Sharks team for the Bulls (Updated)

Mvovo has been called up for the match against the Bulls. JLDP has not made the team sheet – I can only assume that he must be out injured. Johan Deysel is back in the squad, and Fassi has been rewarded with a call-up after a very good performance in last week’s friendly.

UPDATE: JLDP will undergo groin surgery and will be out for the entire Currie Cup. Hopefully he will be available for consideration for the end of year tour.

1. Juan Schoeman

2. Chiliboy Ralepelle (C)

3. John-Hubert Meyer

4. Gideon Koegelenberg

5. Hyron Andrews

6. Wian Vosloo

7. Tyler Paul

8. Daniel du Preez

9. Louis Schreuder

10. Robert du Preez

11. Lwazi Mvovo

12. Marius Louw

13. Jeremy Ward

14. Kobus van Wyk

15. Curwin Bosch

16. Kerron van Vuuren

17. Khutha Mchunu

18. Andrew Evans

19. Lubabalo Mtembu

20. Cameron Wright

21. Johan Deysel

22. Aphelele Fassi