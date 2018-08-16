Bokhoring

Sharks team for Friday’s friendly


Written by Henk Terblanche (Bokhoring)

Posted in :Currie Cup on 16 Aug 2018 at 10:34

New signing Luke Stringer will play from the bench in Friday’s friendly against Bordeaux Bègles, while Curwin Bosch has not been selected due to a slight niggle.

1. Juan Schoeman
2. Chiliboy Ralepelle (c)
3. John-Hubert Meyer
4. Gideon Koegelenberg
5. Hyron Andrews
6. Wian Vosloo
7. Tyler Paul
8. Daniel du Preez
9. Louis Schreuder
10. Robert du Preez
11. Aphelele Fassi
12. Marius Louw
13. Jeremy Ward
14. Kobus van Wyk
15. Courtney Winnaar
16. Kerron van Vuuren
17. Akker van der Merwe
18. Mzamo Majola
19. Khuta Mchunu
20. Andrew Evans
21. Tera Mtembu
22. Luke Stringer
23. Cameron Wright
24. Grant Williams
25. Danrich Visagie
26. Leolin Zas



  • Why is Akker on the bench?

    • Comment 1, posted at 16.08.18 10:59:40 by Keagan_Sharks Reply
    Keagan_SharksUnder 21 player
    		 

  • @Keagan_Sharks (Comment 1) : Probably Springbok requirements… :?:

    • Comment 2, posted at 16.08.18 11:05:15 by DuToit04 Reply
    DuToit04Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Will this game be televised? :shock:

    • Comment 3, posted at 16.08.18 11:05:57 by DuToit04 Reply
    DuToit04Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Lots of new combinations so lets see how they go. Wonder what kind of team Bordeaux will select.

    • Comment 4, posted at 16.08.18 11:47:44 by SheldonK Reply
    SheldonKAssistant coach
    		 

  • @DuToit04 (Comment 3) : Supersport 2 it seems

    • Comment 5, posted at 16.08.18 11:59:13 by jdolivier Reply
    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @Keagan_Sharks (Comment 1) : Looks like one of those games where each group a plays 1 half.

    • Comment 6, posted at 16.08.18 12:38:57 by coolfusion Reply
    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 5) : THANKS :mrgreen:

    • Comment 7, posted at 16.08.18 13:21:08 by DuToit04 Reply
    DuToit04Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Where is Johan Deysel and Vermeulen?

    • Comment 8, posted at 16.08.18 13:26:54 by dawj Reply
    Under 21 player
    		 

  • @dawj (Comment 8) : Think Vermeulen is in Japan.

    • Comment 9, posted at 16.08.18 15:18:19 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Administrator
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 5) : thanks did not think they would show the game.

    • Comment 10, posted at 16.08.18 15:19:15 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Administrator
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • @JD (Comment 10) : Yeah same, I was just getting used to their low standards then they surprised me with this.

    • Comment 11, posted at 16.08.18 21:24:51 by Quintin Reply

    QuintinSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Quintin (Comment 11) : Remember Supersport are a Sharks shareholder so vested interest and they already have guys in town for the test

    • Comment 12, posted at 17.08.18 08:46:00 by SheldonK Reply

    SheldonKAssistant coach
    		 

  • If anyone has a stream for the game could you please post it?

    • Comment 13, posted at 17.08.18 19:05:04 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Shocking conditions…very wet…

    • Comment 14, posted at 17.08.18 19:07:14 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Some lovely touches by the Sharks…away for a try but the ref calls them back for a forward pass…nobody thinks that was forward!

    • Comment 15, posted at 17.08.18 19:08:12 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 15) : Unfortunately our scrum woes have persisted. Bring on akker now

    • Comment 16, posted at 17.08.18 19:08:53 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Our front row is absolutely crunched in that scrum…that doesn’t look promising…

    • Comment 17, posted at 17.08.18 19:08:56 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 16) : With Chilli being named captain for the season we can expect more of the same?

    • Comment 18, posted at 17.08.18 19:09:54 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 18) : I believe so, is the wind that strong or was his throw really that shite

    • Comment 19, posted at 17.08.18 19:11:34 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Jeepers…hectic wind…Chilli’s throw like literally taken 5 metres to the right of the lineout!

