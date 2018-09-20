No Willie for the home Tests

Willie le Roux and Francois Louw have returned to England and will not feature in the two home games for the Boks. Damian De Allende, Lukhanyo Am and Makazole Mapimpi have also been ruled out due to injury.
Losing Willie robs the Boks of their most creative player on attack. It will be interesting to see if Rassie will trust Willemse with the 15 jersey or call up another player.
I also expect Mapoe to be called up as he can cover 13 and wing.Tweet
Rassie has picked Willemse in the squad and said he will play him at 15 so he must put his money where his mouth is and actually do it. Same with Van Staden in place of Louw. I expect Mapoe and Nkosi (if comes through the game ok) to be called up for DeAllende and Mapimpi. Although Lleyds could be surprise pick
@SheldonK (Comment 1) : Rassie has apparently asked WP to play him at fullback this weekend – so Willemse at 15 is a done deal
@Bokhoring (Comment 2) : Interesting to see how that plays out at WP…will Willemse play 15 going forward? Lleyds and SP Marais wont be stoked about that. Josh Stander at 10 will be though. So interesting dynamic
Ja going to be interesting to see if he goes with the youngsters or decide to get experienced cover.