Bokhoring

Sharks team for the Bulls (Updated)


Written by Henk Terblanche (Bokhoring)

Posted in :Currie Cup on 23 Aug 2018 at 15:33

Mvovo has been called up for the match against the Bulls. JLDP has not made the team sheet – I can only assume that he must be out injured. Johan Deysel is back in the squad, and Fassi has been rewarded with a call-up after a very good performance in last week’s friendly.

UPDATE: JLDP will undergo groin surgery and will be out for the entire Currie Cup. Hopefully he will be available for consideration for the end of year tour.

1. Juan Schoeman
2. Chiliboy Ralepelle (C)
3. John-Hubert Meyer
4. Gideon Koegelenberg
5. Hyron Andrews
6. Wian Vosloo
7. Tyler Paul
8. Daniel du Preez
9. Louis Schreuder
10. Robert du Preez
11. Lwazi Mvovo
12. Marius Louw
13. Jeremy Ward
14. Kobus van Wyk
15. Curwin Bosch
16. Kerron van Vuuren
17. Khutha Mchunu
18. Andrew Evans
19. Lubabalo Mtembu
20. Cameron Wright
21. Johan Deysel
22. Aphelele Fassi



68 Comments

  • Overall looks like a strong team and a stronger team on paper than the Bulls, although the Sharks hardly play as they should on paper. Front five could be a bit of a concern but lets see how they go. Moronic 22man squads….

    Comment 2, posted at 23.08.18 15:43:05 by jdolivier
    SheldonKAssistant coach
    		 

  • No akker, did I miss something

    Comment 3, posted at 23.08.18 15:43:34 by Bokhoring
    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 2) : In Argentina

    Administrator
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Whats happened to Rhyno Smith? I see photos of him training but never included in any squad? Heard he was looking at the 7s but doesnt seem to be part of their squads either altho did play the 1 tournament. Just seems odd if still on a Sharks contract

    Comment 4, posted at 23.08.18 15:53:52 by SheldonK

    SheldonKAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 3) : So yes would be the correct response. Face palm

    Comment 5, posted at 23.08.18 15:57:05 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • I’m not exactly doing backflips of joy over our options at no.8. Pretty damn solid backline though

    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    Culling SongTeam captain
    		 

  • @Culling Song (Comment 6) : You must also be as unhappy as I that Cam is playing second fiddle again?

    Administrator
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 7) : Got it in one!

    • Comment 8, posted at 23.08.18 17:09:52 by Culling Song Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    Culling SongTeam captain
    		 

  • I think Shreuder is an excellent resource for Cam to learn from and get impact time in the 2nd half. Backlund looks good. Curwin needs to find his mojo again. Mvovo defence is not gr8. Would’ve been nice to have JLDP back for this big game.

    Comment 9, posted at 23.08.18 20:55:40 by Sharkfinn

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 2) : Ja true…but Akker isn’t on the bench in ARG!

    Comment 10, posted at 23.08.18 20:59:18 by Sharkfinn

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • Can anybody tell me a bit about Andrew Evans? Haven’t heard of him before. Is he a local boy from the club system or did we recruit him from somewhere else?

    Author
    Author
    ChrisSSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @ChrisS (Comment 11) : Dont know too much other than he has been club rugby in Durban for a couple years, bit of a youngster still and formed part of the junior teams. Where from intially only those mroe informed will know unfortunately, but have heard a few rave about him so lets see what he can do at this level.

    Comment 12, posted at 24.08.18 07:59:17 by SheldonK

    SheldonKAssistant coach
    		 

  • @SheldonK (Comment 1) : No ways surely we must have 23 throughout the tournament!

    Juan Schoeman has never impressed me but lets see. The modern scrum usually has the loosehead attacking the tighthead who tends to use technique and body position to defend more than more forward. I haven’t seen him push many players back but maybe a long run is what he needs.

