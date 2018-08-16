Sharks team for Friday’s friendly

New signing Luke Stringer will play from the bench in Friday’s friendly against Bordeaux Bègles, while Curwin Bosch has not been selected due to a slight niggle.

1. Juan Schoeman

2. Chiliboy Ralepelle (c)

3. John-Hubert Meyer

4. Gideon Koegelenberg

5. Hyron Andrews

6. Wian Vosloo

7. Tyler Paul

8. Daniel du Preez

9. Louis Schreuder

10. Robert du Preez

11. Aphelele Fassi

12. Marius Louw

13. Jeremy Ward

14. Kobus van Wyk

15. Courtney Winnaar

16. Kerron van Vuuren

17. Akker van der Merwe

18. Mzamo Majola

19. Khuta Mchunu

20. Andrew Evans

21. Tera Mtembu

22. Luke Stringer

23. Cameron Wright

24. Grant Williams

25. Danrich Visagie

26. Leolin Zas