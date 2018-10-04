Flouw at 8 against the All Blacks

Andre Esterhuyzen drops out of the match day squad to make place for De Allende. Francois Louw comes in at 8 with Notshe moving down on the bench. Beast and Kitshoff swap places.
15 Willie le Roux, 14 Cheslin Kolbe, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handré Pollard, 9 Faf de Klerk, 8 Francois Louw, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 5 Franco Mostert, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff.
Subs: 16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Beast Mtawarira, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 Damian Willemse.
Personally i would have gone with 12. Esterhuizen 13. DeAllende 14. Kriel. ur wings who cannot defend and rush infield are going to be targeted. Would have also left Notshe at 8 as he is quicker than Read…Louw has same skillset as Read just Read a lot better at it.
When I see De Allende’s name on the team sheet, my heart sinks, without fail. I just don’t get it. I think Springbok centres going to struggle containing Goodhue and (?) SBW. Is Beast there only to ensure that all SR provinces are represented? Rassie needn’t have bothered.
Interesting to note the make up of the squad ITO teams represented…
WP 9
Sharks 1
Lions 4
Cheetahs 0
Bulls 4
Overseas 5
A bit lopsided IMHO
@Karl (Comment 3) : Kings dont even get a mention
Thank goodness de Allende is back.
@Karl (Comment 3) : Too many Bulls?
Where do people get this idea that all provinces should be represented in the Bok team? Who gives a shit? I couldn’t care less if all 23 play for Pofadder’s 3rd team. They just beat the All Blacks in NZ.
Boks by 20.
@McLovin (Comment 7) : Don’t you lot claim Pofadder anyway? Seeing that you have already stolen Stellenbosch from Boland
@McLovin (Comment 7) : I don’t disagree but you’d surely normally expect that level of dominance to be reflected in a province’s past performance? I actually like most the WP players picked so don’t really have an answer
I’m surprised Nkosi doesn’t get a look in. Kolbe has played well, but I would start Nkosi and Dyantyi.
Esterhuizen deserves a chance, but I get Rassie wanting to go with the more experienced option.
Louw is an interesting call at 8, but then again, he’s got more experience than Notshe.
@Bokhoring (Comment 9) : Think we stole the whole Boland when it comes to rugby. Schools, universities, etc.
@JR (Comment 10) : You are probably right.
But with provincialism running as deep as it does in SA I can understand it must bother some of the lesser evolved amongst us.
No easy answer to explain it of course. But don’t think it’s got anything to do with provincial bias simply for the sake of it.
@Karl (Comment 3) : Despite the large number of WP players in the team, this is the best available. If you don’t agree, offer alternatives. AE hasn’t really done anything to oust DDA as the incumbent. JL is injured, and Nkosi has just returned from injury. Continuity and experience important in such an epic clash.
Ellendig and Kriel will have their hands full stopping Goodhue. He is still going to become of the Kiwi all-time greats. Just seem to make the right decisions all the time.
@KingCheetah (Comment 14) : Much as I hate to admit it, on present from JLDP should not start ahead of PSDT
@KingCheetah (Comment 14) : Not sure why I need to offer alternatives? All I said was that it seems a bit lopsided based on SR form. I’m not a Springbok supporter, so I couldn’t really be bothered who gets picked. It was an observation
De Allende and Louw are to Erasmus,what Morne Steyn and Spies were to Meyer,all four to the detriment of the National team and any attempt to unite the nation behind the team.Louw is two years over the hill and deAllende just a dumb choice.
What is Rassie’s objective for tomorrow’s game? Is it to emulate PDivy as the only one to beat the All Blacks and improve his win ratio or to prepare the young inexperienced players for the world cup as there is nothing to win but pride? That being said, why not give the fringe players game time against NZ. Kobe at 15, second choice 9, Esterhuizen Mapoe Akker Willemse and so on. Who is the 2nd choice half backs? Embrose and Willemse are only there in my opinion to fill Rassie’s quota of players of colour. I am not saying that they don’t deserve to be there. Having them sit on the bench the entire game or until the last 3 minutes is what I am questioning. Also look at Rassie’s team selections. What is going to happen when the first choice player in key positions gets injured.
