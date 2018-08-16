Bokhoring

Two uncapped players bench for the Boks in Durban


Written by Henk Terblanche (Bokhoring)

Damian Willemse and Marco van Staden will be on the bench against the Pumas. As has been expected Siya Kolisi shifts to 7 to accommodate Francois Louw at 6.

Andre Esterhuyzen gets a chance to start alongside Pollard, and Jantjies and Kriel have been left out of the match-day squad.

15 Willie le Roux
14 Makazole Mapimpi
13 Lukhanyo Am
12 André Esterhuizen
11 Aphiwe Dyantyi
10 Handré Pollard
9 Faf de Klerk
8 Warren Whiteley
7 Siya Kolisi (c)
6 Francois Louw
5 Pieter-Steph du Toit
4 Eben Etzebeth
3 Frans Malherbe
2 Malcolm Marx
1 Beast Mtawarira

16 Bongi Mbonambi
17 Steven Kitshoff
18 Thomas du Toit
19 Marvin Orie
20 Marco van Staden
21 Embrose Papier
22 Lionel Mapoe
23 Damian Willemse.

They will be facing:

15 Emiliano Boffelli
14 Bautista Delguy
13 Matías Moroni
12 Bautista Ezcurra
11 Ramiro Moyano
10 Nicolás Sanchez
9 Gonzalo Bertanou
8 Javier Ortego Desio
7 Marcos Kremer
6 Pablo Matera
5 Matías Alemanno
4 Guido Petti
3 Juan Figallo
2 Augustin Creevy
1 Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro
16 Diego Fortuny
17 Santiago Garcia Botta
18 Santiago Medrano
19 Tomás Lavanini
20 Tomás Lezana
21 Martín Landajo
22 Santiago González Iglesias
23 Juan Cruz Mallia



  • Im not convinced about the loose forward combo as well as the composition of the bench but understand the reasons why. Overall its a pretty decent side but have to bear in mind that a lot of the players selected didnt exactly set the World alight in Super rugby. Hoping Faf can pull the strings again.

    Comment 1, posted at 16.08.18 13:48:09 by SheldonK
    
    		 

  • @SheldonK (Comment 1) : I assume Rassie now has a similar arrangement to the Proteas where targets are set over the season as opposed to rigidly per game.

    Comment 2, posted at 16.08.18 14:04:00 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • I cannot see players like RG Snyman, Mostert, JLDP / Brink and Kriel totally left out of the 23 for the away games in Australasia

    Comment 3, posted at 16.08.18 14:06:08 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 2) : yeh as far as i am aware but who knows the discussions behind the scenes

    Comment 4, posted at 16.08.18 14:22:09 by SheldonK

    
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 3) : Will defintely be interesting to see if Rassie goes with continuity or picks game on game. Think this side has enough to beat Argies…but others im not sure, guess depends how much and how well Faf and Willie play as them and Vermuelen basically beat England

    Comment 5, posted at 16.08.18 14:26:34 by SheldonK

    
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 2) : Apparently average per series

    Comment 6, posted at 16.08.18 14:41:38 by Baylion

    
    		 

  • @Baylion (Comment 6) : Only 4 Lions in the team…that seem right?

    Comment 7, posted at 16.08.18 14:59:40 by SheldonK

    
    		 

  • @SheldonK (Comment 1) : Well I can’t think if any players or any team really setting the world alight in SR this year.

    Comment 8, posted at 16.08.18 15:07:33 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 8) : If you mean SA players i would agree

    Comment 9, posted at 16.08.18 15:08:54 by SheldonK

    
    		 

  • @SheldonK (Comment 7) : I count 5 (Marx, Whiteley, Dyantyi, Orie and Mapoe). 5 out of 23 seems a bit low for our most successful SR team over the past 3 years.

    Comment 10, posted at 16.08.18 15:18:18 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 10) : Yeh sorry think i missed someone in my count. Seems like Brink is injured and out the squad now. Possibly a bit low if i look at the All Black side to play this weekend and how many are Crusaders. For me i cant think of any Lions player unjustly left out though?

