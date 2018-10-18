Sharks Team to face Lions

Ok so it’s time for the Currie Cup knock-out games!

The Cell C Sharks will be hosting the Xerox Golden Lions at JONSSON KINGS PARK on Saturday at 14h30.

One big chance is that a squad of 23 players were named instead of the usual 22 player.

Head coach Robert du Preez has stuck largely with the side he used for most of the competition.

Thomas du Toit (at 3) and Daniel du Preez (at 8) return to the team (after they were late withdrawals from the game against Griquas).

Marius Louw is back at inside centre, Robert du Preez shifts to flyhalf and Curwin Bosch is back to fullback.

On the bench Jean-Luc du Preez and Luke Stringer were included meaning that Tyler Paul will be covering lock.

With the Golden Lions side looking to add some Springbok flair they will not be to worried about their last 37-21 defeat at JONSSON KINGS PARK. With the addition of the Lions Bokke this should be a close and hard game.

The Cell C Sharks

Juan Schoeman Akker van der Merwe Thomas du Toit Gideon Koegelenberg Hyron Andrews Jacques Vermeulen Tyler Paul Daniel du Preez Louis Schreuder (C) Robert du Preez Lwazi Mvovo Marius Louw Jeremy Ward Sbu Nkosi Curwin Bosch

Replacements