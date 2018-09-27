JD

Bok team to face Ozzies


Written by Jan Dyman (JD)

Posted in :Springboks, The Rugby Championship, Wallabies on 27 Sep 2018 at 15:17

Will this Bok team be able to live up to the hype after beating the All Blacks in an epic clash two weeks ago in Wellington, New Zealand?

Only time will tell and that time will be Saturday at 17h00 when they play the Wallabies in the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth in the penultimate round of this year’s Castle Lager Rugby Championship.

Warren Whiteley sustained a groin injury earlier in the week, which has ruled him out of action for this Saturday. He is replaced in the starting team by Sikhumbuzo Notshe.

With injuries to the starting centre pair of Damian de Allende and Lukhanyo Am the centre pair for Saturday will be Andre Esterhuizen and Jesse Kriel (moving from wing to outside centre).  With the shifting of Kriel to 13 it opens up a starting spot for Cheslin Kolbe.

Up front there’s a rotational change at loosehead prop with Tendai Mtawarira starting and Steven Kitshoff wearing the no 17 jersey.

The rest of the starting line-up is unchanged. There are however some tweaks to the replacement bench. Marco van Staden comes into the match-day squad to replace Francois Louw, and Embrose Papier is the back-up scrumhalf in place of Ross Cronje. Damian Willemse also returns to the bench in place of Kolbe that was “promoted” to the starting team.

The Springbok team to play Australia in Port Elizabeth:

15. Willie le Roux (Wasps, England)
14. Cheslin Kolbe (Toulouse, France)
13. Jesse Kriel (Vodacom Bulls)
12. André Esterhuizen (Cell C Sharks)
11. Aphiwe Dyantyi (Emirates Lions)
10. Handré Pollard (Vodacom Bulls)
9. Faf de Klerk (Sale Sharks, England)
8. Sikhumbuzo Notshe (DHL Stormers)
7. Pieter-Steph du Toit (DHL Stormers,)
6. Siya Kolisi (captain, DHL Stormers)
5. Franco Mostert (Emirates Lions)
4. Eben Etzebeth (DHL Stormers)
3. Frans Malherbe (DHL Stormers,)
2. Malcolm Marx (Emirates Lions)
1. Tendai Mtawarira (Cell C Sharks)

Replacements:

16. Bongi Mbonambi (DHL Stormers)
17. Steven Kitshoff (DHL Stormers)
18. Wilco Louw (DHL Stormers)
19. RG Snyman (Vodacom Bulls)
20. Marco van Staden (Vodacom Bulls)
21. Embrose Papier (Vodacom Bulls)
22. Elton Jantjies (Emirates Lions)
23. Damian Willemse (DHL Stormers)



72 Comments

  • We are not going to realize how much work Whiteley gets through until he does not play.

    Personally would rather have gone with Mapoe at 14 than Kolbe.

    • Comment 1, posted at 27.09.18 15:20:54 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Boks to score 50+

    • Comment 2, posted at 27.09.18 15:25:28 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Back three of Le Roux, Kolbe and Dyantji,hardly conjures up a picture of robust defence.

    • Comment 3, posted at 27.09.18 15:45:51 by The hound Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    The houndAssistant coach
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 3) : You didnt need the word robust :mrgreen:

    • Comment 4, posted at 27.09.18 16:01:43 by SheldonK Reply

    SheldonKAssistant coach
    		 

  • Why not Sbu instead of Kolbe?

    • Comment 5, posted at 27.09.18 18:27:44 by Julesgr8ter Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @Julesgr8ter (Comment 5) : Sbu hasn’t played for province…….

    • Comment 6, posted at 27.09.18 19:24:26 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Can’t wait for Nkosi to get back into the team. We’ve got some good wings and the team is starting to gel.

