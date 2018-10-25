Teams for the final

JLDP start in the blindside flank position while Paul shifts to open side. Fassi gets another chance to show off his pace at 11. Stringer and Vermeulen feature on the bench, and Van Wyk is back in the team on the bench.
Dobson is starting the very under-rated Stander at 10 for WP. Willemse shifts to 12.
Sharks
15 Curwin Bosch, 14 S’bu Nkosi, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Aphelele Fassi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder (captain), 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Tyler Paul, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Gideon Koegelenberg, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Juan Schoeman
Substitutes: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 Coenie Oosthuizen, 19 Jacques Vermeulen, 20 Luke Stringer, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Kobus van Wyk, 23 Leolin Zas
Western Province
15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Damian Willemse, 11 SP Marais, 10 Josh Stander, 9 Jano Vermaak, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Ernst van Rhyn, 6 Kobus van Dyk, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Chris van Zyl (captain), 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ali Vermaak
Substitutes: 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 Caylib Oosthuizen, 18 Michael Kumbirai, 19 Salmaan Moerat, 20 Jaco Coetzee, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Dan Kriel, 23 JJ EngelbrechtTweet
Thats a good Sharks side selected, cant argue about any of those choices. Not too sure what WP is doing with their selection, best i can think of is they just want all their best places on the field so positions will mix and match as play goes
Hoping Louw can exploit Willemse’s lack of game time at 12 and bust the line a few times. Also, Stringer and Vermeulen are on the bench together…
Shark Centers … New meat!!! It’s feeding time
@SheldonK (Comment 1) : I trust the brains has analysed how the Bulls were able to pressure WP. Juan will have to play a big game and hold his own against Wilco.
I really like our chances…
@Karl (Comment 2) : Just wanted to see if anybody actually reads before they post
@Kabouter (Comment 4) : If Schoeman has a solid game against Louw surely he then starts becoming part of the Bok conversation, especially with next season probably being the last for Beast
@Kabouter (Comment 4) : Well bulls also failed to contain them when they opened up. Remember they lived on penalties only for first half when they saw they remain in touch they opened the taps at 55mins. I hope the sharks are honest with themselves regarding exhaustion and ensure they keep enough in the tank to starve out the WP all out rush. Best way in my mind is still ball in hand starve them of possession. Loose play at the 50 min mark will be punished we cannot repeat our unraveling of last week.
@SheldonK (Comment 6) : The Sharks will have to match WP in the scrums if they want any say in the game. Otherwise it will be the slow poison of 3 points building up pressure
@coolfusion (Comment 7) : think it’s more a habit of unraveling!
@Bokhoring (Comment 8) : for sure! Sharks forwards needs to do beter than last years final (and the last game be WP) if they want any chance of beating them!
@JD (Comment 9) : Still our unraveling window and their push window is at roughly same time. I hope we’re cognizant of that. I’d hate for us to play a sparkling game and that one flat spot be our undoing.
@Bokhoring (Comment 8) : Well without seconds they may have to work for their points in the first half…..
Our backline has some serious speed. Hope we get to see it, and that the finishing is spot on.
@SheldonK (Comment 6) : Sounds like Rassie is planning to use Nyakane at loosehead on the tour as Beast has been ruled out due to an injury he picked up in the RC
@Bokhoring (Comment 5) : Haha, good man!
I see Lambie might be back in action soon. I wonder if Rassie is paying attention to this?