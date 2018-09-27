OK so the Sharks team to face WP at Newlands Stadium this weekend was announced.
With both teams being unbeaten it should be a hard and close match and should determine who will finish on top of the overall standings.
There’s only two changes to his matchday 22 with Jacques Vermeulen returns to the starting line-up in place of Luke Stringer who will be playing off the bench.
The second change is on the bench where Leolin Zas comes in for Sbu Nkosi who is away on Bok duty.
The match kicks off at 2pm on Saturday .
The Cell C Sharks
- Juan Schoeman
- Chiliboy Ralepelle (C)
- Thomas du Toit
- Gideon Koegelenberg
- Hyron Andrews
- Jacques Vermeulen
- Tyler Paul
- Daniel du Preez
- Louis Schreuder
- Robert du Preez
- Lwazi Mvovo
- Marius Louw
- Jeremy Ward
- Kobus van Wyk
- Curwin Bosch
Replacements
- Akker van der Merwe
- Coenie Oosthuizen
- Ruben van Heerden
- Luke Stringer
- Cameron Wright
- Leolin Zas
- Aphelele Fassi
Walk in the park for the Sharks.
5 log points on it’s way to Durbs.
Interesting swap Vermuelen for Stringer…brining in more physicality. Zas to make his Sharks debut i believe?
Its a strong WP side so should be a good game. Hopefully weather plays ball, not holding thumbs.
@McLovin (Comment 1) : I forgot to add that WP is the hot favourites for the game but I have to agree with you! 5 Log points for the Sharks!
The boys now need to show what they are made of. We need the first half performance against the Lions over a full 80 minutes
@JD (Comment 3) : WP are always hot favourites.
Looking forward to it,think I’ll actually make my way to Newlands tomorrow!
@HeinF (Comment 6) : What time is kick off, Im thinking of going but it will depend on the game time.
I really sometimes wonder what goes on at SARU and their game scheduling. Last week the Sharks under 19s and 21s travelled to Cape Town while this week its the Sharks turn to do the same trip. Why they all could not have made the trip together in that way giving the fans an opportunity to have a bumper day out at Newlands.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 8) : Ja boet not sure what they think!?!?!?
Btw as I have it kick off is 14h00.
@JD (Comment 9) : Thanks, I will probably not be able to make it then.
Well here’s hoping both teams show up and give quality game and that our team continues on the upward curve and show the potential we all see in them.
So it’s offsides if you wear a black shirt, got it Mr ref
Advantage over wtf?
Good to see the ref clamping down on all the chat.
@byron (Comment 13) : We will win this against 16 men, 1st province try no clear grounding
Great scrum from Province.
Nice wheels on Dan. I’d like to see him running more
We need to protect the ball better they’re taking it too easy
So far Louw and Dan have been working well together
Geez ref …. That’s a grass cutter tackle not a penalty for holding
Sharks are so pathetic. Superugby coach…. what a joke.
Who’s the Sharks’ defence coach? Curwin Bosch?
Just stop the fucking match, Crouse earning his wp paycheck today
So far backline cover not effective
Magic from WP.
Bosch gets absolutely burned by Peterson.
@McLovin (Comment 25) : Yes their work out wide has been very good. Come on sharks, time to focus
@McLovin (Comment 26) : Do your usual thing and fuck off till after the game. Sharks site
Another sad thing is that the Sharks can’t even spot and recruit talent. How long was Sergel Peterson in the wild available for a big union to recruit him?
SP Marais having something to show to his old team
@jdolivier (Comment 28) : As soon as you stop bitching about the ref.
Bosch having a blinder.
Geez would get a free water break
@McLovin (Comment 31) : Situation reversed you wouldn’t be commenting
Sharks creating chances and then screw it up just before the line.
@jdolivier (Comment 34) : Of course I would. Always giving credit where it’s due and never blaming the ref.
@Bokhoring (Comment 35) : And as you say that…..
Sharks comeback started? Hope so.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 29) : Our U19s are absolutely dominating:
http://sharksrugby.co.za/winding-down-and-looking-up/
@McLovin (Comment 36) : are you telling me you think that penalty advantage was sufficient?
@byron (Comment 40) : Yes?
@McLovin (Comment 41) : this is not u13c rugby Boet.
@byron (Comment 42) : Agree.
Good phase passage spoiled by impatience boys
Brainless from WP no.6 there.
Surely Sharks should score now.
Good contest from both. If we win this we will feel good about it
Defense the difference between the two teams. WP defending like tigers
Deserved try.
@Bokhoring (Comment 48) : Yes unfortunately although we are defending well on the line it’s just that cover defense….
