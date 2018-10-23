International Fixtures Feast

Hi, Bok fans
We are in for a rich helping of international fixtures in the coming weeks.
Here are the matches, by weekend:
Friday 26 October Japan vs World XV
Saturday 27 October Australia vs New Zealand
Saturday 03 November Japan vs New Zealand
Wales vs Scotland
England vs South Africa
Ireland vs Italy
Saturday 10 November Italy vs Georgia
Scotland vs Fiji
England vs New Zealand
Wales vs Australia
Ireland vs Argentina
France vs South Africa
Saturday 17 November Italy vs Australia
Wales vs Tonga
England vs Japan
Scotland vs South Africa
Ireland vs New Zealand
France vs Argentina
Saturday 24 November Italy vs New Zealand
Scotland vs Argentina
England vs Australia
Wales vs South Africa
Ireland vs USA
France vs Fiji
Saturday 01 December Barbarians vs Argentina
Looks like just Nkosi will travel from the sharks. Maybe Thomas or Coenie but not both.
@Byron Wright (Comment 1) : I think Rassie will want to see what Coenie can offer. Thomas could go as a loosehead option.
Esterhuizen should also go. Maybe Fassi as an apprentice for the tour?
@StevieS (Comment 2) : Forgot Andre he will go for sure. I think he will only tour with 5 props and thats why I dont see Coenie going becuse Thomas can cover both. Still think there is more quality in Natal than 3 squad members but hey its lekker by die WP
I think we may see a couple surprises in this tour party as its Rassie’s last chance to have a look before next years world cup and especially bearing in mind the other SARU targets he has to hit. I think Nkosi/Esterhuizen/Coenie is all we will see from a Sharks perspective although i do think JL DuPreez may also get a nod depending on which other locks get picked.
@Byron Wright (Comment 3) : I think there will be from WP: Kolisi, Kitshoff, Mbonambi,PSDT, Shickerling, Augustus, Notshe, Willemse, De Allende, Nel
@SheldonK (Comment 4) :
5 props: Kitschoff, Trevor, Malherbe, Louw and Thomas(If 6 then maybe no Thomas but Ox and Coenie)
3 Hookers: Marx, Bongi, Britz
4 locks : Lood,Eben, Mostert and RG
5 Loosies: Psdt,Vermuelen, Kolisi,Whiteley, Notshe
3 Scrum halves: Reinach, Van Zyl and Papier
2 Flyhalves : Pollard and Elton
4) Wings: Kolbe,Dyanthi, Nkosi, (Not Sure)
4) Centres: ( Estherhuisen, De Allende, Kriel, Am/Mapoe)
2) FB : Aplon and Willemse.
makes a squad of 30 so we may get an extra prop in there in which case Coenie should make it or and extra loose forward in which case you would expect Jean Luc.
@SheldonK (Comment 5) : I know he will try but just don’t see how he gets schickerling, Augustus and Nel in. I am expecting Leyds
@Byron Wright (Comment 6) : Yeh thats pretty accurate i think. There seems to be some uncertainty over Mostert which is why i said Schikerling. Could be the toss up between Augustus and JL DuPreez. Reinach is a big call but think Schreuder gets in if he doesnt. And i think Kolbe over Aplon
I am not sure he can pick schickerling and Augustus without the chorus of fans getting a fair bit louder about his provincialism. He would struggle to pick Trokkie over either Du Preez. I think Mostert is available for the boks but not the lions.
Aplon should never be near a bok backline at 36 but that’s where he seems to be going. If no Kolbe we short on the wings big time. Skosan is an option for me.
@Byron Wright (Comment 9) : I dont think Rassie gives a toss about what fans think. He has to keep SARU happy and win a couple games if he can as well. There are a lot of fans out there that dont like many Sharks players as well
Squads aside id like to see this lineup vs England assuming all are fit to go:
1. Kitshoff 2. Marx 3. Malherbe 4. Etzebeth 5. Snyman 6. Kolisi 7. PSDT 8. Vermuelen 9. Papier 10. Pollard 11. Dyanti 12. De Allende 13. Kriel 14. Nkosi 15. Willemse
Bench: Nyakane, Mbonambi, Oosthuizen, De Jager, JL DuPreez/Van Staden, Reinach, Jantjies, Esterhuizen
@Byron Wright (Comment 9) : I haven’t personally ever got the feeling that Rassie has shown provincial bias. I think every coach will simply use players they believe in.
@SheldonK (Comment 11) : How fit is Coenie at this stage? He has been pretty quiet for the Sharks games.
