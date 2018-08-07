Make the numbers work

I was reading an interview with John Dobson, the WP Currie Cup coach, and he mentioned that they may use the Kings and Cheetahs to give their fringe players game time in the Pro14 as there are only six games in the league stage of this year’s Currie Cup for each team.
Now that sounds like a brilliant idea to me, and I think the Sharks should jump on board.
We could use the Pro14 as a battleground to harden our most promising youngsters and give them more game time before Super Rugby, while at the same time save money by having the Kings or Cheetahs pay their salaries while they’re away.
This proposal has many benefits:
· Exposure to higher levels of rugby without risk to the Sharks i.e. don’t need to blood inexperienced players in Super Rugby/Currie Cup
· Experience in different weather conditions
· Allowing returning players to get matches under their belts before returning to Super Rugby.
· The opportunity of going on loan and seeing new cities and venues may attract new players to the Sharks junior/senior ranks
· The Sharks coaches can more rapidly see who will and who won’t make the step up to senior rugby
· The loan players can bring back new techniques, training methods and ideas to be utilised by the Sharks
On the flip side, there may be some drawbacks:
· We lose players to the Cheetahs and Kings because they get more game time or because they get more travel opportunities
· Other Pro14 teams may sign them
· They may become negative at being loaned out
I'm sure there are many points I've missed, but I'm keen to hear your thoughts on the idea and to see which players you think would benefit with some Pro14 game time.
Thanks for the article. The sharks have utilized the loan system in the past(mainly with the kings) and we have had great success with Lukanyo Am having spent a season at the kings. All the issues you mention are accurate and another big one is whether the player is actually going to play. The “Receiving team” is often reluctant to invest in the player if they know he is only available for a limited period. The solution must be a season long loan or a loan as injury cover otherwise the main benefit is a brief reduction in the wage bill.
@Byron Wright (Comment 1) : I was under the impression we poached Am from the Kings?
Sounds a simple idea in theory but has anyone considered the Cheetahs and Kings? They have their own contrcated players currently and dont exactly have huge finances to just take on all these loan players and pay them. And how are their coaches meant to get a team to gel with these players coming and going and not being able to offer stability to those actually contracted fulltime to the team. If WP and the Sharks have fringe guys they not using they must let thme go and the Kings and Cheetahs can decide if they want them or they can look elsewhere. There are far too may players contracted to Franchises that hardly play for them.
@Byron Wright (Comment 1) : @SheldonK (Comment 3) : Thanks for the feedback. All good points. I was making the suggestion based on the assumption that we have players contracted for more than a year who we can’t just let go.
@Bokhoring (Comment 2) : You’re right. Am went to the Kings from Border
@SheldonK (Comment 3) : The Kings only have 29 contracted players, the last I saw, and need more. This will be Candyland for them
@StevieS (Comment 4) : Yeh look i fully get where your point was coming from. I was just pointing out that we need to consider if the Kings/Cheetahs want and can afford those players we want to send
@Baylion (Comment 6) : Yes im sure they will welcome the players for the full Pro14 if the Sharks will keep paying them…if not im not sure they can take on more with their finances.
@StevieS (Comment 4) : I think we signed him from Border and then loaned him out before he played for us. That’s what the Google says.