Coenie back in action

Coenie Oosthuizen and Sbu Nkosi will make a welcome return to the bench against the Lions. Rob has also gone for new signing Ruben van Heerden on the bench as lock cover. Thomas du Toit will start in the 3 jersey while Meyer drops out of the squad altogether.
Sharks
- Juan Schoeman
- Chiliboy Ralepelle (C)
- Thomas du Toit
- Gideon Koegelenberg
- Hyron Andrews
- Luke Stringer
- Tyler Paul
- Daniel du Preez
- Louis Schreuder
- Robert du Preez
- Lwazi Mvovo
- Marius Louw
- Jeremy Ward
- Kobus van Wyk
- Curwin Bosch
Replacements
- Akker van der Merwe
- Coenie Oosthuizen
- Ruben van Heerden
- Jacques Vermeulen
- Cameron Wright
- Sbu Nkosi
- Aphelele Fassi
Lions
- Sti Sithole
- Pieter Jansen
- Johannes Jonker
- Rhyno Herbst
- Marvin Orie
- James Venter
- Len Massyn
- Hacjivah Dayimani
- Ross Cronje (captain)
- Shaun Reynolds
- Courtnall Skosan
- Howard Mnisi
- Lionel Mapoe
- Sylvian Mahuza
- Andries Coetzee
Replacements
- Corne Fourie
- Jacobie Adriaanse
- Reinhard Nothnagel
- Driaan Bester
- Nic Groom
- Gianni Lombard
- Wandisile Simelane
Nice team, great bench!
Pretty strong bench that. I assume DuToit to loosehead when Coenie comes on. Hopefully weather holds
I was just saying to a (staunch Lions supporter) friend that with that bench, if the Sharks are in touch with 20 minutes to go, they’ll win. At the same time, if the Sharks are ahead, I reckon the score will look more like a blowout
@Karl (Comment 3) : Lions have a pretty solid starting side but not the greatest bench but some young potential. Weather is meant to be pretty crap on saturday too
The Lions have a pretty useful back line. However their pack looks pretty inexperienced.
Lions by 15.
@Bokhoring (Comment 5) : Interesting match up at 8 where you have the slower but more physical Dan DuPreez vs the lightning quick but soft Dayimani.
@McLovin (Comment 6) : bit too early to be calling the province/lions semifinal don’t you thing ;p
@SheldonK (Comment 2) : That should be a great thing to watch if both are firing on all cylinders and Akker too.
@SheldonK (Comment 4) : Another tropical storm at KP? The weather seems to have become extreme in durbs…
@coolfusion (Comment 9) : @coolfusion (Comment 10) : Yeh weather not looking so great for tomorrow. And a front row of DuToit, Akker, Coenie could definitely peek my interest…and with the Sharks handling skills we know there will be scrums
@SheldonK (Comment 11) : lots and lots of scrums!!! Man I love the Sharks!!!