    • Comment 7, posted at 28.09.18 10:36:38 by StevieS Reply
    Author
    StevieSSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 6) : :lol: :lol: :lol:

    • Comment 8, posted at 28.09.18 10:37:16 by StevieS Reply
    Author
    StevieSSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • I dont understand why Sbu wasnt released to get some game time v Province

    • Comment 9, posted at 28.09.18 11:27:32 by Byron Wright Reply

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 6) : ;-)
    @Byron Wright (Comment 9) : Rob du Preez (snr) said in the press conference that he was informed too late that Sbu was available; he had already selected the team against WP

    • Comment 10, posted at 28.09.18 11:46:28 by Julesgr8ter Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @Julesgr8ter (Comment 10) : Thats pretty bad planning on Rassies part or its Rob being stubborn.

    • Comment 11, posted at 28.09.18 11:52:07 by Byron Wright Reply

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • Funny Nel was released in time to play but Sbu wasn’t mmmmmm

    • Comment 12, posted at 28.09.18 13:59:49 by The hound Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    The houndAssistant coach
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 3) : we said Kolbe is too small,but somehow no one mentions how NZ’s wing managed to just shove him away like we knew he would. So over this size doesn’t matter in rugby. Guess what,it does, ask speed bump Kolbe

    • Comment 13, posted at 28.09.18 17:46:11 by HeinF Reply

    HeinFTeam captain
    		 

  • @Julesgr8ter (Comment 10) : @Byron Wright (Comment 11) : @The hound (Comment 12) : may be it’s because Sbu has not played a lot with the Sharks lately and need more time than Nel to adjust to the (Currie Cup) team so RdP snr decided to rather give Fassi more experience and Zas a chance to show what he can do ahead of next years Super rugby season!?

    • Comment 14, posted at 28.09.18 20:05:35 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Administrator
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • Once again, i will say that its imperative Fassi plays 7′s rugby after the CC. This will take his game to a better level!

    • Comment 15, posted at 28.09.18 20:32:57 by dawj Reply

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • i digress a bit with a follow up question (from another thread) for King Cheetah: I’m a bit surprised that Cheetahs did not try and keep the squad together this season beacuse i feel they would have had a good chance to make it into the European cup and hence get overseas (euro) sponsors together with the ‘big’ (euro) money to lure other players? How many teams actually qualify for the european cup?

    • Comment 16, posted at 28.09.18 21:07:58 by dawj Reply

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • Ben10 looking amazing for the cheetahs at 13, we certainly missed an opportunity, again

    • Comment 17, posted at 28.09.18 21:58:06 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 17) : as good as Ben10 is looking at 13 I would still not play him before Am or Ward so personally I’m glad that he’s doing good but he would have struggled to get decent game time at the Sharks at either 10 or 13.

    • Comment 18, posted at 28.09.18 22:26:10 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Administrator
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • @dawj (Comment 16) : I’m sure they tried to keep their squad together but playing (and doing good) in Europe made teams notice their players and the rest is history.
    Unfortunately it will take time for the European money to kick in and allow them to secure their top players in big money contracts.

    • Comment 19, posted at 28.09.18 22:33:19 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Administrator
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • @JD (Comment 18) : I was referring to losing him not necessarily the position he is playing currently

    • Comment 20, posted at 29.09.18 06:40:30 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 20) : And if they play him at 10 again he will have gained some valuable skills as a runner and line breaker which is always a bonus to have in a FH.

    • Comment 21, posted at 29.09.18 09:37:45 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 21) : The scary thing is how many players seem to have become superrugby level after leaving the sharks. Wish we could just hang on to the talent and let them reach their potential in Durban

    • Comment 22, posted at 29.09.18 09:52:33 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 1) : Kolbe punches above his weight, but still offers more than Mapoe [email protected]The hound (Comment 3) : There is more to rugby than just defence. Kolbe stopped Ioane in his tracks, and offers so much x factor, all three do.