Only 1 Shark in the entire match day 23. Is this a reflection of the current state of Sharks rugby? Our coaching and player development?
@Culling Song (Comment 16) : He only plays for his dad. Has not had 2 minutes of good rugby in the green and gold. PSDT plays for his country.
@sudhir (Comment 19) : A friend of mine seems to have summed it up quite nicely. It looks as though Rassie has been given a certain target for quota players for the season, as opposed to per game targets. So it looks like he’s picking his “best” players for certain tests and then the “quota” players for the so called easier games…
Is this really such an important game? I don’t see it. What’s to gain, I say he can use it to run whatever he wants as an experiment. You won’t get this many opportunities to play around against the AB’s without any real stakes.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 21) : then why was JLDP voted Springbok players player of the year 2017 by his Bok team mates in 2017, PSDT proved in his shabby retreat from Natal that he is only loyal to his bank balance so in both ways your comment is a pile of steaming shite.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 20) : Another shit comment last time I looked Sharks won three games in Aust/ nz tour and beat another two N.Z teams at home ,made the playoffs while the Stormers not only lost every single overseas game but every local away game sell and ended up the lowest ranked S.A team in Super rugby so what actually is your point.
@sudhir (Comment 19) : @Karl (Comment 22) : guys let’s stick to site rules and stay away from those subjects.
@The hound (Comment 24) : If ever there’s a perfect example of a comment being a pile of steaming shit it’s yours right there.
Players’ player of the year? Wow, hold the press. That’s like winning miss congeniality at a beauty contest.
Also are you sure it was 2017? JLDP was definitely players’ player of the year in 2016. Want to guess who was the actual player of the year in 2016? Yes that’s right, a certain Mr Pieter-Steph du Toit.
Furthermore, it’s 2018, rugby is a professional sport, players play for money. But if you want to go down that ‘loyalty’ bullshit route then let’s.
PSDT was born in Cape Town and educated in Malmesbury. His grandad also play for Province. Simply returned to his roots. Such a loyal fella.
@McLovin (Comment 27) : Pieter Steph du Toit is a great player but unfortunately (in my view) that is where the greatness ends.
@GreatSharksays (Comment 21) : That is an unfair comparison. JLDP is still being introduced to the Bok team mostly on the bench.
PSDT has been part of the Bok setup since 2013 and it is only now that most fans really rate him as a Bok. I still recall how he was pilloried in 2016 after Ben Youngs dummied him twice and England scored from both.
@McLovin (Comment 27) ”: Players’ player of the year? Wow, hold the press. That’s like winning miss congeniality at a beauty contest. ”
Just so obvious that you played all your greatest games on your Playstation, and never ever once even got your pants as dirty as Naas Botha,that is the only award worth anything.,you dick.
I am so keen for the game today!!! I haven’t felt this excited about the Boks in years. For the first time in years I feel we have an even chance of beating the All Blacks. They are actually saying on http://www.stuff.co.nz that it doesn’t matter if the All Blacks win or lose, but how they play. The Boks need to back up the performances in the last 2 games. Keep it simple, minimise turnovers and errors and stick to our structures. Go Bokke!!!
So only 2 provinces represented in the starting 15 today nice.
@Byron Wright (Comment 32) : You might want to do a recount.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 28) :
I remember the pathetic thread back when he was injured.
“Get well Pieter-Steph. ….We love you Pieter-Steph……”
Then he said he love you back but it was not so.
Hell hath no fury like a lover scorned, they say.
Surely we can do without the pre-match shaking of hands with ‘dignitaries’.
@McLovin (Comment 35) : Just opening channels for “tendors”
Boks dominating play for 20 minutes but only 6-3 to show for it
All blacks really losing their tempers when the calls don’t go their way. Very spirited effort from the bokke.
