo just off
@SheldonK (Comment 44) : I’m gong to back Cameron Wright to be our best player
@coolfusion (Comment 52) : I would rather play any if the current locks out if position or build something out of Andrews or Koeglenberg. Dan needs to do a lot of work to be in my list. I like him but he just doesn’t have the instincts and ball skills if his brothers and somewhat below par with other players too. I’d love it if he fought hard without dad’s Shadow and proved me and every other detractor wrong. For now I would get Paul a shot Either Botha or Lewies at 5.
@SheldonK (Comment 53) : But do you think Dan is a good enough instinctive player? It has the ball skills? I don’t know maybe we lack flair but he seems too big a risk.
@Culling Song (Comment 54) : That could be a safe bet. Or maybe see something great from van Wyk trying to prove he deserves the spot over mapimps…
@coolfusion (Comment 57) : Now ask us who we don’t think is going to impress….
Is Ginger not on his way to Japan until next year anyway?