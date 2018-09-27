JD

Sharks team to face WP


Written by Jan Dyman (JD)

Posted in :Currie Cup on 27 Sep 2018 at 14:51

OK so the Sharks team to face WP at Newlands Stadium  this weekend was announced.

With both teams being unbeaten it should be a hard and close match and should determine who will finish on top of the overall standings.

There’s only two changes to his matchday 22 with Jacques Vermeulen returns to the starting line-up in place of Luke Stringer who will be playing off the bench.

The second change is on the bench where Leolin Zas comes in for Sbu Nkosi who is away on Bok duty.

The match kicks off at 2pm on Saturday .

The Cell C Sharks

  1. Juan Schoeman
  2. Chiliboy Ralepelle (C)
  3. Thomas du Toit
  4. Gideon Koegelenberg
  5. Hyron Andrews
  6. Jacques Vermeulen
  7. Tyler Paul
  8. Daniel du Preez
  9. Louis Schreuder
  10. Robert du Preez
  11. Lwazi Mvovo
  12. Marius Louw
  13. Jeremy Ward
  14. Kobus van Wyk
  15. Curwin Bosch

Replacements

  1. Akker van der Merwe
  2. Coenie Oosthuizen
  3. Ruben van Heerden
  4. Luke Stringer
  5. Cameron Wright
  6. Leolin Zas
  7. Aphelele Fassi


146 Comments

  • Walk in the park for the Sharks.

    5 log points on it’s way to Durbs.

    • Comment 1, posted at 27.09.18 14:57:11 by McLovin Reply
    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Interesting swap Vermuelen for Stringer…brining in more physicality. Zas to make his Sharks debut i believe?
    Its a strong WP side so should be a good game. Hopefully weather plays ball, not holding thumbs.

    • Comment 2, posted at 27.09.18 15:19:27 by SheldonK Reply
    SheldonKAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 1) : I forgot to add that WP is the hot favourites for the game but I have to agree with you! 5 Log points for the Sharks! :twisted:

    • Comment 3, posted at 27.09.18 15:20:40 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Administrator
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • The boys now need to show what they are made of. We need the first half performance against the Lions over a full 80 minutes

    • Comment 4, posted at 27.09.18 15:24:04 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @JD (Comment 3) : WP are always hot favourites. :mrgreen: ;-)

    • Comment 5, posted at 27.09.18 15:27:27 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Looking forward to it,think I’ll actually make my way to Newlands tomorrow!

    • Comment 6, posted at 28.09.18 11:09:00 by HeinF Reply

    HeinFTeam captain
    		 

  • @HeinF (Comment 6) : What time is kick off, Im thinking of going but it will depend on the game time.

    • Comment 7, posted at 28.09.18 19:32:48 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the SubtleAssistant coach
    		 

  • I really sometimes wonder what goes on at SARU and their game scheduling. Last week the Sharks under 19s and 21s travelled to Cape Town while this week its the Sharks turn to do the same trip. Why they all could not have made the trip together in that way giving the fans an opportunity to have a bumper day out at Newlands.

    • Comment 8, posted at 28.09.18 19:39:28 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the SubtleAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 8) : Ja boet not sure what they think!?!?!?
    Btw as I have it kick off is 14h00.

    • Comment 9, posted at 28.09.18 19:53:11 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Administrator
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • @JD (Comment 9) : Thanks, I will probably not be able to make it then.

    • Comment 10, posted at 29.09.18 09:32:53 by Salmonoid the Subtle Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    Salmonoid the SubtleAssistant coach
    		 

  • Well here’s hoping both teams show up and give quality game and that our team continues on the upward curve and show the potential we all see in them.

    • Comment 11, posted at 29.09.18 10:19:05 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • So it’s offsides if you wear a black shirt, got it Mr ref

    • Comment 12, posted at 29.09.18 14:14:04 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Advantage over wtf?

