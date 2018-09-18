Bokhoring

Thomas available against the Lions


Written by Henk Terblanche (Bokhoring)

Posted in :Springboks on 18 Sep 2018 at 15:38

Thomas du Toit will be available for selection against the Lions this weekend. Andre Esterhuyzen has however not been released – most likely due to De Allende’s crying off injured against the All Blacks.

The following Bok players have been released for duty with their clubs / provinces.

Overseas Clubs

Willie le Roux

Francois Louw

Golden Lions

Ross Cronje

Blue Bulls

Marco van Staden

Embrose Papier

Sharks

Thomas du Toit

Western Province

Wilco Louw

Bongi Mbonambi

Sikhumbuzo Notshe

Damian Willemse



  • I see the Sharks van signed the Bulls lock Reuben Van Heerden. SA u20 lock. Apparently has big potential but from what ive seen is a bit lightweight when it comes to the physical stuff

    Comment 1, posted at 18.09.18 16:19:53 by SheldonK
    SheldonK
    		 

  • I assume Thomas could operate at both tighthead and loosehead? That would make him ideal for the bench this week

    Comment 2, posted at 18.09.18 16:58:03 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		 

  • @SheldonK (Comment 1) : 2m, 116kgs … Not exactly a lightweight

    Comment 3, posted at 18.09.18 18:35:53 by byron

    byron
    		 

  • @SheldonK (Comment 1) : Do we know when he’s available to us?

    Comment 4, posted at 18.09.18 18:58:26 by Karl

    Karl
    		 

  • From the little Currie Cup action I’ve seen so far, the Sharks will have to step it up by about 300 % if we want to challenge WP for the cup. The Lions will want to bounce back against us this weekend, I hope we’re ready for them.

    As to our Ominous trip to Newlands next week ….

    Trepidation …. :roll:

    Comment 5, posted at 18.09.18 19:04:27 by Original Pierre
    Author
    Original Pierre
    		 

  • @Original Pierre (Comment 5) : It raises a good question why is wp so good in comparison? It’s not like they’re a SR winning quality team suddenly. More probable is that the rest of the unions are so very far below par.

    Comment 6, posted at 18.09.18 19:14:21 by coolfusion

    coolfusion
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 6) : And if CC is the measure of players to succeed the stars it spells danger for all our unions.

    Comment 7, posted at 18.09.18 19:15:32 by coolfusion

    coolfusion
    		 

  • @SheldonK (Comment 1) : Good signing, but I can’t help but wonder if he will battle to get game time. Sharks already have Ruan Botha, Tyler Paul, Lewies, Koeglenberg, vd Mescht and Andrews. Maybe the Cheetahs should snaffle one of the disgruntled players, gathering splinters :-)

    Comment 8, posted at 19.09.18 07:27:01 by KingCheetah

    KingCheetah
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 6) : Coaching – Dobson vs a Varsity Cup coach

    Comment 9, posted at 19.09.18 07:27:49 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 9) : Are you saying that Fleck is a varsity cup coach.

    Comment 10, posted at 19.09.18 07:33:43 by The hound
    Friend of Sharksworld
    The hound
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 10) : He went straight from the UCT coaching team to coaching the Stormers – did he not? He is out of his depth – still needed to do the hard yards

    Comment 11, posted at 19.09.18 07:38:40 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 9) : Last year’s and previous years wp cc team would have beaten this one. There is nothing great about them dobson happens to be coaching slightly better at a time when everyone else is playing substandard games. Is Rob the varsity cup coach you mentioned? If so please don’t give him that as an excuse. He’s had a good stable for a good while now.

    Comment 12, posted at 19.09.18 07:40:12 by coolfusion

    coolfusion
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 11) : Dobson was the UCT coach,Fleck was Coetzee’s backline coach for a few years, don’t think he coached Varsity cup .

    Comment 13, posted at 19.09.18 07:56:14 by The hound
    Friend of Sharksworld
    The hound
    		 

  • @byron (Comment 3) : I didnt mean in terms of his size but in terms of his play. Doesnt seem able to move bodies at rucks and carry over advantage line. But he is young is lets see. @Karl (Comment 4) : Only for super rugby it seems

    Comment 14, posted at 19.09.18 08:11:34 by SheldonK

    SheldonK
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 13) : Fleck was with UCT before Dobson i think. Interesting seeing Paul True go from seriously good 7s coach to 15s wilderness or whatever he is semi coaching at WP now

    Comment 15, posted at 19.09.18 08:12:43 by SheldonK

    SheldonK
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 13) : I had it a bit wrong. He went from backline coach at UCT to backline coach for WP and the Stormers, and then head coach for the Stormers. I recall Eddie Jones was meant to be the head coach, but then Fleck landed the job by default when Eddie went for the England offer.

    I still only rate him as a Varsity cup level coach though.

    Comment 16, posted at 19.09.18 10:12:31 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		 

  • I think Reuben is available immediately. I see he is already training with the side.

    Coenie and nkosi are also training and Coenie is looking very lean and strong.