    Comment 13, posted at 24.08.18 08:47:04 by Byron Wright

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • @Byron Wright (Comment 13) : Schoeman seems to be explosive in open play but doesnt have that explosiveness in the scrum, perhaps his leg power to weight ratio not great.
    And yeh Currie Cup rules- only 22man teams so chances of uncontested scrums are high. Think there are rolling subs though as well if not mistaken?

    Comment 14, posted at 24.08.18 09:09:29 by SheldonK

    SheldonKAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Sharkfinn (Comment 9) : Make no mistake – Schreuder is good scrumhalf.

    However Cam is not a rookie either – he has been playing senior rugby from 2010 including a two year stint at Montpelier. In my opinion there is no other scrumhalf in SA (and that includes Faf) with a better box kick and more accurate pass from the base than Cam. He does however have to work on decision making and probably his defense. But for that you need game time.

    Administrator
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Just read on Supersport that the Sharks “we’re not impressive against Bordeaux Begles” that guy obviously did not watch the game as I thought we were very good in atrocious weather. Or am I the only one who is optimistic about this Currie Cup? We have a fantastic backline and our defence was great apart from the 2 late tries. If our forwards can give us clean ball we will be a real handful to any team. Supersport already backing Province for the title.

    Comment 16, posted at 24.08.18 13:54:35 by Fox

    FoxCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • @Fox (Comment 16) : All things considered, I think the Sharks played well. Our scrum held up well and that to me was very encouraging.

    Friend of Sharksworld
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the SubtleAssistant coach
    		 

  • @SheldonK (Comment 14) : Did Kerron get some game time? Im actually keen on seeing him grow a bit.

    Comment 18, posted at 24.08.18 16:07:41 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 18) : And we must get some backup for Johnny.

    Comment 19, posted at 24.08.18 16:08:52 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • I read somewhere Jacques du Plessis might be coming back to bulls. Is that still happening?

    Comment 20, posted at 24.08.18 17:50:39 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Watching lions vs grikwas …there is no substitute for experience. Cronje skosan showing us howand why.

    Comment 21, posted at 24.08.18 19:34:48 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Jeez, how thick are Brosnihan and James? Is it so difficult to say Jamba Ulengo instead of Jumbo Olenga?

    Friend of Sharksworld
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • 21-10 to the Sharks at HT.

    Comment 23, posted at 25.08.18 15:45:49 by dawj

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • Score Update Guys?

    Going Through our team sheet, must admit I don’t recognise any … Stars !

    Oh for the days of Honiball, Muller, Kabous, Small and JEREMY THOMPSON ! ????

    Author
    Author
    Original PierreSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Score is still the same

    Comment 25, posted at 25.08.18 16:07:10 by Spirit of Rugby
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Sharks have been looking very plain this second half.

    Comment 26, posted at 25.08.18 16:11:05 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Chiliboy with two rubbish throw ins and we’re under pressure on our 5m line. Bulls butcher a certain try. Story of their day. Plenty of knocks have let us off the hook time and again.

    Friend of Sharksworld
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • This team this play won’t win even a CC. Sorry to say.

    Comment 28, posted at 25.08.18 16:12:57 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 26) : Very!

    Friend of Sharksworld
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Feels very disconnected and sloppy. Maybe it’s just me.

    Comment 30, posted at 25.08.18 16:17:57 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 28) :
    Ref missing the spotlight

    Comment 31, posted at 25.08.18 16:19:25 by byron

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Total fucking bullshit TMO decision after van Wyk wins the ball after a box kick from which we scored and it gets cancelled.

    Friend of Sharksworld
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • This game is ours to lose

    Friend of Sharksworld
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • What a luck….try…still counts.

    Comment 34, posted at 25.08.18 16:23:24 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • 26 point to 10

    Comment 35, posted at 25.08.18 16:23:45 by byron

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 34) : Blind justice, divine intervention anything to prove Marius van Der westhuizen wrong

    Comment 36, posted at 25.08.18 16:24:09 by jdolivier

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 33) : We will probably win it since bulls are not much better. But still it feels off…

    Comment 37, posted at 25.08.18 16:24:16 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Bulls on attack then lose the ball with their millionth knock, another great box kick by Wright is totally misjudged by the Bulls and Fassi with some great hands scoops it up and scores.