    • Comment 13, posted at 29.09.18 14:18:10 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Good to see the ref clamping down on all the chat.

    • Comment 14, posted at 29.09.18 14:18:53 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @byron (Comment 13) : We will win this against 16 men, 1st province try no clear grounding

    • Comment 15, posted at 29.09.18 14:19:16 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Great scrum from Province.

    • Comment 16, posted at 29.09.18 14:21:08 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Nice wheels on Dan. I’d like to see him running more

    • Comment 17, posted at 29.09.18 14:21:21 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • We need to protect the ball better they’re taking it too easy

    • Comment 18, posted at 29.09.18 14:23:03 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • So far Louw and Dan have been working well together

    • Comment 19, posted at 29.09.18 14:24:02 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Geez ref …. That’s a grass cutter tackle not a penalty for holding

    • Comment 20, posted at 29.09.18 14:24:23 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Sharks are so pathetic. Superugby coach…. what a joke.

    • Comment 21, posted at 29.09.18 14:25:51 by GreatSharksays Reply

    Assistant coach
    		 

  • Who’s the Sharks’ defence coach? Curwin Bosch?

    • Comment 22, posted at 29.09.18 14:26:03 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Just stop the fucking match, Crouse earning his wp paycheck today

    • Comment 23, posted at 29.09.18 14:26:27 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • So far backline cover not effective

    • Comment 24, posted at 29.09.18 14:26:38 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Magic from WP.

    • Comment 25, posted at 29.09.18 14:27:36 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Bosch gets absolutely burned by Peterson.

    • Comment 26, posted at 29.09.18 14:28:23 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 25) : Yes their work out wide has been very good. Come on sharks, time to focus

    • Comment 27, posted at 29.09.18 14:28:39 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 26) : Do your usual thing and fuck off till after the game. Sharks site

    • Comment 28, posted at 29.09.18 14:28:56 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Another sad thing is that the Sharks can’t even spot and recruit talent. How long was Sergel Peterson in the wild available for a big union to recruit him?

    • Comment 29, posted at 29.09.18 14:29:22 by GreatSharksays Reply

    Assistant coach
    		 

  • SP Marais having something to show to his old team

    • Comment 30, posted at 29.09.18 14:30:20 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 28) : As soon as you stop bitching about the ref. ;-)

    • Comment 31, posted at 29.09.18 14:30:35 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Bosch having a blinder.

    • Comment 32, posted at 29.09.18 14:31:07 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Geez would get a free water break

    • Comment 33, posted at 29.09.18 14:31:45 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 31) : Situation reversed you wouldn’t be commenting

    • Comment 34, posted at 29.09.18 14:31:51 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Sharks creating chances and then screw it up just before the line.

    • Comment 35, posted at 29.09.18 14:33:18 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 34) : Of course I would. Always giving credit where it’s due and never blaming the ref. :twisted: :mrgreen:

    • Comment 36, posted at 29.09.18 14:34:13 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 35) : And as you say that…..

    • Comment 37, posted at 29.09.18 14:34:54 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Sharks comeback started? Hope so.

    • Comment 38, posted at 29.09.18 14:35:16 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @GreatSharksays (Comment 29) : Our U19s are absolutely dominating:
    http://sharksrugby.co.za/winding-down-and-looking-up/

    • Comment 39, posted at 29.09.18 14:36:21 by Nostraseth Reply
    Valued Sharksworld Supporter Author
    NostrasethTeam captain
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 36) : are you telling me you think that penalty advantage was sufficient?

    • Comment 40, posted at 29.09.18 14:36:31 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @byron (Comment 40) : Yes?

    • Comment 41, posted at 29.09.18 14:38:35 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 41) : this is not u13c rugby Boet.

    • Comment 42, posted at 29.09.18 14:39:58 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @byron (Comment 42) : Agree.

    • Comment 43, posted at 29.09.18 14:40:41 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Good phase passage spoiled by impatience boys

    • Comment 44, posted at 29.09.18 14:42:10 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Brainless from WP no.6 there.

