One injury enforced change for Bloemfontein

Rob Senior has selected the same starting team from last week, with the only change on the bench where Luke Stringer comes on for an injured (knee) Tera Mthembu.

Bloemfontein used to be a place Sharks teams traveled to with a bit of trepidation. However with the Cheetah first choice playing in Ireland on Saturday, this Sharks team should have too much in the tank for a second string Cheetah team.

15 Curwin Bosch, 14 Kobus van Wyk, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Lwazi Mvovo, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder, 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Wian Vosloo, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Gideon Koegelenberg, 3 John-Hubert Meyer, 2 Chiliboy Ralepelle (c), 1 Juan Schoeman.

16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Khutha Mchunu, 18 Andrew Evans, 19 Luke Stringer, 20 Cameron Wright, 21 Johan Deysel, 22 Aphelele Fassi