Game on.
Dan’s support play had come a mile…glad to see.
@McLovin (Comment 51) : If you don’t score a single point the 2nd half, yes game on. Will compliment your team on their finishing skills
@coolfusion (Comment 50) : Allowing too many line breaks in the outside channels
@jdolivier (Comment 53) : I’m not taking that away from them cause it was good. We unfortunately did allow much too. Backs need to start putting in the effort our forwards are.
@Bokhoring (Comment 54) : Agree fully with that.
@coolfusion (Comment 55) : It’s a bit difficult to effectively have a defensive line when you never are sure of what offsides is
Still a nice display from both sides. To be honest I didn’t expect it from this year’s under appreciated CC.
@jdolivier (Comment 57) : Dude let’s be gracious. If the tables were turned. We can win and lose like champions if we choose…
@coolfusion (Comment 58) : 7 tries in a half is always a great spectacle, just wish they were all ours
@coolfusion (Comment 59) : And so far the boys have shown that they are here to play.
@coolfusion (Comment 59) : One eyed supporting and all that.
@jdolivier (Comment 60) : Yes and we love the game as well as our teams so enjoy…
@jdolivier (Comment 62) : You can always be forgiven for that. I love a passionate fan.
I hope we dominate that scoreboard the second half. Let’s go sharkies…
Sharks taking a firm grip on this match. Scrum looking really good.
@McLovin (Comment 66) : Apologies for the temper tantrum.
Great turn of speed from Akker.
I give up on this Sharks team. I really do. Who made that call to throw the ball at the back? Clowns.
Not a great decision from Akker going deep. I hope he calms down and plays smart
Akker at least cleans up after his stuffup. Oke needs to sort out his lineout
Cam on,have a cracker boy…
@jdolivier (Comment 67) : No apology required old boy. But thanks anyway.
Nice quick thinking by cam Rob fumbles a bit.
@McLovin (Comment 73) : If you’re wrong you have to own up to it
And that is accidental obstruction
Hard graft by stormers after shark defended well on that line.
@jdolivier (Comment 75) : Very mature. I’m often wrong, but never in doubt.
WP forwards schooling our tight 5 at the maul
SP such a likeable cat…even if he is playing for the opposition. He has looked better at stormers though.
@McLovin (Comment 78) : Just ask any wife, we’re always wrong
Nail biter in the making.
I have seen the sharks making some nice steals today. We need some territory though.
@McLovin (Comment 82) : Or maybe not.
Good recovery stormers.
Game set match
SP Marais is having a very good game today
@Bokhoring (Comment 87) : Yes very…
Sloppy play from the Sharks.
@Bokhoring (Comment 89) : Try begging…
Plenty of knocks from the Sharks. Must be very humid.
@McLovin (Comment 91) : Don’t stir
At least 15 points missed because of handling errors stopping clear tries
Crouse is ignorant, every scrum penalty province won, they were drilling skew
@McLovin (Comment 91) : Why do you have to do that?
@coolfusion (Comment 92) : @SeanJeff (Comment 95) : Didn’t realise it was such a sensitive subject. Will make a note of it.
@SeanJeff (Comment 95) : He’s a joker we know that…would has done well on exploiting. But I can’t see any big thing our boys are giving it a go.
@McLovin (Comment 96) : Nope boet your team has been making the right moves. A good game of rugby altogether.
Is van Wyk injured because so far Zas has been pretty useless
I think this is Marius Louwa worst game I’ve ever see him play. He’s just been awful in every facet of the game.
Also we just look like we’ve lost the plot now and just waiting for the final hooter. Pity really.
So 3 tries butchered makes the scoreline slightly more respectful. So again we fucked up on opportunities due to bad handling. Pattern perhaps
@coolfusion (Comment 98) : I’m not at all ashamed of the boys. Province just a bit better on the day. We’ll see you in the finals.
50 points for WP.
Hope Boks match them later.
@Bokhoring (Comment 99) : I was wondering where he was. Not making excuses but that kid raises our backline defense.
@coolfusion (Comment 102) : Should be 50-49 but handling went to shit for the umpteenth time since Rob du preez took over
@McLovin (Comment 103) : Yes let’s Hope
Province giving us a proper pasting in the end. Well done WP. Dobson knows what he is doing. Pity Fleck will mess up these same guys in Super Rugby next year
@McLovin (Comment 96) : Your snark is why I could never be happy with province success, no humility
@Bokhoring (Comment 107) : Scary what a good coach can do, listen to the interviews with rdp, he doesn’t inspire confidence
@jdolivier (Comment 105) : But I’m not too upset apart from some defensive issues at the back I loved the support these guys are showing each other and the celebration shows it.
