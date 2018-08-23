Interesting changes by Rassie for Mendoza

PSDT has moved to the bench with Mostert taking his place in the starting team. Louw comes onto the bench in place of Thomas the Tank, and Snyman replaces Orie.

I have a suspicion the the Boks will finish the game with 6. Louw, 7. PSDT and 8. Kolisi or 6. Kolisi, 7. PSDT and 8. Louw

15 Willie le Roux, 14 Makazole Mapimpi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 André Esterhuizen, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handré Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Warren Whiteley, 7 Siya Kolisi (c), 6 Francois Louw, 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Beast Mtawarira.

16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Lionel Mapoe, 23 Damian Willemse.