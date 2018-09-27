Bok team to face Ozzies

Will this Bok team be able to live up to the hype after beating the All Blacks in an epic clash two weeks ago in Wellington, New Zealand?

Only time will tell and that time will be Saturday at 17h00 when they play the Wallabies in the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Port Elizabeth in the penultimate round of this year’s Castle Lager Rugby Championship.

Warren Whiteley sustained a groin injury earlier in the week, which has ruled him out of action for this Saturday. He is replaced in the starting team by Sikhumbuzo Notshe.

With injuries to the starting centre pair of Damian de Allende and Lukhanyo Am the centre pair for Saturday will be Andre Esterhuizen and Jesse Kriel (moving from wing to outside centre). With the shifting of Kriel to 13 it opens up a starting spot for Cheslin Kolbe.

Up front there’s a rotational change at loosehead prop with Tendai Mtawarira starting and Steven Kitshoff wearing the no 17 jersey.

The rest of the starting line-up is unchanged. There are however some tweaks to the replacement bench. Marco van Staden comes into the match-day squad to replace Francois Louw, and Embrose Papier is the back-up scrumhalf in place of Ross Cronje. Damian Willemse also returns to the bench in place of Kolbe that was “promoted” to the starting team.

The Springbok team to play Australia in Port Elizabeth:

15. Willie le Roux (Wasps, England)

14. Cheslin Kolbe (Toulouse, France)

13. Jesse Kriel (Vodacom Bulls)

12. André Esterhuizen (Cell C Sharks)

11. Aphiwe Dyantyi (Emirates Lions)

10. Handré Pollard (Vodacom Bulls)

9. Faf de Klerk (Sale Sharks, England)

8. Sikhumbuzo Notshe (DHL Stormers)

7. Pieter-Steph du Toit (DHL Stormers,)

6. Siya Kolisi (captain, DHL Stormers)

5. Franco Mostert (Emirates Lions)

4. Eben Etzebeth (DHL Stormers)

3. Frans Malherbe (DHL Stormers,)

2. Malcolm Marx (Emirates Lions)

1. Tendai Mtawarira (Cell C Sharks)

Replacements:

16. Bongi Mbonambi (DHL Stormers)

17. Steven Kitshoff (DHL Stormers)

18. Wilco Louw (DHL Stormers)

19. RG Snyman (Vodacom Bulls)

20. Marco van Staden (Vodacom Bulls)

21. Embrose Papier (Vodacom Bulls)

22. Elton Jantjies (Emirates Lions)

23. Damian Willemse (DHL Stormers)