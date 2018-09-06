Jantjies kicks Pollard down to the bench

Jantjies gets another chance in the 10 jersey along the re-united centre pair of de Allende and Kriel. Kolbe will most likely make his debut off the bench.

Mbonambi starts in place of Marx who drops to the bench. Kitshoff starts and Beast drops to the bench, but Rassie has retained Malherbe at 3.

The loose trio looks a little more balanced with a bruiser in PSDT at 7 and Kolisi at 6. I am not sure if these guys will be able to compete with both Hooper and Pocock at the breakdowns.

Springboks:

15 Willie le Roux

14 Makazole Mapimpi

13 Jesse Kriel

12 Damian de Allende

11 Aphiwe Dyantyi

10 Elton Jantjies

9 Faf de Klerk

8 Warren Whiteley

7 Pieter-Steph du Toit

6 Siya Kolisi (c)

5 Franco Mostert

4 Eben Etzebeth

3 Frans Malherbe

2 Bongi Mbonambi

1 Steven Kitshoff

16 Malcolm Marx

17 Beast Mtawarira

18 Wilco Louw

19 RG Snyman

20 Francois Louw

21 Embrose Papier

22 Handré Pollard

23 Cheslin Kolbe.

Wallabies:

15 Israel Folau

14 Dane Haylett-Petty

13 Reece Hodge

12 Matt Toomua

11 Marika Koroibete

10 Kurtley Beale

9 Will Genia

8 David Pocock

7 Michael Hooper (c)

6 Lukhan Tui

5 Adam Coleman

4 Rory Arnold

3 Allan Alaalatoa

2 Tatafu Polota-Nau

1 Scott Sio.

16 Folau Faingaa

17 Tom Robertson

18 Taniela Tupou

19 Izack Rodda

20 Ned Hanigan

21 Joe Powell

22 Bernard Foley

23 Jack Maddocks.