    • Comment 20, posted at 17.08.18 19:11:45 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 19) : The wind is that strong, nevermind

    • Comment 21, posted at 17.08.18 19:11:56 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 18) : Taking essentially the 4th choice player and naming him captain makes me think that Rob snr is a moron

    • Comment 22, posted at 17.08.18 19:12:39 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Hectic wind and rain! The Bordeaux player boots the ball into the win and it boomerangs back deep into his own 22…

    • Comment 23, posted at 17.08.18 19:12:44 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Much better scrum

    • Comment 24, posted at 17.08.18 19:15:49 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 22) : With Franco gone, Akker likely to spend time in the Bok setup…how is Chilli 4th choice? He is likely to play a lot during the Currie Cup, so I think not such a stretch…we’re just going to have to live with his weakness in the scrum…sigh!

    • Comment 25, posted at 17.08.18 19:16:22 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 24) : And much better lineout…

    • Comment 26, posted at 17.08.18 19:16:41 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Our ball retention at the rucks is very quick! And our passing looks good…

    • Comment 27, posted at 17.08.18 19:17:44 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Guys could you give us some running commentry

    • Comment 28, posted at 17.08.18 19:18:16 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 27) : Interplay is phenomenal if those passes start to stick it will be a thing of beauty

    • Comment 29, posted at 17.08.18 19:18:44 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Jem ward for a try next to the posts, 7-0 15 min

    • Comment 30, posted at 17.08.18 19:19:51 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Great, great try by Jeremy Ward!! Lovely little kick by du Preez and Ward does well…

    • Comment 31, posted at 17.08.18 19:19:57 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 28) : Offloads and keeping ball in hand is all we are trying, and it looks like the sharks of old

    • Comment 32, posted at 17.08.18 19:20:43 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 29) : Yeah, wonderful stuff – despite the conditions. I think that will be our strength in the Currie Cup…and the scrums will be our weakness…

    • Comment 33, posted at 17.08.18 19:20:49 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 31) : His defence has also been on point, man is looking hungry

    • Comment 34, posted at 17.08.18 19:21:31 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 32) : I hope we play like this all Currie Cup…and not just in warm up games…

    • Comment 35, posted at 17.08.18 19:21:52 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Great kick by du Preez…

    • Comment 36, posted at 17.08.18 19:22:27 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 33) : They have a 30kg weight advantage and weather conditions more suited to a heavy pack. Won’t write our scrum off just yet, but it will not be a strength

    • Comment 37, posted at 17.08.18 19:22:58 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 34) : Yes…

    • Comment 38, posted at 17.08.18 19:23:13 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 37) : Fair enough…

    • Comment 39, posted at 17.08.18 19:23:44 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Ohhhh…Tyler Paul butchers an open line!

    • Comment 40, posted at 17.08.18 19:24:40 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Unfortunately Tyler Paul butchers a certain try, very wet weather in his defense

    • Comment 41, posted at 17.08.18 19:24:56 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • All Sharks in the first quarter…

    • Comment 42, posted at 17.08.18 19:25:00 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 42) : Would hate to play fullback in this hurricane

    • Comment 43, posted at 17.08.18 19:25:55 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Very good scrum by the Sharks there…they’ve looked better in the scrums in the last 5-10 minutes…

    • Comment 44, posted at 17.08.18 19:26:09 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 43) : Wind and rain wreaking absolute havoc!

    • Comment 45, posted at 17.08.18 19:26:37 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 42) : Watching the bulls VS cheetahs in the background, their scrums are also very wobbly

    • Comment 46, posted at 17.08.18 19:26:43 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Ver good line speed and pressure on defence…

    • Comment 47, posted at 17.08.18 19:27:08 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 44) : Enormous improvement, maybe they just need to find their synchronization

    • Comment 48, posted at 17.08.18 19:27:20 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Louw is so impressive…

    • Comment 49, posted at 17.08.18 19:27:56 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 46) : I see that…

    • Comment 50, posted at 17.08.18 19:28:57 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 49) : Him and ward are more than an adequate replacement pairing for am and big Andre

    • Comment 51, posted at 17.08.18 19:29:01 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • That last Bordeaux lineout confirms it…DON’T throw past number 2 in the lineout tonight!!

    • Comment 52, posted at 17.08.18 19:30:32 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 51) : Absolutely…very exciting!