30 minutes and still no try for anyone
6 all.
Good defense from All Blacks
Real arm wrestle. When last did ABs not score a single try in the first half
Kriel does well to score a beauty
13-6 Boks lead
Willie putting his body on the line today
16-6 after long range penalry from Pollard
Good attack from the Boks but Faf passes to the cameraman just before the tryline
Ellendig scores after great offload from Kolisi
23-6 Boks
@Bokhoring (Comment 48) : WP jou lekker ding. WP beating the all blacks today….
How well has this game flowed, take your hat off Angus Gardner, great reffing performance
And the All Blacks strike back via Aron Smith
@jdolivier (Comment 51) : He has been good today
23-13. WP needs to keep it together now
Good grubber and chase by invitational player Diyanti gets the Boks a 5m scrum
Luck with the Boks today. TMO awards try to Kolbe. 30-13
Invitational player Pollard has been kicking well today
@Bokhoring (Comment 57) : Elton who?
Ioane scores in the corner. 30-18
Snyman on now.
Willemse on for Willie. Willie has been great today
@Bokhoring (Comment 61) : Front three also been very solid.
Ref actually calls an AB forward pass for a change
Boks have protected the ball well at rucks today
@jdolivier (Comment 51) : Where’s JD and what have you done with him?
Notshe on now. Savea has made a difference since he came on
@Bokhoring (Comment 66) : We have to beware that bench is strong. Come on WP….let’s keep it together.
All Blacks finding some rythm now
Diyanti still chasing every kick. Just need to hold on.
History being made. Rassie allows Papier some game time
I would have liked to see what form Koch is in
So close.
WP throws the game away at the end.
Well done Boks.
Not to be though.
@McLovin (Comment 72) : Sad that we let go of the reins. Hopefully we can last, even better if we can score.
All Blacks weathered the storm and then struck in the last 8 minutes. Quality team
All Blacks showing why they’re undisputed no.1 in the world.
Good game from WP – even allowing a couple of the invitational players to shine
@Bokhoring (Comment 78) : Kind of threw it away at the end. Still not an 80 minute team. But a lot better than under AC. Very disciplined fir the first 50 I must say.
@coolfusion (Comment 79) : At 23-6 I reckon the Boks thought they’d done enough. But at least no ‘skande’. Still sucks donkey balls.
Rassie weakened the pivots dramatically with replacements. Bad decision from the coach and poor selection in the first place.
@coolfusion (Comment 79) : Some good signs here. Actually seeing players make progress under Rassie, e.g. Faf’s kicks were perfect today. His kicking game up to today has been average
@McLovin (Comment 80) : And isn’t that true to form of SA rugby?
@coolfusion (Comment 83) : True. Hopefully this lot learns the lesson.
@Bokhoring (Comment 82) : Yes I agree. His bench really not up to it. But the regulars held up very well on 50 minutes. That really is a positive considering….
@coolfusion (Comment 81) : Faf and Willie off and you loose the brains trust of the team
@Bokhoring (Comment 86) : Yup but replacing both pivots makes no sense unless you’re 30 up. Why lose the flow so completely. You’re basically saying that we don’t want to keep the flow in order to score we just want to defend a score…
@coolfusion (Comment 85) : That is our weakness. The All Black bench actually strengthens the team at the end
Great effort. Yes, we lost cohesion with the subs, but we have to give them experience against the best. Nice to see us actually dominating for large portions of the game.
I’m gutted with the loss, but it’s a huge improvement when we lose by only 2 against the All Blacks and are disappointed because we expect to win.
Look back a year to 57-0 and let’s keep perspective.
@StevieS (Comment 89) : Well said
@StevieS (Comment 89) : Not convinced about some of our subs in the first place. But we do need the bench to get to a level where they up the momentum. Otherwise we will have the same disappointment next year
@Bokhoring (Comment 88) : exactly what I said even during the English tour. The modern game requires 16-23 to all b impact players-we pretty much only have RG as an impact player! By having 3 or 4 players on the bench who r not up to scratch, or not necessarily going to make a contribution, we immediately put ourselves at a disadvantage.
