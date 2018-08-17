Let’s get the vibe back

Well, another Super Rugby campaign has come and gone and we’ll close the chapter on that without further comment.

This article is rather focused on the upcoming Currie Cup, and what the Sharks management can do to get the fans back to Kings Park.

I remember growing up with the Sharks being the most innovative when it came to the match day experience. We introduced the remote control delivery of the kicking tee, we had the first mascot, the flasher girls and even a pitch-side Jacuzzi. Then there was the after match party in the outer fields. Somehow that vibe which made the Sharks so magical has disappeared.

I went to a few of the games this year, and it was sad to see the empty stands covered with advertising and the rows of empty suites. The outer fields are also not the party they once were.

I’ve got a few suggestions as to what the Sharks management can do to get the Stadium full again:

· Have great curtain raisers – u19 and u21 games, clubs, schools, this will get family and friends to come and watch

· Give away tickets to clubs and schools, this will lead to a vibe and encourage parents to attend with their children

· Do a signed jersey giveaway for each home game, this will be a prize any fan would want

· Make tickets more affordable than other alternatives e.g. it should cost less than a movie ticket

· Sign in a marquee player like we did with Thierry Lacroix and Olivier Roumat. They brought an exciting element to the squad and gave our players fresh ideas and tactics.

I’m looking forward to hearing suggestions from you guys and looking forward to our boys bringing the Currie Cup home.