    • Comment 45, posted at 29.09.18 14:42:46 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Surely Sharks should score now.

    • Comment 46, posted at 29.09.18 14:45:53 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Good contest from both. If we win this we will feel good about it

    • Comment 47, posted at 29.09.18 14:45:56 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Defense the difference between the two teams. WP defending like tigers

    • Comment 48, posted at 29.09.18 14:47:01 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Deserved try.

    • Comment 49, posted at 29.09.18 14:47:56 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 48) : Yes unfortunately although we are defending well on the line it’s just that cover defense….

    • Comment 50, posted at 29.09.18 14:48:14 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Game on. :cool:

    • Comment 51, posted at 29.09.18 14:48:22 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Dan’s support play had come a mile…glad to see.

    • Comment 52, posted at 29.09.18 14:49:20 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 51) : If you don’t score a single point the 2nd half, yes game on. Will compliment your team on their finishing skills

    • Comment 53, posted at 29.09.18 14:50:18 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 50) : Allowing too many line breaks in the outside channels

    • Comment 54, posted at 29.09.18 14:50:49 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 53) : I’m not taking that away from them cause it was good. We unfortunately did allow much too. Backs need to start putting in the effort our forwards are.

    • Comment 55, posted at 29.09.18 14:51:51 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 54) : Agree fully with that.

    • Comment 56, posted at 29.09.18 14:52:17 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 55) : It’s a bit difficult to effectively have a defensive line when you never are sure of what offsides is

    • Comment 57, posted at 29.09.18 14:53:24 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Still a nice display from both sides. To be honest I didn’t expect it from this year’s under appreciated CC.

    • Comment 58, posted at 29.09.18 14:53:32 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 57) : Dude let’s be gracious. If the tables were turned. We can win and lose like champions if we choose…

    • Comment 59, posted at 29.09.18 14:54:33 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 58) : 7 tries in a half is always a great spectacle, just wish they were all ours

    • Comment 60, posted at 29.09.18 14:55:03 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 59) : And so far the boys have shown that they are here to play.

    • Comment 61, posted at 29.09.18 14:55:11 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 59) : One eyed supporting and all that.

    • Comment 62, posted at 29.09.18 14:55:55 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 60) : Yes and we love the game as well as our teams so enjoy…

    • Comment 63, posted at 29.09.18 14:55:58 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 62) : You can always be forgiven for that. I love a passionate fan.

    • Comment 64, posted at 29.09.18 14:56:55 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • I hope we dominate that scoreboard the second half. Let’s go sharkies…

    • Comment 65, posted at 29.09.18 15:00:25 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Sharks taking a firm grip on this match. Scrum looking really good.

    • Comment 66, posted at 29.09.18 15:09:38 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 66) : Apologies for the temper tantrum.

    • Comment 67, posted at 29.09.18 15:15:35 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Great turn of speed from Akker.

    • Comment 68, posted at 29.09.18 15:20:39 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • I give up on this Sharks team. I really do. Who made that call to throw the ball at the back? Clowns.

    • Comment 69, posted at 29.09.18 15:20:58 by GreatSharksays Reply

    Assistant coach
    		 

  • Not a great decision from Akker going deep. I hope he calms down and plays smart

    • Comment 70, posted at 29.09.18 15:21:07 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Akker at least cleans up after his stuffup. Oke needs to sort out his lineout

    • Comment 71, posted at 29.09.18 15:22:10 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Cam on,have a cracker boy…

    • Comment 72, posted at 29.09.18 15:22:43 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 67) : No apology required old boy. But thanks anyway. :smile:

    • Comment 73, posted at 29.09.18 15:23:02 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Nice quick thinking by cam Rob fumbles a bit.