    • Comment 23, posted at 29.09.18 11:00:46 by KingCheetah Reply

    KingCheetahTeam captain
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 6) : Or maybe he is just returning from injury? I am certainly no WP fan, but there is little wrong with the WP players in the mix., maybe Notshe.

    • Comment 24, posted at 29.09.18 11:04:42 by KingCheetah Reply

    KingCheetahTeam captain
    		 

  • @HeinF (Comment 13) : That is pretty selective! He was run over for a try, but he also stopped Ioane in his tracks and stopped a certain two tries.

    • Comment 25, posted at 29.09.18 11:06:22 by KingCheetah Reply

    KingCheetahTeam captain
    		 

  • @dawj (Comment 16) : End of a three year cycle. We can feasibly only qualify for EC in 2020, this young group will have been together for two years by then.

    • Comment 26, posted at 29.09.18 11:07:51 by KingCheetah Reply

    KingCheetahTeam captain
    		 

  • @JD (Comment 18) : JD he is playing fantastic rugby at 13, keep in mind he is only 21, and has only played a handful of matches there. He is a great talent. Ward a year older, but has always played centre. We will keep him though, he is going to get better and better!

    • Comment 27, posted at 29.09.18 11:12:10 by KingCheetah Reply

    KingCheetahTeam captain
    		 

  • @KingCheetah (Comment 24) : Nkosi should have been playing for this Sharks this weekend. Honestly no point in calling him up to the Boks this week and then releasing him too late for the Sharks to use.

    • Comment 28, posted at 29.09.18 12:39:11 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @comment 26 (KingCheetah): How does contracts in rugby work? Every season we hear of players just leaving or being released from their contracts. Now if we compare this to soccer and the astronimcal transfer sums paid out, what exactly happens in rugby contracts? Sorry, i know you are not an agent but you seem to know a lot in these affairs!

    • Comment 29, posted at 29.09.18 13:02:58 by dawj Reply

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • @dawj (Comment 29) : I think the ‘buying’ team are only required to pay one year’s salary as a transfer fee of sorts. But not sure if it’s same everywhere or enforceable. Certainly an area rugby needs to get sorted.

    • Comment 30, posted at 29.09.18 13:17:44 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 30) : Also in rugby, players are more inclined to simply let their contract run out before switching. So no fee payable.

    • Comment 31, posted at 29.09.18 13:21:22 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • This ref gas worked blinkers on

    • Comment 32, posted at 29.09.18 14:15:12 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @byron (Comment 32) : As always :grin:

    • Comment 33, posted at 29.09.18 15:19:27 by KingCheetah Reply

    KingCheetahTeam captain
    		 

  • @dawj (Comment 29) : I don’t think it’s as strictly inforced in rugby. Just my opinion.

    • Comment 34, posted at 29.09.18 16:19:59 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @KingCheetah (Comment 27) : Well whether at Cheetahs or at sharks if we can have a FH bred to be great because he is exposed to the things that could round off his deficiency our rugby will win. So I wish him success. At FH it always seemed he was not timing his passes right but in the new possie he could learn that and be more understanding how his midline needs to receive the ball can help loads.

    • Comment 35, posted at 29.09.18 16:25:01 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Good to see an almost full stadium

    • Comment 36, posted at 29.09.18 17:02:39 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Ozzie team looks really worked up. Going to be a cracker of a game

    • Comment 37, posted at 29.09.18 17:04:29 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Boks score inside 30 seconds like the Sharks

    • Comment 38, posted at 29.09.18 17:09:32 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • 7-0

    • Comment 39, posted at 29.09.18 17:09:56 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Bok lineout a mess so far

    • Comment 40, posted at 29.09.18 17:16:26 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Pocock killing us at the rucks

    • Comment 41, posted at 29.09.18 17:23:39 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • If Kolisi passed the ball to Willie we would have scored. Selfish play

    • Comment 42, posted at 29.09.18 17:25:32 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Faf scores. 14-0