    Comment 17, posted at 19.09.18 10:15:18 by Byron Wright

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • @Byron Wright (Comment 17) : Bulls will have to change all their lineout calls then :mrgreen: I bleive Coenie been training for a while but not sure when he is match fit

    Comment 18, posted at 19.09.18 10:28:19 by SheldonK

    SheldonK
    		 

  • @SheldonK (Comment 18) : Worth the money for that alone! Yes hopefully can get a game or two this year.

    Comment 19, posted at 19.09.18 10:41:44 by Byron Wright

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • @Byron Wright (Comment 19) : Interesting to see what happens in the next few months. Sharks currently have Ruan Botha, Stephen Lewies, Hyron Andrews, Gideon Koegelenberg, Andrew Evans, Ruben Van Heerden as contracted locks. Tyler Paul and Jean Droste probably fall into that catergory too…and then the junior contracted guys.

    Comment 20, posted at 19.09.18 11:04:29 by SheldonK

    SheldonK
    		 

  • @Byron Wright (Comment 17) : Looking lean is right! I walked past him at the stadium when we played the Jaguares… Not somebody I’d look for kak with

    Comment 21, posted at 19.09.18 11:46:26 by Karl

    Karl
    		 

  • @SheldonK (Comment 20) : Thats a lot of players! I imagine Lewies or Botha may be looking at their options abroad with the number of top locks ahead of them in the SA pecking order.

    Comment 22, posted at 19.09.18 12:09:42 by Byron Wright

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • @Byron Wright (Comment 22) : Definitely not and we know from his days at the mystic boer in bloem that he doesn’t mind a bit of the rough stuff.

    Comment 23, posted at 19.09.18 12:10:31 by Byron Wright

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • @Byron Wright (Comment 22) : I think both Botha and Lewies will stick around for next years Super rugby…you never know what happens in a RWC year with injuries etc. But after Super rugby i expect quite a few guys to look at overseas options. And then think Beast will look to retire

    Comment 24, posted at 19.09.18 12:11:45 by SheldonK

    SheldonK
    		 

  • @SheldonK (Comment 24) : True then it will be a bit of a squeeze next year. I hope that we look to give some of the fringe players exposure through the cheetahs or kings.

    Comment 25, posted at 19.09.18 13:12:29 by Byron Wright

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • @Byron Wright (Comment 25) : Unlikely i think. I mean someone like Rhyno Smith..is he still on the Sharks books. Leolin Zas as well. We will need players for that Supersport rugby challenge thing- altho i feel we should use u21 players for that and guys need game time for super rugby

    Comment 26, posted at 19.09.18 13:21:19 by SheldonK

    SheldonK
    		 

  • @SheldonK (Comment 26) : Could be very interesting who sticks around after super rugby next year…

    Comment 27, posted at 19.09.18 13:22:22 by SheldonK

    SheldonK
    		 

  • How will the new contracting structure for SA rugby affect the Sharks?

    There is mention of 459 professionally contracted players which includes the national men’s and women’s sevens team. I assume that the four Super Rugby and the two Pro 14 teams will make up these professional players – so that probably works out around 70-75 players per union. If the Pumas and Griquas are also included that number will reduce to around 50 on average.

    Comment 28, posted at 19.09.18 14:30:45 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 28) : Yeh it will be interesting to see how they implement it. They spoke of around 50-55 contracted players per Union. Im pretty sure most Unions are a lot more than that at the moment.

    Comment 29, posted at 19.09.18 14:42:28 by SheldonK

    SheldonK
    		 

  • @SheldonK (Comment 29) : Just looking at how many locks we have – some will have to go

    Comment 30, posted at 19.09.18 14:50:53 by Bokhoring
    Administrator
    Bokhoring
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 30) : Tricky one as i think guys like Beast (retire?), Ruan Botha, Stephen Lewies, Phillip VD Walt, Jaques Vermuelen, Louis Schreuder, Andre Esterhuizen, Lwazi Mvovo, Kobus Van Wyk and more may look to move overseas after super rugby

    Comment 31, posted at 19.09.18 15:08:21 by SheldonK

    SheldonK
    		 

  • @SheldonK (Comment 15) : I think Paul Treu has moved on from the Stormers – I think I read somewhere that he and the Kiwi Stormers coach were at loggerheads about backiline / defense methods – or something in that line.

    Comment 32, posted at 19.09.18 16:20:29 by Salmonoid the Subtle
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the Subtle
    		 

  • Jimmy Stonehouse would love to coach in SA. Why Sharks are we not going for him for the forwards coach role? Eddie Jones again showing and following Jake White’s example…you can never have enough brains and experience at the top if you want to be successful. I wish for the day the Sharks become more doers than talkers.

    Comment 33, posted at 19.09.18 16:49:20 by GreatSharksays

    Assistant coach
    		 

  • @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 32) : He is still at WP but apparently upset about something so dont think he is actually involved in coaching currently and cant see him staying there long. He will take up another 7s gig or if Stonehouse goes to Bulls watch him try the Pumas gig

    Comment 34, posted at 20.09.18 07:54:42 by SheldonK

    SheldonK
    		 

  • @GreatSharksays (Comment 33) : Seems Stonehouse wants to be a head coach, cant see him taking a role under RDP. Rumours are he turned down international assistant roles as he wants the Bulls job

    Comment 35, posted at 20.09.18 07:55:46 by SheldonK

    SheldonK
    		 