    Comment 11, posted at 16.08.18 15:23:44 by SheldonK

    
    		 

  • Not a bad team. Just not sure about Orie and v Staden. With Eben not being 100% would have made more sense to have RG on the bench. As for v Staden against Pumas with their abrasive forwards I would go with JL or Brink as they will add more physicality to the forwards.
    Personally I would have started with Eben, RG, Kolisi and PSdT (bench Orie/Mostert and Brink/JL). If Eben goes off early in the match you’re well covered at lock without compromising the physicality of to forwards.

    Comment 12, posted at 16.08.18 15:35:25 by JD
    
    
    		 

  • @SheldonK (Comment 11) : How about Mostert and Kwagga

    Comment 13, posted at 16.08.18 15:37:24 by The hound
    
    
    		 

  • @SheldonK (Comment 11) : Mostert if he’s not injured.

    Comment 14, posted at 16.08.18 15:45:35 by JD
    
    
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 13) : Kwagga is over rated in my opinion, does one or two things once every couple games and people rave about him. Fact is he is to short and light to make an international impact, he is good when its an open free flowing game. Mostert is in the squad…he forms part of that ‘i undertand why Rassie has picked others” group. Think Mostert could also be on the outskirts until he finalises if he is staying in Sa or leaving

    Comment 15, posted at 16.08.18 15:46:39 by SheldonK

    
    		 

  • Bonus point win in the bag.

    Pity the fool having to stop Esterhuizen. Carnage coming.

    Comment 16, posted at 16.08.18 16:11:13 by McLovin

    
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 16) : Agrie forward pack arent exactly shrinking violets….im expecting at least 3 or 4 fights

    Comment 17, posted at 16.08.18 16:15:33 by SheldonK

    
    		 

  • Cant disagree with you more,Kwagga is a fantastic player, remember the game last year when he was M.O.M.for the Barbarians against the All blacks.would pick him ahead of Koilisi and Louw any day of the week.
    He gives 150% every game, cant say the same for the other two.

    Comment 18, posted at 16.08.18 16:28:25 by The hound
    
    
    		 

  • I think Mpimpi and Am are very lucky to be in the team would have chosen Gallant and Kriel instead

    Comment 19, posted at 16.08.18 16:30:46 by The hound
    
    
    		 

  • If i could tweak Rassies team: 1. Best 2. Marx. 3. Malherbe 4. Etzebeth 5. PSDT 6. Van Staden 7. JL DuPreez 8. Kolisi 9. Faf 10. Pollard 11. Dyanti 12. Esterhuizen 13. Kriel 14. Am 15. LeRoux
    16.Mbonambi, 17. Kitshoff 18. DuToit 19. Snyman 20. Louw 21. Cronje 22. Willemse 23. Mapimpi

    Comment 20, posted at 16.08.18 16:31:04 by SheldonK

    
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 18) : Like i said a couple of moments in one game that everyone remembers. Kwagga misses more tackles than Rhule. Opinions can diffr but id never pick in in an international side

    Comment 21, posted at 16.08.18 16:32:15 by SheldonK

    
    		 

  • @SheldonK (Comment 17) : I’m expecting 3 to 4 cards for the Argies then.

    Comment 22, posted at 16.08.18 16:33:32 by McLovin

    
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 22) : And 6 – 8 tries for the Boks.

    Comment 23, posted at 16.08.18 16:34:20 by McLovin

    
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 19) : Gelant is out injured

    Comment 24, posted at 16.08.18 16:56:36 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • @SheldonK (Comment 21) : I agree as much good as he does he makes up for with reckless play. If he were consistent he would have been ranking up there. A cobus reinach…maybe a bit better…

    Comment 25, posted at 16.08.18 17:15:19 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • Why don’t we start Zas? Is there no confidence in him another overeager buy?

    Comment 26, posted at 16.08.18 17:16:38 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 25) : What happened to Jaco Kriel?

