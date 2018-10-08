The future looks rosy in Japan

Hi, Bok fans
I would like to start by saying I am proud of the Boks. It has been many a long year since I have felt this way about them.
We have defeated New Zealand and Australia in back-to-back games and almost inflicted successive defeats on New Zealand for the first time since 2009 (that is by any team, not just the Boks). I think everyone should stop for a second and just think where the Boks were just a year ago…57-0!!! Let that sink in, and then think how many of us were expecting the Boks to win or at least have a 50-50 chance. All that in just one year.
Sure there are a lot of things to work on. I’m going to list the positives and negatives as I see them. Please feel free to offer your opinions:
Positives:
· The self-confidence of the Boks is up. We are moving past the horrors of Italy, Japan et al and are genuinely beginning to believe we can be title contenders at RWC
· Rassie has unearthed new talent and reinvigorated the veterans. I was unsure about Nkosi and Dyantyi being ready, but I’m delighted they proved ,me wrong. Kolbe was a revelation as well. Kriel looks a new player. There are more I could mention such as Etzebeth and Pollard.
· The Boks are looking comfortable in their game plan and are buying into the coaches plans. This is half the battle won.
Negatives:
· We are short a scrumhalf. Rassie has not given enough time to the backups and this may see us suffer in the future. As it is, Faf is not available for the YOT, or so reports suggest.
· I am not convinced about Frans Malherbe, he has not had a heavy workload this year, but was too tired to continue on Saturday. Maybe he was ill, but I am not convinced he is our starting tighthead based on recent performances.
· We are lacking composure, especially amongst the bench, to close out games and stick to structures (I am however glad Rassie gave the bench time against the All Blacks as it will stand them in good stead for the future, despite many people blaming the bench for the loss).
· We seem to rely too heavily on certain players e.g. Marx, Faf and Willie to provide the impetus on the field. Injury can strike at any time and we need Kolisi to be able to drive the energy on the field which is so intrinsic to our defence.
All in all, I will give Rassie my backing for the future and look forward to seeing what the Boks can do on the YOT.
Malherbe has been solid in the scrums but we definitely need someone who can offer more around the park eg. Coenie, Louw or Thomas.
Nothing but the subs that hurt us. Hopefully that can be remedied with ease. We must have a good sub for Willie in my opinion its Gelant not Willemse. We didn’t see too much of Koch but I think between him and Koenie we could come up with something. Faf is the hard question. I want to say Cam Wright but he needs a lot of time still since we are short changing him at the sharks. However I think he and Ruan are still both better options than papier. Sorry but that kid is not a protege savant so why is he not making his bones like everyone else?
The game at Loftus was actually better (at least for 70 minutes) than the win in Wellington. That was one of those “everybody throw the kitchen sink and more” defensive efforts. It is special but not something you can repeat every week. Sort of the performance you want from a team in a world cup final.
What is great about the Loftus game was that the Boks could actually dominate possession and territory against the best team in the world and eventually turn that into 30 points. How often have we seen South African teams dominate possession but then allow the opposition to continually strike from turnovers?
The major weakness in the SA team – we have no backup for Faf and Willie that is in the same class. Willie is the man that sparks our attacks – directing play like a fly half from where-ever he pops into the line.
Neither Gelant nor Willemse can currently bring to the party what Willie offers.
Dont get me wrong there were definitly good signs at Loftus but before we get too excited it was just a few games ago that we looked hapless in Argentina. There are still tough tests before the RWC…this NH tour especially will show where we are at as the Boks set piece and breakdown will be tested.
@Bokhoring (Comment 3) : Agreed we don’t have a like for like but for me Gelant is closer than Willemse just as Cameron may be a closer replacement for faf than papier. Hougaard or Reinach may actually have been the closest replacements for faf if they didn’t have such gaping flaws in discipline.
@SheldonK (Comment 4) : Agreed. Hard work has to continue if we want to be a real challenge. The key now is for Rassie to keep the team focused and get that continual improvement.
Why was Cameron the only scrummie not to get game time for the Boks. I rate him higher than van Zyl, Papier and Cronje.
He has quicker service, a quicker pass and he’s more cbative.