    • Comment 74, posted at 29.09.18 15:25:12 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 73) : If you’re wrong you have to own up to it

    • Comment 75, posted at 29.09.18 15:26:18 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • And that is accidental obstruction

    • Comment 76, posted at 29.09.18 15:27:30 by byron Reply

    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Hard graft by stormers after shark defended well on that line.

    • Comment 77, posted at 29.09.18 15:27:54 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 75) : Very mature. I’m often wrong, but never in doubt. :mrgreen:

    • Comment 78, posted at 29.09.18 15:29:01 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • WP forwards schooling our tight 5 at the maul

    • Comment 79, posted at 29.09.18 15:29:02 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • SP such a likeable cat…even if he is playing for the opposition. He has looked better at stormers though.

    • Comment 80, posted at 29.09.18 15:29:39 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 78) : Just ask any wife, we’re always wrong

    • Comment 81, posted at 29.09.18 15:29:52 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • Nail biter in the making.

    • Comment 82, posted at 29.09.18 15:34:10 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • I have seen the sharks making some nice steals today. We need some territory though.

    • Comment 83, posted at 29.09.18 15:34:23 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 82) : Or maybe not.

    • Comment 84, posted at 29.09.18 15:36:56 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • Good recovery stormers.

    • Comment 85, posted at 29.09.18 15:36:59 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Game set match

    • Comment 86, posted at 29.09.18 15:37:40 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • SP Marais is having a very good game today

    • Comment 87, posted at 29.09.18 15:38:21 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 87) : Yes very…

    • Comment 88, posted at 29.09.18 15:38:36 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Sloppy play from the Sharks.

    • Comment 89, posted at 29.09.18 15:38:57 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 89) : Try begging…

    • Comment 90, posted at 29.09.18 15:39:39 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Plenty of knocks from the Sharks. Must be very humid. :mrgreen:

    • Comment 91, posted at 29.09.18 15:40:13 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 91) : Don’t stir

    • Comment 92, posted at 29.09.18 15:40:51 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • At least 15 points missed because of handling errors stopping clear tries

    • Comment 93, posted at 29.09.18 15:41:41 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Crouse is ignorant, every scrum penalty province won, they were drilling skew

    • Comment 94, posted at 29.09.18 15:41:56 by SeanJeff Reply
    Author
    SeanJeffSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 91) : Why do you have to do that?

    • Comment 95, posted at 29.09.18 15:42:39 by SeanJeff Reply
    Author
    SeanJeffSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 92) : @SeanJeff (Comment 95) : :lol: Didn’t realise it was such a sensitive subject. Will make a note of it. :twisted:

    • Comment 96, posted at 29.09.18 15:44:19 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @SeanJeff (Comment 95) : He’s a joker we know that…would has done well on exploiting. But I can’t see any big thing our boys are giving it a go.

    • Comment 97, posted at 29.09.18 15:44:27 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 96) : Nope boet your team has been making the right moves. A good game of rugby altogether.

    • Comment 98, posted at 29.09.18 15:45:46 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Is van Wyk injured because so far Zas has been pretty useless

    • Comment 99, posted at 29.09.18 15:45:53 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • I think this is Marius Louwa worst game I’ve ever see him play. He’s just been awful in every facet of the game.
    Also we just look like we’ve lost the plot now and just waiting for the final hooter. Pity really.

    • Comment 100, posted at 29.09.18 15:46:03 by Hulk Reply

    HulkSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • So 3 tries butchered makes the scoreline slightly more respectful. So again we fucked up on opportunities due to bad handling. Pattern perhaps

    • Comment 101, posted at 29.09.18 15:46:35 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 98) : I’m not at all ashamed of the boys. Province just a bit better on the day. We’ll see you in the finals.

    • Comment 102, posted at 29.09.18 15:46:46 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • 50 points for WP. :cool:

    Hope Boks match them later.

    • Comment 103, posted at 29.09.18 15:47:11 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 99) : I was wondering where he was. Not making excuses but that kid raises our backline defense.