    Comment 27, posted at 16.08.18 17:35:37 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • Could be better but I understand why Rassie is selecting like he is. Hopefully the guys like RG and JLdP wont be rusty when they are called upon against Aus/NZ. Also hope that guys like van Staden, Willemse and Mapimpi use their opportunities well as we will need as much depth as possible going into next year. Especially at FH.

    Still think Willemse should have played at least another year of SR before they throw him into the deep end but maybe exposing him to international rugby now instead of in a WC year is a smart move.

    Comment 28, posted at 16.08.18 21:44:16 by Quintin

    
    		 

  • @SheldonK (Comment 15) : Kwagga is basically Keegan Daniel minus the lineout jumping- and tackling ability…

    Comment 29, posted at 17.08.18 07:48:20 by Culling Song
    
    
    		 

  • @Culling Song (Comment 29) : What a load of kak, :
    Daniel wishes he was as quick,as tough as fit or as intelligent a rugby player.
    Don’t think there is another player in South Africa who punches above his weight like Kwagga.
    Can only think of Mc Kenzie and Hooper in world rugby who match him.
    But as always in this country we are obsessed with size and we favour an over the hill bruiser like Louw
    over this unique player.

    Comment 30, posted at 17.08.18 08:05:22 by The hound
    
    
    		 

  • @Culling Song (Comment 29) : Look opinions on players can differ, thats just my opinion on the guy on what ive seen. I wouldnt pick him as feel he is a liability. Im also not saying every other player is therefore brilliant, just that id prefer others over Kwagga. He should stick to 7s just like Senatla and Kok etc

    Comment 31, posted at 17.08.18 08:42:50 by SheldonK

    
    		 

  • Disappointing crowd

    Comment 32, posted at 18.08.18 16:57:55 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • First try to Am. Good continuity from the Boks

    Comment 33, posted at 18.08.18 17:17:04 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • Sharks centers on kings park doing well

    Comment 34, posted at 18.08.18 17:17:13 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • Marx really is a freak, what can’t he do

    Comment 35, posted at 18.08.18 17:20:35 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 35) : Throw accurately all the time?

    Comment 36, posted at 18.08.18 17:21:07 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 36) : I’ll give you that

    Comment 37, posted at 18.08.18 17:21:55 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • Bit of hand bags tempted Butch to get involved as well :grin:

    Comment 38, posted at 18.08.18 17:22:49 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 38) : As head cheerleader

    Comment 39, posted at 18.08.18 17:23:13 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • Sanchez catches the entire Bok defense asleep and scores under the poles. 7-5 Argentina leads

    Comment 40, posted at 18.08.18 17:25:42 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • Boks need to watch the discipline

    Comment 41, posted at 18.08.18 17:26:46 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • Is our discipline really this horrible or does the Ozzie not like the bokke

    Comment 42, posted at 18.08.18 17:27:11 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • Kiwi ref blows against the tactic the Kiwi teams always get away with

    Comment 43, posted at 18.08.18 17:28:43 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • Offsides lines for both teams dodgy

    Comment 44, posted at 18.08.18 17:29:12 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • Second breakdown turnover by Marx

    Comment 45, posted at 18.08.18 17:29:39 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • I see Am has brought his stupid little grubbers from SR with him.

    Comment 46, posted at 18.08.18 17:29:44 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 43) : Really rate Angus Gardner higher than this fool

    Comment 47, posted at 18.08.18 17:35:32 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 46) : Has become his signature move

    Comment 48, posted at 18.08.18 17:35:59 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 46) : Did you see the performance by jem ward last night, Am should be worried about his place

    Comment 49, posted at 18.08.18 17:36:45 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 49) : No, couldn’t find a stream :sad:

    Comment 50, posted at 18.08.18 17:37:56 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 50) : The sharks Facebook page usually streams those matches, see if you can find the replay on ss2

    Comment 51, posted at 18.08.18 17:39:10 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • Matera scores Argies second try started by a turnover from SA on attack in the Argies 22. 14-5

    Comment 52, posted at 18.08.18 17:39:53 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • This Bok side is looking pretty much like RC wooden spoonists at this stage.