    • Comment 53, posted at 17.08.18 19:30:55 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Resolute defensive work 5m from our own goal line, penalty for offsides, Bordeaux go for poles

    • Comment 54, posted at 17.08.18 19:33:53 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Great defence by the Sharks over multiple phases…eventually they get penalised. Brilliant defence around all those rucks…

    • Comment 55, posted at 17.08.18 19:33:59 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • 7-3 after half an hour…

    • Comment 56, posted at 17.08.18 19:34:38 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • 7-3 30min, not going to be high scoring, exciting nonetheless

    • Comment 57, posted at 17.08.18 19:34:46 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 56) : 2nd half will be a massive test for the sharks with these conditions

    • Comment 58, posted at 17.08.18 19:35:51 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 58) : Yup…

    • Comment 59, posted at 17.08.18 19:37:49 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • My wooooooord! So I had no idea who he was…but Fassi just scored an absolute pearler!!!

    • Comment 60, posted at 17.08.18 19:38:52 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • And fassi with a try of the year effort 65 m beating 7 defenders and scoring well done young man

    • Comment 61, posted at 17.08.18 19:39:01 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Well one thing is certain we are breeding quality wingers like rabbits in kzn

    • Comment 62, posted at 17.08.18 19:39:57 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • 12-3 after 35 minutes…

    • Comment 63, posted at 17.08.18 19:40:29 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 61) : Wow great try by him!!!

    • Comment 64, posted at 17.08.18 19:40:33 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Administrator
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 63) : Almost seems that the flood gates are about to open

    • Comment 65, posted at 17.08.18 19:41:00 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @JD (Comment 64) : That has to make a highlight reel, pure class

    • Comment 66, posted at 17.08.18 19:41:31 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 62) : Well, not breeding so much…he’s from the Eastern Cape…

    • Comment 67, posted at 17.08.18 19:42:37 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @JD (Comment 64) : @jdolivier (Comment 66) : Inspiring…just brilliant!

    • Comment 68, posted at 17.08.18 19:43:23 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 67) : That’s like Durban slums ;-)
    Thanks for the info

    • Comment 69, posted at 17.08.18 19:44:06 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Grant Williams with a beautiful breakaway try

    • Comment 70, posted at 17.08.18 19:44:53 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Another long distance Sharks try…all about Jeremy Ward’s tackle that!

    • Comment 71, posted at 17.08.18 19:45:16 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Grant Williams has some wheels for a scrummie…sjoe!

    • Comment 72, posted at 17.08.18 19:45:58 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • 19-3 halftime, now for the serious test, against the wind this half

    • Comment 73, posted at 17.08.18 19:46:14 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Sharks lead 19-3 at haftime…

    • Comment 74, posted at 17.08.18 19:46:26 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 72) : Jem ward knocking hard on the door for Am’s spot. Attack has been good and my word that defensive effort for 40 minutes. He tackled everything that moved, backwards

    • Comment 75, posted at 17.08.18 19:47:53 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • There was a lot to be happy about in that first half:
    1. Good and quick recycling…
    2. Lovely passing…
    3. Enterprise in these conditions…
    4. Big improvement in the scrums in the last 25 minutes…
    5. Top defence – line speed and tackling excellent…

    • Comment 76, posted at 17.08.18 19:48:09 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Ward is really looking good!!!

    • Comment 77, posted at 17.08.18 19:48:27 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Administrator
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 75) : Really good and really pleasing…

    • Comment 78, posted at 17.08.18 19:49:15 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 76) : unfortunately missed the first 30 odd min but wow the Sharks are really looking good!

    • Comment 79, posted at 17.08.18 19:50:39 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Administrator
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • @JD (Comment 79) : We butchered 2 tries, there is so much to be positive about this match already, way more than what happened in the last 4 matches in the superrugby tournament

    • Comment 80, posted at 17.08.18 19:51:45 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 78) : Also shouldn’t forget about louw. The man has impressed a lot tonight

    • Comment 81, posted at 17.08.18 19:52:27 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 71) : @jdolivier (Comment 75) : Really impressed with how quickly after making that monster hit Ward was on his feet and running in support of Williams!

    • Comment 82, posted at 17.08.18 19:53:13 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Administrator
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • Really interested in the scrum. How has our props been doing?

    • Comment 83, posted at 17.08.18 19:54:38 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @JD (Comment 82) : This center combination is looking very promising.

