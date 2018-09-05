Fassi starts at fullback against the Pumas

Bosch drops down to the bench and Akker will see some Currie Cup action from the bench. Stringer takes over the 6 jersey from Vosloo who drops to the bench.

1. Juan Schoeman

2. Chiliboy Ralepelle (Captain)

3. John-Hubert Meyer

4. Gideon Koegelenberg

5. Hyron Andrews

6. Luke Stringer

7. Tyler Paul

8. Daniel du Preez

9. Louis Schreuder

10. Robert du Preez

11. Lwazi Mvovo

12. Marius Louw

13. Jeremy Ward

14. Kobus van Wyk

15. Aphelele Fassi

16. Akker van der Merwe

17. Khutha Mchunu

18. Andrew Evans

19. Wian Vosloo

20. Cameron Wright

21. Johan Deysel

22. Curwin Bosch

The team bagged 5 points against pretty much a Varsity Cup Free State side strengthened by a couple of journeymen. However they will need a much better performance against the Pumas at home on Friday night.