Bokhoring

Coenie back in action


Written by Henk Terblanche (Bokhoring)

Posted in :Currie Cup on 20 Sep 2018 at 12:21

Coenie Oosthuizen and Sbu Nkosi will make a welcome return to the bench against the Lions. Rob has also gone for new signing Ruben van Heerden on the bench as lock cover. Thomas du Toit will start in the 3 jersey while Meyer drops out of the squad altogether.

Sharks

  1. Juan Schoeman
  2. Chiliboy Ralepelle (C)
  3. Thomas du Toit
  4. Gideon Koegelenberg
  5. Hyron Andrews
  6. Luke Stringer
  7. Tyler Paul
  8. Daniel du Preez
  9. Louis Schreuder
  10. Robert du Preez
  11. Lwazi Mvovo
  12. Marius Louw
  13. Jeremy Ward
  14. Kobus van Wyk
  15. Curwin Bosch

Replacements

  1. Akker van der Merwe
  2. Coenie Oosthuizen
  3. Ruben van Heerden
  4. Jacques Vermeulen
  5. Cameron Wright
  6. Sbu Nkosi
  7. Aphelele Fassi

Lions

  1. Sti Sithole
  2. Pieter Jansen
  3. Johannes Jonker
  4. Rhyno Herbst
  5. Marvin Orie
  6. James Venter
  7. Len Massyn
  8. Hacjivah Dayimani
  9. Ross Cronje (captain)
  10. Shaun Reynolds
  11. Courtnall Skosan
  12. Howard Mnisi
  13. Lionel Mapoe
  14. Sylvian Mahuza
  15. Andries Coetzee

Replacements

  1. Corne Fourie
  2. Jacobie Adriaanse
  3. Reinhard Nothnagel
  4. Driaan Bester
  5. Nic Groom
  6. Gianni Lombard
  7. Wandisile Simelane


12 Comments

  • Nice team, great bench!

    • Comment 1, posted at 20.09.18 12:27:57 by Pokkel Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Author
    Assistant coach
    		 

  • Pretty strong bench that. I assume DuToit to loosehead when Coenie comes on. Hopefully weather holds

    • Comment 2, posted at 20.09.18 12:31:18 by SheldonK Reply

    SheldonKAssistant coach
    		 

  • I was just saying to a (staunch Lions supporter) friend that with that bench, if the Sharks are in touch with 20 minutes to go, they’ll win. At the same time, if the Sharks are ahead, I reckon the score will look more like a blowout

    • Comment 3, posted at 20.09.18 15:40:08 by Karl Reply

    KarlUnder 21 player
    		 

  • @Karl (Comment 3) : Lions have a pretty solid starting side but not the greatest bench but some young potential. Weather is meant to be pretty crap on saturday too

    • Comment 4, posted at 20.09.18 16:00:20 by SheldonK Reply

    SheldonKAssistant coach
    		 

  • The Lions have a pretty useful back line. However their pack looks pretty inexperienced.

    • Comment 5, posted at 20.09.18 16:02:45 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Lions by 15.

    • Comment 6, posted at 20.09.18 16:08:04 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 5) : Interesting match up at 8 where you have the slower but more physical Dan DuPreez vs the lightning quick but soft Dayimani.

    • Comment 7, posted at 20.09.18 16:22:41 by SheldonK Reply

    SheldonKAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 6) : bit too early to be calling the province/lions semifinal don’t you thing ;p

    • Comment 8, posted at 21.09.18 07:31:00 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @SheldonK (Comment 2) : That should be a great thing to watch if both are firing on all cylinders and Akker too.

    • Comment 9, posted at 21.09.18 07:58:34 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @SheldonK (Comment 4) : Another tropical storm at KP? The weather seems to have become extreme in durbs…

    • Comment 10, posted at 21.09.18 08:00:05 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 9) : @coolfusion (Comment 10) : Yeh weather not looking so great for tomorrow. And a front row of DuToit, Akker, Coenie could definitely peek my interest…and with the Sharks handling skills we know there will be scrums :mrgreen:

    • Comment 11, posted at 21.09.18 08:26:52 by SheldonK Reply

    SheldonKAssistant coach
    		 

  • @SheldonK (Comment 11) : lots and lots of scrums!!! Man I love the Sharks!!! :twisted:

    • Comment 12, posted at 21.09.18 11:08:50 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Administrator
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

Add Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.