    • Comment 84, posted at 17.08.18 19:55:04 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 83) : First 15 minutes in reverse gear and is now settled in and holding their own

    • Comment 85, posted at 17.08.18 19:55:42 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 75) : Ward hasn’t gotten too much opportunity to show his worth. Good to hear he showing his worth.

    • Comment 86, posted at 17.08.18 19:55:52 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • And butterfingers du preez strikes again

    • Comment 87, posted at 17.08.18 20:00:08 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 86) : Full agreement

    • Comment 88, posted at 17.08.18 20:00:25 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Dan’s hands…

    • Comment 89, posted at 17.08.18 20:01:05 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Tighthead for the Sharks…go Akker!

    • Comment 90, posted at 17.08.18 20:02:18 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 89) : He has hands………

    • Comment 91, posted at 17.08.18 20:02:27 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 90) : The angry warthog strikes early

    • Comment 92, posted at 17.08.18 20:02:50 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 81) : He’s impressed me every time he has come on throughout the season…pity about that knock there…

    • Comment 93, posted at 17.08.18 20:03:14 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Good work by Dan there to put Akker into space…

    • Comment 94, posted at 17.08.18 20:04:35 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 93) : Still better than Dan with 2 knocks in as many minutes

    • Comment 95, posted at 17.08.18 20:04:44 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • And then Dan knocks it again…oh dear!

    • Comment 96, posted at 17.08.18 20:05:02 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Really impressive stuff from the Sharks!

    • Comment 97, posted at 17.08.18 20:05:29 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Great sportsmanship shown by ward there

    • Comment 98, posted at 17.08.18 20:05:32 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Jeepers but it is pouring!!

    • Comment 99, posted at 17.08.18 20:07:38 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Pound for pound, Marius louw has to be on of the strongest players in the squad. That hand off was pure poetry

    • Comment 100, posted at 17.08.18 20:08:21 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Our scrum has been very solid since about the 15th minute. Good scrum there again…

    • Comment 101, posted at 17.08.18 20:08:41 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 100) : A thing of beauty…

    • Comment 102, posted at 17.08.18 20:09:13 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Fassi, Williams, ward, why have these boys been kept out of the team. Great show gents, great show

    • Comment 103, posted at 17.08.18 20:09:54 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Despite playing against a hurricane in the second half it is still all Sharks…

    • Comment 104, posted at 17.08.18 20:09:58 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Cheetahs are leading the Bulls 12-7…

    • Comment 105, posted at 17.08.18 20:11:58 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 104) : Hopefully we can keep this up the entire currie cup. Not just the usual one off

    • Comment 106, posted at 17.08.18 20:14:05 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 106) : We always look good in these Frenchie friendlies

    • Comment 107, posted at 17.08.18 20:15:36 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • 0Another good Sharks scrum…

    • Comment 108, posted at 17.08.18 20:16:43 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Repeatedly the Sharks defence impresses…

    • Comment 109, posted at 17.08.18 20:18:05 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 107) : It is concerning

    • Comment 110, posted at 17.08.18 20:19:46 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Tight head scrum, boys are really giving it all

    • Comment 111, posted at 17.08.18 20:20:12 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Top defensive scrum…and the Sharks win a penlty…

    • Comment 112, posted at 17.08.18 20:20:35 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Marius Louw looks like he is now captaining the side…

    • Comment 113, posted at 17.08.18 20:21:18 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 113) : And very passionate about it

    • Comment 114, posted at 17.08.18 20:21:34 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Score?

    • Comment 115, posted at 17.08.18 20:22:16 by Baylion Reply

    BaylionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 107) : I seem to remember a few shockers too… :mrgreen:
    We can’t ask for more than we’ve seen tonight…now what we want to see is consistency!

    • Comment 116, posted at 17.08.18 20:22:42 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @Baylion (Comment 115) : 19-3 after 60 minutes…

    • Comment 117, posted at 17.08.18 20:23:04 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @Baylion (Comment 115) : Still 19-3 but the scoreboard is not even a close reflection to what is going on

    • Comment 118, posted at 17.08.18 20:23:05 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 114) : Very…loving it!