    • Comment 43, posted at 29.09.18 17:31:27 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Boks really look like putting the aussies to the sword, hopefully it happens

    • Comment 44, posted at 29.09.18 17:32:05 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Aussies manage to get a bit of rythm on attack. 14-5

    • Comment 45, posted at 29.09.18 17:37:07 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Cheslin imitates a speedbump and the wallabies score

    • Comment 46, posted at 29.09.18 17:39:36 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Crap box kick from Faf and Oz scores on the other side. Boks losing the plot a bit

    • Comment 47, posted at 29.09.18 17:39:55 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 47) : Haylett petty made kolbe his bitch to set up that try

    • Comment 48, posted at 29.09.18 17:40:34 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 46) : He has actually manage a couple of crucial tackles so far. First big one that he misses

    • Comment 49, posted at 29.09.18 17:40:51 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 49) : Unfortunately that is the costly miss

    • Comment 50, posted at 29.09.18 17:41:18 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Pocock lucky not to get a yellow. :roll:

    • Comment 51, posted at 29.09.18 17:43:39 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 51) : Garces doing well so far

    • Comment 52, posted at 29.09.18 17:45:29 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Frog ref allows defending team to maul completely from the side

    • Comment 53, posted at 29.09.18 17:45:57 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 52) : He is. ;-)

    • Comment 54, posted at 29.09.18 17:46:36 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 54) : He’s had shockers in the past, tonight seems a lot more unbiased

    • Comment 55, posted at 29.09.18 17:47:15 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 55) : Mr Bean of refs.

    • Comment 56, posted at 29.09.18 17:48:22 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Pocock really flirts with not showing daylight

    • Comment 57, posted at 29.09.18 17:51:09 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 46) : Build a bridge man, Kilbe has been good value.

    • Comment 58, posted at 29.09.18 17:55:46 by KingCheetah Reply

    KingCheetahTeam captain
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 50) : I think you tend to focus on negatives too much! Pity, you are missing a good test. :evil:

    • Comment 59, posted at 29.09.18 17:57:25 by KingCheetah Reply

    KingCheetahTeam captain
    		 

  • @KingCheetah (Comment 58) : Really, read the other positive comments. Did he miss a tackle, did they score? So it’s a statement not a negative.

    • Comment 60, posted at 29.09.18 17:59:17 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • The difference in confidence this team has after the all blacks win is phenomenal, really encouraging

    • Comment 61, posted at 29.09.18 18:13:05 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Great defence from the Boks.

    • Comment 62, posted at 29.09.18 18:28:35 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 62) : Every single player putting their bodies on the line

    • Comment 63, posted at 29.09.18 18:29:38 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • If dyanti had caught that it would have been an interesting footrace

    • Comment 64, posted at 29.09.18 18:31:35 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Now we have to be clinical

    • Comment 65, posted at 29.09.18 18:34:58 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • C’mon Los Pumas!

    • Comment 66, posted at 29.09.18 18:52:28 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • So happy with a win.

    • Comment 67, posted at 29.09.18 18:52:29 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 66) : Agree with you there

    • Comment 68, posted at 29.09.18 18:52:46 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Boks get another much needed win. Not as good as the heroics against the All Blacks, but a win is a win

    • Comment 69, posted at 29.09.18 18:53:21 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 69) : That aussie backline was as dangerous as they come tonight and we got the win. Well done boys

    • Comment 70, posted at 29.09.18 18:56:21 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Papier will soon take over the mantle from “Splinters” Shimange. If the coaches do not trust the guy to come on the field against the Wobblies and All Blacks, then rather let him get some much needed game time for the Bulls.

    • Comment 71, posted at 30.09.18 09:35:08 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Watch S.P.Marais get a call up for Saturday,no W.P fullback in the team .
    Bet he has his normal headless chicken game if he does.

    • Comment 72, posted at 30.09.18 10:57:49 by The hound Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    The houndAssistant coach
    		 

Add Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.