Kolbe in Bok squad for Australasia

Rassie has selected Cheslin Kolbe into the Bok squad for Australasia. He has also decided to have another look at the 37 year old Schalk Britz in place of Akker. Jesse Kriel has been favoured over Mapoe. Ross Cronje replaces Ivan van Zyl. Allende is back from injury and Notshe gets another chance.
Rumours of Thor being roped in seems to be unfounded.
Schalk Brits
Pieter-Steph du Toit
Thomas du Toit
Eben Etzebeth
Steven Kitshoff
Siya Kolisi
Francois Louw
Wilco Louw
Frans Malherbe
Malcolm Marx
Bongi Mbonambi
Franco Mostert
Tendai Mtawarira
Sikhumbuzo Notshe
RG Snyman
Marco van Staden
Warren Whiteley
Lukhanyo Am
Ross Cronjé
Damian de Allende
Faf de Klerk
Aphiwe Dyantyi
André Esterhuizen
Elton Jantjies
Cheslin Kolbe
Jesse Kriel
Willie le Roux
Makazole Mapimpi
Embrose Papier
Handré Pollard
Damian Willemse
13/31 Western Province past and present that’s 42% . Someone mentioned on here how Rassie is building an all WP pack and now its getting to the backs as well. Soon we can be dazzled by the likes of Leyds again.
Bosch must feel like Rassie just sucker punched him. First Willemse and now Kolbe. Its like everyone-but-you lad.
@SeanJeff (Comment 2) : Yip so that is exactly why I don’t think that it is a good idea to play guys when they are too young; they mess up, lose confidence and go from hero to zero in a moment – then are written off! If Rassie isn’t careful, the same will happen to Embrose and Willemse they both have huge potential but, IMHO, they are too young to be playing at BOK level. The mental game should be considered; mental and emotional maturity is a large factor.
@Byron Wright (Comment 1) : Maybe, in his mind, Rassie thinks he was a success at the Stormers and he wants to relive those days. The reality is that he was actually pretty mediocre at the Stormers.
I predict that if Rassie continues on this path then SARU may as well play all their home games in Cpt, or even choose to play all their games away from home as they will be getting better crowds at those venues than in SA.
@SeanJeff (Comment 2) : Bosch basically showed against a Shimla team that he does not deserve a callup to the Boks