@Bokhoring (Comment 107) : Now you’re just harshing my mellow.
@Bokhoring (Comment 79) : we’ve had a tight 6 issue for years now. Robert Du Preez can’t coach to save his life. Thesewhen are we going to invest in a professional coach. This team is so disorganized on the field. It’s so amazing really. I haven’t seen an upward projection at all.
@SeanJeff (Comment 108) : Dude bragging rights comes with winning we all do it. Besides I suspect mclovin is a close shark in his heart….
@coolfusion (Comment 113) : Closet … Even…
@Bokhoring (Comment 99) : I think he was off for injury. Otherwise surely Louw would have been pulled.
Tough game Province took their chances and played well. We didn’t. Hope we see these two in the finals.
@McLovin (Comment 111) : Congrats dude, hard work should be rewarded. Have a good gloat…..
@McLovin (Comment 111) : We have to bring you back down a bit.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 112) : Bring plum back
@coolfusion (Comment 116) : Thanks. But to paraphrase Naas, the Currie Cup is not won in September.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 112) : If you say tight 6 issue could you expand by position? For me it looks like our forwards were really pulling their weight today. Finishing and some defensive issues at the back hurt us. I could be wrong…
This was unfortunately the Sharks at the current optimum level. Okes put in a real effort though. Just came up against a better team
@Bokhoring (Comment 121) : I must disagree I think we are on the uptick compared to out previous game. We had a worthy foe but I think we haven’t hit optimimum yet.
@McLovin (Comment 119) : Well Naas never played such a short CC either…so his timeframe might be misleading?
I must say Dan is playing so much better. I love to see him throwing himself in. He would make Whiteley and Kanko sit up and pay attention of late. I see that spark I saw initially when he was the higher rated dup brother. Glad he has found some joy in his game again.
@Bokhoring (Comment 121) : Yes. You are right.
Mcoe also stretching his legs a bit. I don’t know about you guys but I always get chills when I see that raw speed getting some opportunities….
@coolfusion (Comment 126) : Mvovs… actually…
Don’t be upset fan, we received a true benchmark today, let’s hope we learn and overcome. If we don’t THAT is the true failure…
Go bokke
Not too upset. So many missed tries and two intercepts. So we not as bad as the score suggests and may just surprise in the final.
Really impressed by Fassi so far. Good decisions from him and also does not shy away from the rough stuff
@coolfusion (Comment 120) : sorry… meant back tight 5 especially the number 6 jersey. Our front row hs carried us. Dan’s much improved performance is what confused me. Our locks are the worst.
Just me or did rob jnr throw 2 intercepts today both resulting in tries
@jdolivier (Comment 133) : Yip
@Bokhoring (Comment 134) : Time to give Bosch a run perhaps
@jdolivier (Comment 133) : He seems to have missed communication on a few instances
@coolfusion (Comment 136) : Hasn’t been benched in 2 seasons, give someone else a chance. He will come back the better for it
@coolfusion (Comment 124) : agree. Dan is looking sharp again and his hands have been pretty safe too. Hope he stays in this form.
@Hulk (Comment 138) : Combine the twins with Dan’s current run of form and we have a daunting prospect for other teams
@Bokhoring (Comment 134) : @jdolivier (Comment 133) : N0. First intercept was another stupid no look chicken wing pass from Tyler Paul. 2nd intercept was Rob’s fault. Bosch didn’t have a good game . And where was Jeremy Ward? Didn’t see him the entire game even though he was on the field.
@jdolivier (Comment 137) : Sure but who do we replace him with. Bosch is still a mess at defense and would rather not bring that weakness so close to the defensive pillars of the set pieces and breakdowns. I would rather try get my back three to defend better. Van Wyk Nkosi and Mvovo may prove better defensively. We also still have Zas and and Rhyno Smit.
@sudhir (Comment 140) : Actually he was involved in one if our many list tries wasn’t he? That knock on the tryline.
@coolfusion (Comment 142) : Lost tries even. The ones where the finishing bit us.
@coolfusion (Comment 141) : I would even go with van Wyk at 15 Mvovo and Nkosi on wings. I just suspect he would fit there he is very well rounded.
@coolfusion (Comment 144) : Hope the coach reads your comment. Van wyk gives his all for the team every game.
@ Comment 144: Unfortunately, we are passed the experimental stage now. We will have to stick to the present combinations. Ball handling has improved but not to the level it should be, which makes me ask; Who is the skills handkling coach presently?