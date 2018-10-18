Sharks Team to face Lions

Ok so it’s time for the Currie Cup knock-out games!
The Cell C Sharks will be hosting the Xerox Golden Lions at JONSSON KINGS PARK on Saturday at 14h30.
One big chance is that a squad of 23 players were named instead of the usual 22 player.
Head coach Robert du Preez has stuck largely with the side he used for most of the competition.
Thomas du Toit (at 3) and Daniel du Preez (at 8) return to the team (after they were late withdrawals from the game against Griquas).
Marius Louw is back at inside centre, Robert du Preez shifts to flyhalf and Curwin Bosch is back to fullback.
On the bench Jean-Luc du Preez and Luke Stringer were included meaning that Tyler Paul will be covering lock.
With the Golden Lions side looking to add some Springbok flair they will not be to worried about their last 37-21 defeat at JONSSON KINGS PARK. With the addition of the Lions Bokke this should be a close and hard game.
The Cell C Sharks
- Juan Schoeman
- Akker van der Merwe
- Thomas du Toit
- Gideon Koegelenberg
- Hyron Andrews
- Jacques Vermeulen
- Tyler Paul
- Daniel du Preez
- Louis Schreuder (C)
- Robert du Preez
- Lwazi Mvovo
- Marius Louw
- Jeremy Ward
- Sbu Nkosi
- Curwin Bosch
Replacements
- Chiliboy Ralepelle
- Mzamo Majola
- Coenie Oosthuizen
- Luke Stringer
- Jean-Luc du Preez
- Cameron Wright
- Leolin Zas
- Aphelele Fassi
Thats pretty much the best side we can name. Personally would have like to see the Bosch/RDP 10/12 combo continue but oh well, hopefully Bosch runs it from the back and not just kick. Should be a good game as Lions will name a usefull team
I’m concerned about Majola off the bench, other than that the bench seems solid.
Kobus van wyk not there, anyone know why
@jdolivier (Comment 3) : RDP Snr personal preference thats all.
@SheldonK (Comment 4) : Sad, the man is an absolute stalwart for us, always gives his all
Strong backline for the Lions:
15 Sylvian Mahuza, 14 Courtnall Skosan, 13 Lionel Mapoe, 12 Howard Mnisi, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Nic Groom (c), 8 Warren Whiteley, 7 Pikkie de Villiers, 6 James Venter, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Rhyno Herbst, 3 Jacobie Adriaanse, 2 Pieter Jansen, 1 Sti Sithole.
Subs: 16 Tiaan van der Merwe, 17 Danie Mienie, 18 Chergin Fillies, 19 Vincent Tshituka, 20 Hacjivah Dayimani, 21 Dillon Smit, 22 Shaun Reynolds, 23 Wandisile Simelane.
Last news after wp game was that he had a hamstring injury. Maybe he is injured.Saying that it is the coaches preference is not cool guys. Come on guys. Stop criticising and support the team,whoever plays or not. It’s a semi-final after all!
@sudhir (Comment 7) : I dont see what the issue is with saying it is the coaches preference? Every selection is a coach preferring one player over others. RDP Snr just rates Mvovo,Nkosi, Fassi higher than Van Wyk. Do i fully agree maybe not but also cant argue much with his selections for this game
Would have loved to see kobus ….he adds so much to defense and stability
@coolfusion (Comment 9) : Also has more than enough on attack.
Personally j would have added Meyer as prop backup.
@coolfusion (Comment 11) : I know he is a th but he can bring more even as lh.
@coolfusion (Comment 12) : Might be a good thing for him to move to loose head as Sharks needs cover if Beast is not available and currently there’s a lot more quality tight heads than loose heads in SA.
Lions are resting Marx & Mostert.
They might as well rest everybody.
Sharks by 20.
@McLovin (Comment 14) : Bulls by 24
@McLovin (Comment 14) :
This weekend is a big game for Dan DuPreez because if he has a good game and beats up Whiteley in the tight then surely he puts his name forward for the NH tour over Whiteley. Can only have so many loosies playing on the wing in th NH and Kolisi has that job already secured. Vermuelen is our best 8th man but surely a guy like Dan or Marco Van Staden is a pretty much like for like sub
@coolfusion (Comment 12) : Meyer is a good player I think its time for Thomas to move back to 1.
I think it will be a tougher match than most think. Whiteley seems to lift the Lions team morale quite a bit and Elton performs better at CC level. I think we have too much for them at the front and from the bench though.
Anyone know who the Bulls are looking to replace Mitchell as coach? Stonehouse is out of the picture. Who else are they looking at? They need a serious shake up to turn things around and not just at the coaching level.
@Quintin (Comment 19) : Dont be surprised to see Matfield get the Bulls job
@SheldonK (Comment 20) : Might not be a bad option in terms of making things happen behind the scenes, don’t have enough to look at to rate his coaching skills. I was hoping for them to get in Stonehouse as I feel that type of guy is what the players needed but I don’t think he would’ve seen eye to eye with the board.
Regarding the Boks, who of the overseas players in the squad will we have a available for the NH tour? Duane, Faf and Willie ? Duane was great against England’s on the incoming tour.
@Quintin (Comment 21) : I dont think Faf is available. Also not sure on Willie. Duane i think so but dont kno if its for all the games. Same with Louw
@coolfusion (Comment 15) : Only if they start before Province take the field.
@Quintin (Comment 19) : I wonder if Dobson may be in the picture for the Bulls.
@Quintin (Comment 19) : Elton usually struggles is the forwards are going backwards so Sharks needs to put huge pressure on the lions forwards and 9. Lions 10-15 is really good and will make you pay if given time and space.
@Quintin (Comment 19) : @SheldonK (Comment 20) : @Bokhoring (Comment 24) : wonder what PDiv and Jake White is doing? Maybe could get one or both of them!?
@JD (Comment 26) : I have heard some rumours about the Kings Deon Davids going there. I wouldnt be surprised if it was quite a left field pick. Have a feeling they will announce once Bulls CC season is over
@JD (Comment 26) : Jake is eating sushi and Pdiv is drinking Zambezi.
@Bokhoring (Comment 24) : Maybe he should make it into our picture. Bulls can have slap chips and matfield under Stonehouse.
@coolfusion (Comment 29) : Nope. Just read Stonehouse withdrew. Dobson said he would like to stay at WP. So maybe bulls should have a look across borders…
@coolfusion (Comment 28) : @coolfusion (Comment 30) : yes in sushi and Zambezi land! 2 excellent SA coaches!
After a draining year so far I get to go to the rugby tomorrow. Yay! Looking forward to it…