    • Comment 104, posted at 29.09.18 15:47:46 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 102) : Should be 50-49 but handling went to shit for the umpteenth time since Rob du preez took over

    • Comment 105, posted at 29.09.18 15:48:02 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 103) : Yes let’s Hope

    • Comment 106, posted at 29.09.18 15:48:16 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Province giving us a proper pasting in the end. Well done WP. Dobson knows what he is doing. Pity Fleck will mess up these same guys in Super Rugby next year

    • Comment 107, posted at 29.09.18 15:48:30 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 96) : Your snark is why I could never be happy with province success, no humility

    • Comment 108, posted at 29.09.18 15:49:16 by SeanJeff Reply
    Author
    SeanJeffSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 107) : Scary what a good coach can do, listen to the interviews with rdp, he doesn’t inspire confidence

    • Comment 109, posted at 29.09.18 15:49:33 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 105) : But I’m not too upset apart from some defensive issues at the back I loved the support these guys are showing each other and the celebration shows it.

    • Comment 110, posted at 29.09.18 15:50:09 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 107) : Now you’re just harshing my mellow. :mrgreen:

    • Comment 111, posted at 29.09.18 15:50:33 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 79) : we’ve had a tight 6 issue for years now. Robert Du Preez can’t coach to save his life. Thesewhen are we going to invest in a professional coach. This team is so disorganized on the field. It’s so amazing really. I haven’t seen an upward projection at all.

    • Comment 112, posted at 29.09.18 15:51:20 by GreatSharksays Reply

    Assistant coach
    		 

  • @SeanJeff (Comment 108) : Dude bragging rights comes with winning we all do it. Besides I suspect mclovin is a close shark in his heart….

    • Comment 113, posted at 29.09.18 15:51:37 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 113) : Closet … Even…

    • Comment 114, posted at 29.09.18 15:51:55 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 99) : I think he was off for injury. Otherwise surely Louw would have been pulled.
    Tough game Province took their chances and played well. We didn’t. Hope we see these two in the finals.

    • Comment 115, posted at 29.09.18 15:52:26 by Hulk Reply

    HulkSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 111) : Congrats dude, hard work should be rewarded. Have a good gloat…..

    • Comment 116, posted at 29.09.18 15:52:35 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 111) : We have to bring you back down a bit.

    • Comment 117, posted at 29.09.18 15:53:16 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @GreatSharksays (Comment 112) : Bring plum back

    • Comment 118, posted at 29.09.18 15:53:18 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 116) : Thanks. But to paraphrase Naas, the Currie Cup is not won in September.

    • Comment 119, posted at 29.09.18 15:54:28 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • @GreatSharksays (Comment 112) : If you say tight 6 issue could you expand by position? For me it looks like our forwards were really pulling their weight today. Finishing and some defensive issues at the back hurt us. I could be wrong…

    • Comment 120, posted at 29.09.18 15:55:00 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • This was unfortunately the Sharks at the current optimum level. Okes put in a real effort though. Just came up against a better team

    • Comment 121, posted at 29.09.18 15:55:02 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 121) : I must disagree I think we are on the uptick compared to out previous game. We had a worthy foe but I think we haven’t hit optimimum yet.

    • Comment 122, posted at 29.09.18 15:56:20 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 119) : Well Naas never played such a short CC either…so his timeframe might be misleading?

    • Comment 123, posted at 29.09.18 15:57:22 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • I must say Dan is playing so much better. I love to see him throwing himself in. He would make Whiteley and Kanko sit up and pay attention of late. I see that spark I saw initially when he was the higher rated dup brother. Glad he has found some joy in his game again.

    • Comment 124, posted at 29.09.18 16:01:45 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 121) : Yes. You are right.

    • Comment 125, posted at 29.09.18 16:02:11 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Mcoe also stretching his legs a bit. I don’t know about you guys but I always get chills when I see that raw speed getting some opportunities….

