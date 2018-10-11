Team shuffled for last league match

Rob Du Preez Sr has made some interesting changes for the Saturday’s game in Kimberley – Rob Jr will run out at inside centre next to Bosch at flyhalf with Fassi at fullback. The Sharks also welcome back JLDP on the bench.

Akker swaps places with Chiliboy – captaincy goes to Schreuder. Coenie starts the match in place of Thomas who drops to the bench. Cam drops out of the squad altogether? Sbu Nkosi starts at 14 in place of van Wyk.

The Sharks could theoretically still make the top spot on the log if they score 4 tries, and the Bulls beat WP by more than 7 and restrict them to fewer than 4 tries. Alternatively they should just finish within 7 of the Kwas to qualify for a home semi.

Juan Schoeman Akker van der Merwe Coenie Oosthuizen Gideon Koegelenberg Hyron Andrews Jacques Vermeulen Tyler Paul Daniel du Preez Louis Schreuder (C) Curwin Bosch Lwazi Mvovo Robert du Preez Jeremy Ward Sbu Nkosi Aphelele Fassi

Replacements