    • Comment 119, posted at 17.08.18 20:23:25 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 118) : @Baylion (Comment 115) : Yeah, shocking conditions out there…

    • Comment 120, posted at 17.08.18 20:24:03 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 119) : This game, even though not an important one, gives the hope of depth in the squad

    • Comment 121, posted at 17.08.18 20:24:25 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 118) : Tx. From previous comments I thought Akker scored

    • Comment 122, posted at 17.08.18 20:24:50 by Baylion Reply

    BaylionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • More solid scrumming…

    • Comment 123, posted at 17.08.18 20:24:52 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Another scrum penalty to the Sharks…

    • Comment 124, posted at 17.08.18 20:25:47 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @Baylion (Comment 122) : Well his 4 penalties in scrums earned for ferocious efforts is better than a score

    • Comment 125, posted at 17.08.18 20:26:34 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Just about all the replacements are on now…except the props…

    • Comment 126, posted at 17.08.18 20:26:51 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @Baylion (Comment 122) : Was commenting on the immediate improvement of our pack when he came on. The man is a beast

    • Comment 127, posted at 17.08.18 20:27:35 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @Baylion (Comment 122) : Same here

    • Comment 128, posted at 17.08.18 20:27:38 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 128) : Apologies for the confusion

    • Comment 129, posted at 17.08.18 20:27:58 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Suddenly it is 12-24 to the Bulls in the other game…

    • Comment 130, posted at 17.08.18 20:28:18 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Wow the intensity from the sharks is wonderful to look at

    • Comment 131, posted at 17.08.18 20:29:13 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 116) : Of late we’ve been doing OK. As you said, the consistency is what’s normally an issue.

    • Comment 132, posted at 17.08.18 20:29:54 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Ohhhh…almost away…

    • Comment 133, posted at 17.08.18 20:29:56 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 129) : Not your fault bru! :grin:

    • Comment 134, posted at 17.08.18 20:30:38 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 132) : Yup…that is probably THE major thing we need to sort out…

    • Comment 135, posted at 17.08.18 20:30:53 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Reserve props are on…and our scrum still very sollid…and Wright goes in…

    • Comment 136, posted at 17.08.18 20:33:07 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • And the Wright set piece move leads to a try. Tmo to confirm

    • Comment 137, posted at 17.08.18 20:33:16 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Wonderful move…

    • Comment 138, posted at 17.08.18 20:34:08 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • No try tmo doesn’t like a contact sport

    • Comment 139, posted at 17.08.18 20:34:24 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 130) : Cheetahs have made some crucial errors. Should have put the Bulls away in the first half already. It didn’t help that Schoeman had a shocker at 10 – Libbock streets ahead in all departments.

    • Comment 140, posted at 17.08.18 20:34:27 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • …but disallowed for obstruction…sigh…

    • Comment 141, posted at 17.08.18 20:34:30 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 135) : I long for the rugby we played in 2010.

    • Comment 142, posted at 17.08.18 20:35:19 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • The Sharks deserved that try for their second half efforts in shocking conditions…

    • Comment 143, posted at 17.08.18 20:36:00 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 142) : This resembles that game play, with more skills

    • Comment 144, posted at 17.08.18 20:36:14 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 142) : You and me both…

    • Comment 145, posted at 17.08.18 20:36:21 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 143) : That winger wouldn’t have come close to tackling cam anyway

    • Comment 146, posted at 17.08.18 20:37:01 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Just great work by the Sharks backline and the ball wins the race to touch after a final chip ahead…

    • Comment 147, posted at 17.08.18 20:37:18 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 146) : Yeah…for a friendly that was a bit of a naf call…

    • Comment 148, posted at 17.08.18 20:37:53 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Sharks with just TWO missed tackles all game in these conditions…that is unreal!

    • Comment 149, posted at 17.08.18 20:38:33 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • I see Montpellier beat WP 26-7

    • Comment 150, posted at 17.08.18 20:38:50 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Bordeaux score…but that guy was in front of the kicker?

    • Comment 151, posted at 17.08.18 20:39:06 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 150) : Yup…

    • Comment 152, posted at 17.08.18 20:39:33 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Consolation try for Bordeaux due to a very speculative pass

    • Comment 153, posted at 17.08.18 20:39:33 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • 19-10…

    • Comment 154, posted at 17.08.18 20:39:53 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • And that ball wasn’t in straight?