    • Comment 126, posted at 29.09.18 16:04:14 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 126) : Mvovs… actually…

    • Comment 127, posted at 29.09.18 16:07:15 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Don’t be upset fan, we received a true benchmark today, let’s hope we learn and overcome. If we don’t THAT is the true failure…

    • Comment 128, posted at 29.09.18 16:10:04 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Go bokke

    • Comment 129, posted at 29.09.18 16:13:03 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Not too upset. So many missed tries and two intercepts. So we not as bad as the score suggests and may just surprise in the final.

    • Comment 130, posted at 29.09.18 16:27:50 by Byron Wright Reply

    Under 21 player
    		 

  • Really impressed by Fassi so far. Good decisions from him and also does not shy away from the rough stuff

    • Comment 131, posted at 29.09.18 16:31:16 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 120) : sorry… meant back tight 5 especially the number 6 jersey. Our front row hs carried us. Dan’s much improved performance is what confused me. Our locks are the worst.

    • Comment 132, posted at 29.09.18 17:01:13 by GreatSharksays Reply

    Assistant coach
    		 

  • Just me or did rob jnr throw 2 intercepts today both resulting in tries

    • Comment 133, posted at 29.09.18 17:09:45 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 133) : Yip

    • Comment 134, posted at 29.09.18 17:17:25 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 134) : Time to give Bosch a run perhaps

    • Comment 135, posted at 29.09.18 17:25:45 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 133) : He seems to have missed communication on a few instances

    • Comment 136, posted at 29.09.18 17:31:22 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 136) : Hasn’t been benched in 2 seasons, give someone else a chance. He will come back the better for it

    • Comment 137, posted at 29.09.18 17:38:04 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 124) : agree. Dan is looking sharp again and his hands have been pretty safe too. Hope he stays in this form.

    • Comment 138, posted at 29.09.18 18:00:02 by Hulk Reply

    HulkSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Hulk (Comment 138) : Combine the twins with Dan’s current run of form and we have a daunting prospect for other teams

    • Comment 139, posted at 29.09.18 18:01:10 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 134) : @jdolivier (Comment 133) : N0. First intercept was another stupid no look chicken wing pass from Tyler Paul. 2nd intercept was Rob’s fault. Bosch didn’t have a good game . And where was Jeremy Ward? Didn’t see him the entire game even though he was on the field.

    • Comment 140, posted at 30.09.18 11:11:00 by sudhir Reply

    Vodacom Cup player
    		 

  • @jdolivier (Comment 137) : Sure but who do we replace him with. Bosch is still a mess at defense and would rather not bring that weakness so close to the defensive pillars of the set pieces and breakdowns. I would rather try get my back three to defend better. Van Wyk Nkosi and Mvovo may prove better defensively. We also still have Zas and and Rhyno Smit.

    • Comment 141, posted at 30.09.18 11:17:05 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @sudhir (Comment 140) : Actually he was involved in one if our many list tries wasn’t he? That knock on the tryline.

    • Comment 142, posted at 30.09.18 11:18:41 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 142) : Lost tries even. The ones where the finishing bit us.

    • Comment 143, posted at 30.09.18 11:19:35 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 141) : I would even go with van Wyk at 15 Mvovo and Nkosi on wings. I just suspect he would fit there he is very well rounded.

    • Comment 144, posted at 30.09.18 11:32:36 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 144) : Hope the coach reads your comment. Van wyk gives his all for the team every game.

    • Comment 145, posted at 30.09.18 13:20:52 by jdolivier Reply

    Currie Cup player
    		 

  • @ Comment 144: Unfortunately, we are passed the experimental stage now. We will have to stick to the present combinations. Ball handling has improved but not to the level it should be, which makes me ask; Who is the skills handkling coach presently?

    • Comment 146, posted at 30.09.18 13:41:30 by dawj Reply

    Under 21 player
    		 

Add Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.