    Comment 53, posted at 18.08.18 17:40:05 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • Boks not protecting the ball well at the rucks

    Comment 54, posted at 18.08.18 17:41:37 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 51) : They don’t stream it if it’s live on SS. I’ll keep an eye open for highlights.

    Comment 55, posted at 18.08.18 17:41:41 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • Diyanti scores after cross-kick from Willie

    Comment 56, posted at 18.08.18 17:43:17 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • The more Willie gets involved as first receiver the better we play

    Comment 57, posted at 18.08.18 17:43:49 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • 14-10

    Comment 58, posted at 18.08.18 17:44:09 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 55) : Marius louw and ward were phenomenal last night

    Comment 59, posted at 18.08.18 17:44:25 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • Another lineout stuffed up

    Comment 60, posted at 18.08.18 17:46:55 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • Jeez, our lineouts are as kak as the Aussies’

    Comment 61, posted at 18.08.18 17:47:03 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • Pollard is not looking good tonight

    Comment 62, posted at 18.08.18 17:47:58 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 60) : #akkerforthebokke

    Comment 63, posted at 18.08.18 17:48:12 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • Strong scrum from SA. Finally a kick to poles

    Comment 64, posted at 18.08.18 17:48:59 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 62) : Faf not making it easy for him, we have willemse maybe that’s what we need

    Comment 65, posted at 18.08.18 17:49:18 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 65) : That was a terrible pass to Willie

    Comment 66, posted at 18.08.18 17:49:46 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 62) : Ja, that pass was pretty bad and his kicking is worse

    Comment 67, posted at 18.08.18 17:50:16 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 66) : Give Damian Willemse a run, can’t be worse

    Comment 68, posted at 18.08.18 17:51:35 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 65) : Some rubbish passes from Faf as well. Does not look like these guys have been training together for 5 weeks now

    Comment 69, posted at 18.08.18 17:51:45 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • Seems like nobody can pass a ball properly. The AB’s and Aussies will smash us if this is our standard.

    Comment 70, posted at 18.08.18 17:52:07 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 69) : RSA players can be fantastic 1 minute and craptastic the next unfortunately

    Comment 71, posted at 18.08.18 17:52:21 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • Our forwards are shading Argentina, but their 9 and 10 looking much more in control

    Comment 72, posted at 18.08.18 17:53:14 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • First Argie try the Argie player blocking Andre could have been blown for obstruction

    Comment 73, posted at 18.08.18 17:58:37 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • I love how everyone calls Mapimpi a young winger when he is already 28 years old

    Comment 74, posted at 18.08.18 18:00:11 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 73) : Probably wouldn’t have made any difference with three other defenders standing arround 2m behind the tryline

    Comment 75, posted at 18.08.18 18:00:15 by Spirit of Rugby
    
    
    		 

  • I must say books have been looking very unimpressive. Missing some fire here.

    Comment 76, posted at 18.08.18 18:08:46 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • Dyanti was born to finish off tries, well done young man

    Comment 77, posted at 18.08.18 18:08:55 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • Diyanti knows how to finish, and Pollard finally gets a kick over. 17-14 Boks lead

    Comment 78, posted at 18.08.18 18:09:14 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 69) : Agreed

    Comment 79, posted at 18.08.18 18:10:05 by jdolivier

    
    		 

  • Maybe my standards are outmoded. But I expect the books to be firmly in control against Argentina who, let’s face it is basically an average SR team not world dominators.

    Comment 80, posted at 18.08.18 18:11:32 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 80) : Boks even

    Comment 81, posted at 18.08.18 18:12:53 by coolfusion

    
    		 

  • Our scrum is a thing of beauty

    Comment 82, posted at 18.08.
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 80) : The bokke will always have outside interference, certain combinations work, others not. Give rassie 100% freedom to chose his team and we should be better.

