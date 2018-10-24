Looking forward to the Final

Hi, Sharks fans

Saturday 27 October, 16:00, Newlands… that is our main focus for this week.

I’ve looked up some stats online for the 2018 Currie Cup, just to gauge where we are at and to try and identify some areas which the Sharks need to pay particular attention to.

I have looked for the top performer in each category from Western Province and the Sharks and will compare the two. I will also note if they are leading that stat for the competition.

Tries: Sergeal Petersen 8 (1st in the competition) Dan Du Preez 5

Penalties: Sarel Petrus Marais 15 (1st in the competition) Robert Du Preez 6

Conversions: Sarel Petrus Marais 28 (1st in the competition) Robert Du Preez 20

Points: Sarel Petrus Marais 121 (1st in the competition) Robert Du Preez 58

From the above it quickly becomes apparent that Western Province deserve to host the Final on Saturday. Now if SP has converted 28 tries we can see that Province have been scoring almost at will this season (Note: Province picked up a full house of points during the league phase of the Currie Cup). However, and it’s a very important point, the Bulls outscored Province four tries to two on the weekend. This provides the Sharks with a glimmer of hope.

From match reports and general comments from friends, it seems that the Bulls found a (almost) winning formula – Aggressive defence, put the play makers under pressure (Willemse had a very quiet game by his standards) and kick tactically i.e. don’t give the Province back three a chance to counter-attack. The only thing someone forgot to tell the Bulls was to have a little discipline. SP soon reminded them why this was so important.

The Sharks will have noted the danger of SP’s boot and will be on their best behaviour, and they will be sure to bring the same tactical nous and eagerness in defence on Saturday that they showed against the Lions this past weekend.

All in all, throw the form book and the statistics out the window, this Saturday is all that matters. It’s time to bring the trophy home!