Having said that, the starting line up today is a good base to build on.
@Bokhoring (Comment 91) : Ja look I don’t think subbing faf with less than 10 minutes was the best move either. Maybe if you are 100% sure your sub can retain or increase intensity but not an unproven player. It seems like the kind of risk you just don’t take.
@Bokhoring (Comment 73) : typical WP choke
Difference between the NZ bench and ours is that every player started a game and had more than 3 minutes off the bench during the RC. We did not utilize our subs or squad to good effect. Question still remains who are the back up 15 and 9 ?
@Byron Wright (Comment 94) : Like Currie Cup final 2017? Or last week even?
@Byron Wright (Comment 94) : Well dude I’m somewhat weary of wp if they get these okes back especially if they play like yesterday.
@coolfusion (Comment 97) : Wary even…
@coolfusion (Comment 98) : They won’t even need these guys. Their second stringers are already way better than the other teams in the Currie Cup
Win or lose I must say I’m a lot happier with the Rassie brand of play as opposed to what we had. I loved the urgency increased discipline. Even a youngster like dyantyi became a threat to the seasoned AB players you could see we had them out of their comfort zone fir a while there.
I still think NZ will win the cup next year, but at least the Boks will not embarrass us.
@Bokhoring (Comment 101) : Yes much improved but as you say NZ still has the composure and the depth which rounds them off better than us.
The great mystery will off course be how Fleck “the Alchemist” can manage to again transform this group of players into cow dung next year.
@Bokhoring (Comment 103) : Is Dobson then not available?
@McLovin (Comment 96) : That WP CC side are no chockers (Still time though) the super rugby side/Boks have lost more knockout games than any other super rugby franchise.
@coolfusion (Comment 97) : I am weary of WP without them. The reintegration of boks has messed up many good currie cup sides.
2 Errors determined the outcomes. 1. Rassie making all his subs at once 2. The ref incorectly awarding that last penalty when Savea put his hands in after a ruck had formed. Small margins but was a good game
Watching the Aussies dig themselves out of a canyon in Argentina and the A.B’s push the champagne cork back into the bottle in Pretoria it is quite evident what both these teams had that the Boks lacked,on field leadership.
Without Whitely or Vermullen the Boks were rudderless,especially apparent in the last try when it only took four pick and goes for Ardie to cross the line.
Who was marshalling the defence, not Far he was subbed by a player who can’t have played 5 min rugby in the past two months.
The A.B ‘s rotate two 9 with such regularity that its a seamless transition.If you are going to rely on one 9 to the extent that Erasmus relies on Fat,then the guy that you aren’t like to play but might have to, has to be firsthand foremost a very experienced player, like Ruan Pienaar,
I’d like to see the same apply to Marx whose work load is massive, imagine when you just have to sub him bringing on Bismark for 10 minutes
Same with Frans Steyn for Le Roux,not another greenie thrown into the mix like a deer in the headlight against a rampant AB team.
@coolfusion (Comment 104) : Fleck is still the Super Rugby coach for the Stormers?
@Bokhoring (Comment 109) : Sadly yes.
@SheldonK (Comment 107) : To be fair to Rassie he didn’t intend it that way. Willie dopped his HIA test and Faf was cramping. But still a balls up I suppose.
As you said, still a good game. Proud of them.
@McLovin (Comment 111) : and Malherbe was tired,fuck can you imagine Os du Randt or ,Balie Swart admitting to that.
@The hound (Comment 112) : Difficult one that. Reckon it happens a lot more than we realise. But probably should have kept that to themselves.
@Bokhoring (Comment 109) : Surely they won’t miss this trick? No union could be that asleep….?
@coolfusion (Comment 114) : Then cut him a deal at the sharks.