    • Comment 83, posted at 18.08.18 18:13:58 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Mapimpi scores after clever pass from Faf

    • Comment 84, posted at 18.08.18 18:14:20 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • We need to get a guy like Jaco Kriel back. Is he still injured?

    • Comment 85, posted at 18.08.18 18:14:25 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 85) : Kriel, coetzee any fetcher will work

    • Comment 86, posted at 18.08.18 18:15:16 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • That de klerk boy is so alert. We must get him.

    • Comment 87, posted at 18.08.18 18:15:23 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • 22-14. Pollard not having a good time from the kicking tee

    • Comment 88, posted at 18.08.18 18:15:44 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 86) : Ja but I noticed many people calling kwagga. He just is not international. No consistency. Rather get kriel.

    • Comment 89, posted at 18.08.18 18:16:42 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Marx steals another one

    • Comment 90, posted at 18.08.18 18:16:44 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 86) : Coetzee can play 6 and 7 now. He’s huge.

    • Comment 91, posted at 18.08.18 18:17:31 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 89) : Kwagga does make silly mistakes, but when he is on song, he is a world beater.

    • Comment 92, posted at 18.08.18 18:17:43 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 80) : Especially at home

    • Comment 93, posted at 18.08.18 18:18:19 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Diyanti unselfishly gives the ball to Mapimpi to score

    • Comment 94, posted at 18.08.18 18:18:59 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 94) : Sportsmanship is rare these days, take a bow ampiwhe

    • Comment 95, posted at 18.08.18 18:19:32 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Pollard misses making it 27-14

    • Comment 96, posted at 18.08.18 18:19:57 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 96) : That 12 points now?

    • Comment 97, posted at 18.08.18 18:20:31 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • One penalty and 4 conversions – 11 points

    • Comment 98, posted at 18.08.18 18:22:09 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 98) : 38-14 reads much better.

    • Comment 99, posted at 18.08.18 18:22:29 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Should’ve been a penalty try and yellow for that blatant shoulder on mapimpi

    • Comment 100, posted at 18.08.18 18:24:40 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • The Tank on now

    • Comment 101, posted at 18.08.18 18:25:15 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Etzebeth steals Puma lineout – had a good game tonight.

    • Comment 102, posted at 18.08.18 18:27:59 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 102) : The entire pack has had a great match

    • Comment 103, posted at 18.08.18 18:29:32 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Van Staden on

    • Comment 104, posted at 18.08.18 18:29:34 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Am really isn’t the answer at 13

    • Comment 105, posted at 18.08.18 18:29:49 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 105) : Jeremy ward is ;-) Jesse next to big Andre does look better

    • Comment 106, posted at 18.08.18 18:30:35 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Willemse makes his debut

    • Comment 107, posted at 18.08.18 18:30:52 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Why take Andre off he has been good, pollard has been kak

    • Comment 108, posted at 18.08.18 18:31:19 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 108) : He has been tackling the Argies back time and time again

    • Comment 109, posted at 18.08.18 18:34:01 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 109) : Andre or handre

    • Comment 110, posted at 18.08.18 18:35:08 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Intercept after not so great pass from Willemse

    • Comment 111, posted at 18.08.18 18:35:11 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 110) : Andre

    • Comment 112, posted at 18.08.18 18:35:28 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • 27-21

    • Comment 113, posted at 18.08.18 18:35:49 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 112) : Thought so, he is improving each season

    • Comment 114, posted at 18.08.18 18:37:06 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Mbonambi on as well

    • Comment 115, posted at 18.08.18 18:37:31 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Faf scores next to the poles. BP back again

    • Comment 116, posted at 18.08.18 18:39:34 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • 34-21

    • Comment 117, posted at 18.08.18 18:39:57 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Willemse keeping to the Pollard standard

    • Comment 118, posted at 18.08.18 18:41:37 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Mapoe on as well

    • Comment 119, posted at 18.08.18 18:41:49 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 118) : At least it is his debut

    • Comment 120, posted at 18.08.18 18:42:13 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Papier comes on as wing ???