    • Comment 155, posted at 17.08.18 20:41:32 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Ref has lost the plot in the last 5 minutes

    • Comment 156, posted at 17.08.18 20:42:46 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Another Bordeaux try! Oh dear…Shark not getting the rub of the green in the last 15 minutes…

    • Comment 157, posted at 17.08.18 20:43:07 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • 19-17 with a minute to go…yeah, the ref has got several things wrong in the last 10 minutes or so…

    • Comment 158, posted at 17.08.18 20:44:04 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Whose the ref?

    • Comment 159, posted at 17.08.18 20:44:08 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • All things being equal, we had the bad weather and many replacements in the 2nd with a few calls not going our way. Still we did fantastically well

    • Comment 160, posted at 17.08.18 20:45:00 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 159) : Irish chap

    • Comment 161, posted at 17.08.18 20:45:20 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Anyway, it doesn’t take much away from a very satisfying performance by the Sharks. RdP will be happy with what was on show, all in all…

    • Comment 162, posted at 17.08.18 20:45:21 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 161) : Never heard of him

    • Comment 163, posted at 17.08.18 20:46:36 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 159) : Some Irishman…I think he handled the game very well…just got three decision wrong that just about led to a 21 point swing…

    • Comment 164, posted at 17.08.18 20:46:43 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 161) : Seems the UK refs are on a sabbatical in SA. The Cheetahs Bulls game has a Welsh ref

    • Comment 165, posted at 17.08.18 20:47:05 by Baylion Reply

    BaylionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 163) : Pretty sure no one has

    • Comment 166, posted at 17.08.18 20:47:05 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • And that is it…well done, Sharks…now let’s see more of that for the Currie Cup…

    • Comment 167, posted at 17.08.18 20:47:46 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @Baylion (Comment 165) : Really like the idea, neutral refs possibly with this setup, also fringe players for the world cup get better exposure to different redding styles

    • Comment 168, posted at 17.08.18 20:48:21 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 168) : Reffing…….

    • Comment 169, posted at 17.08.18 20:48:40 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @Baylion (Comment 165) : He’s handled the game pretty well.

    • Comment 170, posted at 17.08.18 20:48:56 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Final score?

    • Comment 171, posted at 17.08.18 20:50:24 by Baylion Reply

    BaylionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 167) : The intensity and willingness to be adventurous will definitely make other teams nervous this season, was a joy to watch

    • Comment 172, posted at 17.08.18 20:51:31 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @Baylion (Comment 171) : 19-17

    • Comment 173, posted at 17.08.18 20:51:50 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 173) : Tx

    • Comment 174, posted at 17.08.18 20:52:41 by Baylion Reply

    BaylionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Cheetahs getting their arses handed to them. Really hope they play better in pro14. So KingCheetah what do you have to say about that performance? Must surely be some comments from someone who always comments when our Sharks play shit.

    • Comment 175, posted at 17.08.18 20:53:15 by Fox Reply

    FoxCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • @Fox (Comment 175) : He and mclovin having date night, will surely be back for the next match

    • Comment 176, posted at 17.08.18 20:54:20 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @Baylion (Comment 174) : No worries. Scoreboard is really a bad representation of the match. 2 iffy tries by Bordeaux in the last 7 min changes what was a very dominant performance by the sharks

    • Comment 177, posted at 17.08.18 20:55:31 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 176) : :grin:

    Top class humor that

    • Comment 178, posted at 18.08.18 01:30:28 by revolverocelot Reply

    Team captain
    		 

  • Guys I’m glad to hear we showed promise. But bear in mind the beginning of this season with our opening firendlies against the French. We also looked very impressive and we thought it would set the tone. It didn’t, we have yet to find consistency and discipline….

    • Comment 179, posted at 18.08.18 08:42:20 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Fox (Comment 175) : Was terrible actually! I comment whenever I choose to, not just when the Sharks play shit, which has been mostly this year. :razz:
    Back to your question. Paige is as slow as mud, Tiaan Schoeman not better than Stapelberg. Back three were nowhere. Plus points, the scrum is looking good, center combo doing well. Ben10 doing well at 13.
    Franco still run experiments. Still it was a poor performance.