    Friend of Sharksworld
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 30) : it’s looked pretty good in the stadium. Remember bulls second match and they gave cheetahs a hiding last week

    Comment 39, posted at 25.08.18 16:25:24 by byron

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 37) : Jip. When Louw went off things stagnated.

    Friend of Sharksworld
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Deysel smashed Libbok with a beauty!! Great defensive read. :cool:

    Friend of Sharksworld
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Libbok off the park.

    Friend of Sharksworld
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Fassi ist going to score a lot of tries looks like…

    • Comment 43, posted at 25.08.18 16:33:55 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Now that movement looked a lot better good ball skills on display

    Comment 44, posted at 25.08.18 16:34:13 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Fassi in for number 2 after a great set play by the backline.

    Friend of Sharksworld
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Try number 2 for him and this is turning into a thumping!

    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • What happened to Louw?

    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 43) : Really like the look of this kid!

    Friend of Sharksworld
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Try disallowed again…

    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • Forward pass. No try.

    Friend of Sharksworld
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 47) : No idea. Didn’t see him get injured.

    Friend of Sharksworld
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Jonnie Kotze has been a lone ranger for the Bulls

    Friend of Sharksworld
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • I hear JLdP also got injured?

    • Comment 53, posted at 25.08.18 16:39:04 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @pastorshark (Comment 53) : Yes. Apparently out for a while.

    Friend of Sharksworld
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • That tackle by Kriel looked late and malicious

    Comment 55, posted at 25.08.18 16:44:27 by coolfusion

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Great win boys! BP in the bag!

    FT 26 – 10

    Friend of Sharksworld
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Atrocious handling by the Bulls makes the scoreline a bit flattering!

    Comment 57, posted at 25.08.18 16:56:11 by dawj

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 56) : AWE, good start.
    Top of the log I Presume? :mrgreen:

    Author
    Author
    Original PierreSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @dawj (Comment 57) : That was due to the pressure put on them by the sharks defence. We also had 2tries disallowed so score could have been bigger.

    Comment 59, posted at 25.08.18 17:06:18 by sudhir

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @Original Pierre (Comment 58) : Nope. We’re in 3rd spot because the Pumas and Lions have better points difference.

    Friend of Sharksworld
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • GO CHEETAAAAAAHS!!!! :mrgreen:

    Friend of Sharksworld
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • Dan du Preez and Jeremy Ward had a great game as well today. Well done sharks. Fassi is going to be awesome

    Comment 62, posted at 25.08.18 17:21:27 by sudhir

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • Just got back from a really good game, anytime we beat the Bulls is a bonus.
    Such a good vibe in the stadium, even that thieving bulls ref couldn’t put a dampener on it.
    The smallish crowd got on his case and forced him go back and relook the try where the Bulls guy carried the ball out.he really didn’t want to.
    What pissed me off is the linesman was right on the spot and couldn’t see what 10,000 fans could.
    We are destroying our game with these incompetent officials,this a first level game with junior school officials.
    Thought our looses were magnificent ,Dan detractors should watch huis defence in this game as well as his part in three of the tries,

    Friend of Sharksworld
    Friend of Sharksworld
    The houndAssistant coach
    		 

  • Weepee klapping Cheetahs in the waterpolo

    Friend of Sharksworld
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 63) : The stepout was so obvious and the second half became the refereeing show. Considering how well the bulls played last week and that it was our first hit as a team, we played well.

    Let me just put it out there … That new winger Fassi is going to be the next JP Petersen.

    Comment 65, posted at 25.08.18 18:34:17 by byron

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @byron (Comment 65) : Hopefully he’s better than JP

    Friend of Sharksworld
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

  • @Spirit of Rugby (Comment 66) : He’s certainly faster

    Comment 67, posted at 25.08.18 20:20:46 by byron

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @byron (Comment 67) : That’s for sure!

    Friend of Sharksworld
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Spirit of RugbyTeam captain
    		 