    • Comment 121, posted at 18.08.18 18:43:59 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 121) : He has some gas

    • Comment 122, posted at 18.08.18 18:45:15 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • SA needs to defend their BP

    • Comment 123, posted at 18.08.18 18:46:50 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 123) : By scoring twice

    • Comment 124, posted at 18.08.18 18:47:17 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 124) : They just need to prevent Pumas from scoring a try

    • Comment 125, posted at 18.08.18 18:48:46 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 125) : Definitely, would like us to actually put a team to the sword with a good lead in the bag

    • Comment 126, posted at 18.08.18 18:49:30 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 126) : That’s not the Saffa style. No killer instinct.

    • Comment 127, posted at 18.08.18 18:51:43 by Spirit of Rugby Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Boring. Francois Louw keeps making the squad. In what merit?

    • Comment 128, posted at 18.08.18 18:52:27 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 128) : On

    • Comment 129, posted at 18.08.18 18:52:46 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • So BP in the bag

    • Comment 130, posted at 18.08.18 18:57:54 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • JLDP left out of the Bok side to go to Argentina. He worries me bigtime. The lack of urgency, aggression and attention to detail in the Sharks game means when he comes into an environment where those elements are a nonnegotiable, he becomes a headless chicken. Let him go to CC where he works on those elements of the game whilst Butterfingers discovers how to catch a rugby ball.

    • Comment 131, posted at 19.08.18 16:02:29 by GreatSharksays Reply

    Assistant coach
    		 

  • I assume JLDP and Mvovo are available for CC selection?

    • Comment 132, posted at 19.08.18 19:12:00 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Real concern would be losing either of Faf or Willie or both. They pretty much run the attack

    • Comment 133, posted at 20.08.18 10:14:38 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 133) : I believe they only allowed to play a certain number of games so chances are they wont play this weekend…which as you say could be a problem as they run the attack.

    • Comment 134, posted at 20.08.18 10:18:42 by SheldonK Reply

    SheldonKAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 32) : I thought the crowd was fairly decent – I was execting a smaller turnout. These days its not only about the Boks, but the opposition as well and I think the SA public has had enough of seeing our teams playing against this Pumas / Jaguares team over the last few years. I know that if I was in Durban or the game was anywhere near me that I would not have gone to it (unless I was a season ticket holder that is)

    • Comment 135, posted at 20.08.18 10:42:11 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the SubtleAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 135) : Bit of a misleading crowd as the West stand was fairly full but otherwise was quite empty and lots of empty suites.

    • Comment 136, posted at 20.08.18 10:46:12 by SheldonK Reply

    SheldonKAssistant coach
    		 

  • 26’000 as opposed to crowd for ABs v Wallabies 52k. A poor game. Terribly disjointed Boks with no communication between units or the spine (leaders). Only one player with more than 100 caps, the entire squad has a little more than 700 caps – Montgomery had 145 going in to RWC 2007. Our back 3 had 47 caps total and le Roux had 44 of those. Whiteley was absent and Marx got blamed for poor throws but Whiteley missed his jumps. Kolisi had perhaps 2 good moments all game. Loosetrio completely out of sync and the cover at the breakdown and behind the backs was confused by lack of a cleaner and scrumhalf. de Klerk got sucked in and could not do his own job. To suggest that little Kwagga the fetcher is a decent player at this level is insane. Against the Crusaders both he and his other little mate from the Pumas were nonentities due to lack of bulk over the ball. Marx was excellent and has copped the blame for badly prepared lineouts. This is a very inexperienced team and Rassie realises his lack of depth in key positions (the spine 2; 8; 9; 10; 15). He has just 9 Tests to fix this going in to a RWC year.

    • Comment 137, posted at 20.08.18 13:48:30 by Quinsa Reply

    		 

  • @Quinsa (Comment 137) : I think before we pass judgement on the crowd lest see how many OZ and NZ get vs Argentina. I know NZ are playing them at a small venue if im not mistaken.

    • Comment 138, posted at 20.08.18 14:07:40 by SheldonK Reply

    SheldonKAssistant coach
    		 