@Bokhoring (Comment 13) : Thats why i wouldnt start him. Wilco Louw is probably ahead of him but that guy has played so much rugby this year he must be running on fumes. Vicent Koch could sneak onto the bench ahead of both. Also not sure who he will pick and bench at 9 and then the last back on the bench im not sure
@SheldonK (Comment 14) : I personally would rather use Thomas on the bench
@SheldonK (Comment 14) : The team you picked looks ideal to do the job. Esterhuizen has played at 15 as well, so could be an option for the bench.
Do you think Rassie will adopt a horses for courses approach for the tour?
@StevieS (Comment 16) : Im honestly not sure which direction he will take. He is under pressure to get wins. But also under pressure to see who is next best. And under pressure to deliver SARU targets. And then throw in the local vs overseas decisions. I really think there could be some interesting selections…but a loss against England will make him panic and retreat into a corner like previous coaches. So lets see
@SheldonK (Comment 17) : with all the talent available to him and unlike previous coaches access to any overseas player he wants to pick it is quite sad to see his vision reaches only as far as Gio Aplon and Kolbe,neither of which i would want to see in the Sharks side for Saturday.
I expect to see SP. Marais and Nic Groom added the side,S.P to implode spectacularly as he always does just when it counts the most.
Such a pity guys like Marcel Coetzee and Jacques du Plessis ,will never get a look into this team.
@The hound (Comment 18) : I think we both know why Aplon and Kolbe over others like Serfontein and Steyn etc. Same reason i think more likely to see Sergeal Peterson than SP Marais etc. As i said previously Rassie is fighting many agendas and not all are to the benefit of a winning Bok side
@StevieS (Comment 12) : I do get the feeling that he favours the province boys(past and present) I don’t see for example whyBritz is third choice ahead of Akker when Britz hasn’t played in months. Why call in a third choice TH (koch) from overseas when Thomas is more than adequate as a third choice.
Using Beast off the bench for 7 minutes was an insult to a great Bok. Before that he got about 17 minutes.
Is Kolbe or especially Aplon a better option than JP or even Skosan?
Is Notshe better than Bohli , dyamani , mohoje (when fit) ?
Schikerling and Petersen also apparently about to be called up I dont think Rassie looks beyond WP.
One or two calls no problem but this seems a bit much.
@Byron Wright (Comment 20) : I think Britz and Koch’s experience in NH rugby at a premier level is what makes them favoured.
@Byron Wright (Comment 20) : Sjoe, when you put it like that I hadn’t broken it down like that.
I suppose I could see Koch picked, as he’s fairly young. But Britz is such a waste of an important position. If he’s there for knowledge, put him on the coaching staff!
@Karl (Comment 23) : Britz unlikely to touch the field unless there is an injury.
@Karl (Comment 23) : Did I hear he will be going to bulls in place of Strauss?
@SheldonK (Comment 24) : Which is a waste of a spot, in view of next year’s RWC
How much of a sure thing is Reinach? I don’t get why Rassie doesn’t look at Schreuder and Cam besides Faf arguably the best scrummies in SA currently.
@coolfusion (Comment 27) : I would be keen to see if Reinach learned something overseas. Apart from his discipline issues and aimless kicks he would be just as much an x factor as faf with lots of speed to boot…
@Karl (Comment 26) : Basically Rassie is saying the 3 hookers for the RWC will be Marx, Mbonambi, Britz unless there is an injury
@SheldonK (Comment 29) : I get that. I’m saying that Britz is taking a spot that if I was coach, I’d give to someone else
@Karl (Comment 30) : Yeh look personally i also dont get it. If i was saving a spot for an older guy id at least pick someone who is still playing like Bismarck, although dont think he is available.
@SheldonK (Comment 31) : Or burden
@coolfusion (Comment 32) : Is he still playing? Where is he now?
@SheldonK (Comment 33) : Don’t know last I heard he was released from stade Fe francais end of July this year.
@coolfusion (Comment 34) : I havnt noticed him pop up in any of the Eng or French club sides that ive seen but may have missed him. Japan maybe?
@SheldonK (Comment 35) : No idea. I would still rather have him than Brits in the bok setup. Maybe he can retire at sharks I think he could play Hooker or loosehead prop.
@coolfusion (Comment 34) : @SheldonK (Comment 35) : yes found article about him being released from Stade but no mention of him playing for another club. FYI see Charl Mcloed and Meyer Bosman was also released.
@JD (Comment 37) : Same time I think.
@coolfusion (Comment 38) : Burden just a year older than chilli we could get still use out of him.