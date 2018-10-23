Going the distance

Hi, Sharks fans

First off, well done to the lads on a brilliant result against the Lions on Saturday. I was at the game and had my heart in my mouth for one or two moments, but the Sharks showed composure to get the win, and they will be all the better on Saturday for a hard-earned victory.

Some highlights for me, Jeremy Ward showing composure and quiet brilliance on attack and defence. We have a gem in him that will shine next year; S’bu Nkosi dominated Dyantyi (I am a fan of his) and looks hungry for game time; Fassi showing astonishing pace to take down Dyantyi, then composure under pressure to gather up the ball and counter-attack; and finally that underrated player, Marius Louw. He is a real handful and we are blessed with abundant stock at centre for next year’s Super Rugby.

But before that we have the small matter of the Currie Cup Final to win and the Bok tour.

Now on to the crux of this article… can we go the distance?

I read an interesting article which questioned whether or not the Sharks forwards were fit enough to go the distance, the writer claiming to have been informed by a previous insider to watch for us to start slowly and finish slowly, and the more I read the more worried I became. I will highlight the points for you:

· The Sharks start slowly and finish slowly, so we are at our most lethal from minutes 20 to 60

· Opposition teams have identified this, the Lions coach stating in the buildup to the semi-final that they just have to be in touch by the last 20 minutes and they can win the game

· This trend was identified from our matches against the Lions, Griquas and WP in the league phase. Think back to the WP game specifically and we came back strongly to be only a point or two behind Province before they blew us out the water in the last 20.

· Now think to last year’s final against the very same WP, we were dominant, then they fought back and we all know what happened. The point is, they really opened up in the final 20 yet again.

· So now we are seeing a trend, the Sharks are hanging on for the win in tight clashes only if they have sufficient points on the board and are not dominating the closing stages of games.

· This may go a long way to explaining the inconsistencies we saw from the Sharks in Super Rugby.

Now, I have no solutions as I am not a fitness expert, but the obvious place to start is to look at how our players are conditioned and to really make use of squad rotation, surely we have the players to be able to do so?