    • Comment 180, posted at 18.08.18 09:04:00 by KingCheetah Reply

    KingCheetahTeam captain
    		 

  • @revolverocelot (Comment 178) : You are easily humoured :razz:

    • Comment 181, posted at 18.08.18 09:05:22 by KingCheetah Reply

    KingCheetahTeam captain
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 176) : Some of us, actually have real lives :razz:

    • Comment 182, posted at 18.08.18 09:33:22 by KingCheetah Reply

    KingCheetahTeam captain
    		 

  • @Fox (Comment 175) : Don’t let me keep uou awake at night son! There is so much more to life :evil:

    • Comment 183, posted at 18.08.18 09:34:31 by KingCheetah Reply

    KingCheetahTeam captain
    		 

  • @Fox (Comment 175) : Don’t let me keep uou awake at night son! There is so much more to life :evil: :smile:

    • Comment 184, posted at 18.08.18 09:34:52 by KingCheetah Reply

    KingCheetahTeam captain
    		 

  • @KingCheetah (Comment 180) : You guys should have put the Bulls away in the first half. Three errors cost you at crucial times. First the poor finishing by your wing to step out when he could easily have just flopped over the line, then the little knock in the build-up to scoring a short while later and then a breakout, which would have been a try under the sticks if the same wing had stayed in the field of play before catching the ball. Schoeman aimlessly kicking lots of good ball away didn’t help either.

    • Comment 185, posted at 18.08.18 10:01:24 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • For those interested I see Ross Geldenhuys is playing for Bay of Plenty in NZ.

    • Comment 186, posted at 18.08.18 11:18:17 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Administrator
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • @JD (Comment 186) : interesting. I believe he did rugby development work before getting his Highlanders contact, so
    maybe back doing the same thing and playing Mitre 10.

    I was at the game last night. Miserable conditions, very loud, but enthusiastic DJ, great rugby from the Sharks. I must say I prefer Kings Park over Moses Mabhida.

    • Comment 187, posted at 18.08.18 11:41:45 by StevieS Reply
    Author
    StevieSSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @KingCheetah (Comment 182) : Just as long as you have fun

    • Comment 188, posted at 18.08.18 13:31:19 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @StevieS (Comment 187) : looked like it was really bad! Interesting to hear about you preferring KP over MM.

    • Comment 189, posted at 18.08.18 13:52:00 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Administrator
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • From the scoreboard it sounds like sharks did little in the second half except allowing the opposition to catch up. How did they manage to close the gap? Did our defense get worse or did discipline or other errors allow them penalties?

    • Comment 190, posted at 18.08.18 13:52:27 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 190) : It also sounds like one of the two French tries was contentious?

    • Comment 191, posted at 18.08.18 14:00:31 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 191) : The first one came off a player in front of the kicker and the second of a scrum where the scrumhalf put the ball in behind the locks feet. But after 67min of tackling their hearts out, they made 2 errors on defence. Remember Bordeaux only had a penalty the first half for their efforts, the wind was insane

    • Comment 192, posted at 18.08.18 14:58:36 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 192) : Also seems like visagies brainfart of a pass gave them the gap. Did the pass on their second try look a bit forward as well or was that angle?

    • Comment 193, posted at 18.08.18 16:02:51 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 193) : Scroreline a difficult one to read.

    • Comment 194, posted at 18.08.18 16:03:24 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • How was our replacement forwards? Any hope for the future? All I can read from the highlights and little info us that Akker seems to be undisputed as our hooker and go forward man.

    • Comment 195, posted at 18.08.18 16:05:31 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 193) : That was negligible due to the wind in my opinion, a few passes started well and drifted in the hurricane, the blatant cheating in the scrums after we started gaining ascendancy is my issue

    • Comment 196, posted at 18.08.18 16:25:09 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 195) : Akker was a man possesed, there were a few players who to me were unknown quantities that really did well. As a team everyone did well, except for Dan forgetting his hands at home again

    • Comment 197, posted at 18.08.18 16:27:35 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 194) : Sharks dominated. We lost shape on defence once we brought on all of our reserves.

    @JD (Comment 189) : There was no escaping the rain at MM, you’re very far from the pitch due to the athletics track.

    Hilarious moment when the flasher girls flashed behind each set of poles…to nobody at all :lol: Everyone was sitting on the sides of the pitch.

    • Comment 198, posted at 18.08.18 22:32:44 by StevieS Reply
    Author
    StevieSSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Thanks guys like I said not a whole lot you can get from watching highlights. Been toying with the idea of putting up a link that contains a copy of the full game for a limited time. But I first need fibre to be sorted in my area.

    • Comment 199, posted at 19.08.18 08:24:37 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 199) : How about a Dropbox upload bud?

    • Comment 200, posted at 19.08.18 10:21:29 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 185) : Agreed. The yellow cards didn’t help either. True they didn’t concede points, but they were on the back foot, in a period when they were dominating. Lots for Franco to ponder. I know there are players due back, that will strengthen the team, but my concern is the lack of pace, size and class, amongst the back three.
    Charles Marais, Aranos Coetzee, and Walt Steenkamp should be ready for the 1st September opener in Pro14. Paige is terribly slow, which stunted the Cheetahs usual flowing backline.

    • Comment 201, posted at 20.08.18 08:16:57 by KingCheetah Reply

    KingCheetahTeam captain
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 200) : That is actually a great idea. I was thinking of letting ppl stream from my host but that would be a two way data cost. I’ll look into it right away.

    • Comment 202, posted at 20.08.18 09:22:15 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 202) : Standard def and good compression should stay under the free account limit.

    • Comment 203, posted at 20.08.18 09:26:46 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • I thought the Sharks first half combo on Friday night looked good and exciting and was certainly more enjoyable to watch than Super rugby has been. Yes there were errors and issues at the scrums but overall i saw guys who genuinely tried to have a good and attack and defend hard not just in patches but throughout. I thought our centres did very well and are certainly putting pressure on our Bok centres. I liked the work i saw from Koegelenberg, Vosloo and Paul- they looked very busy and wanted to get involved in all aspects. So lets see how they fare against the Bulls this week- in recent past the Sharks seem to save their worst performances for the Bulls

    • Comment 204, posted at 20.08.18 09:40:37 by SheldonK Reply

    SheldonKAssistant coach
    		 

  • I know it was only a friendly match, but it is great to see the intent to attack.

    However the team will need to work on cohesion and communication on attack. Too often players (especially Louw) did really well to break the defense, but then the move goes nowhere due to passing to no-one or not realizing where the support runner is.

    • Comment 205, posted at 20.08.18 10:12:35 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 203) : Awesome! Would be really greatful! :cool:

    • Comment 206, posted at 20.08.18 11:11:22 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • I attended the game and the conditions were really awful and the players did well to put up decent showing. The Second half had us playing into a gale so we were just hanging on.

    The stadium (Moses Mahbida) seems to have a design floor where the wind (which was already bad) funnels through the open end of the arch and leads to some very comical kicks , throws etc. They going to have to look at that if we play there more often.

    • Comment 207, posted at 20.08.18 11:43:56 by Byron Wright Reply

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • @Byron Wright (Comment 207) : Kudos to you for going to the game as the weather was truly awful. Dont think they can do much in terms of stadium design so could be tricky for the kickers. Dont often have weather like we did on friday night though.

    • Comment 208, posted at 20.08.18 11:56:13 by SheldonK Reply

    SheldonKAssistant coach
    		 

  • @SheldonK (Comment 208) : Thanks went with my Nephews so there is no telling kids that the rain is stopping the fun. Could be a big advantage to our kickers if we ever move as it will take a bit of kicking practice to get that wind right.

    • Comment 209, posted at 20.08.18 13:53:04 by Byron Wright Reply

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • @Byron Wright (Comment 209) : I saw on tv that the field was also breaking up a bit, probably a result of them mainly preparing the field for soccer

    • Comment 210, posted at 20.08.18 14:01:35 by SheldonK Reply

    SheldonKAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Byron Wright (Comment 207) : The wind was crazy, Chilliboys one line out throw nearly landed in their flyhalves hands and then one of their kicks landed up about in the same field position as from where it was kicked but just on the other touchline.

    • Comment 211, posted at 20.08.18 15:12:45 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the SubtleAssistant coach
    		 

  • It was a real mish mash at the end of the game with so many substitutions Im sure a few spectators in their Sharks kit managed to sneak onto the field and have a run with the team.

    • Comment 212, posted at 20.08.18 15:16:16 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the SubtleAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 212) : That actually makes sense judging by the chaotic running and handling :mrgreen:

    • Comment 213, posted at 20.08.18 15:31:09 by SheldonK Reply

    SheldonKAssistant coach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 188) : I try my best :grin:

    • Comment 214, posted at 20.08.18 16:12:14 by KingCheetah Reply

    KingCheetahTeam captain
    		 

