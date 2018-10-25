Bokhoring

Teams for the final


Written by Henk Terblanche (Bokhoring)

Posted in :Currie Cup on 25 Oct 2018 at 15:13

JLDP start in the blindside flank position while Paul shifts to open side. Fassi gets another chance to show off his pace at 11. Stringer and Vermeulen feature on the bench, and Van Wyk is back in the team on the bench.

Dobson is starting the very under-rated Stander at 10 for WP. Willemse shifts to 12.

Sharks

15 Curwin Bosch, 14 S’bu Nkosi, 13 Jeremy Ward, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Aphelele Fassi, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder (captain), 8 Daniel du Preez, 7 Jean-Luc du Preez, 6 Tyler Paul, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Gideon Koegelenberg, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Akker van der Merwe, 1 Juan Schoeman

Substitutes: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 Coenie Oosthuizen, 19 Jacques Vermeulen, 20 Luke Stringer, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Kobus van Wyk, 23 Leolin Zas

Western Province

15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Damian Willemse, 11 SP Marais, 10 Josh Stander, 9 Jano Vermaak, 8 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 7 Ernst van Rhyn, 6 Kobus van Dyk, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Chris van Zyl (captain), 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 Ali Vermaak

Substitutes: 16 Scarra Ntubeni, 17 Caylib Oosthuizen, 18 Michael Kumbirai, 19 Salmaan Moerat, 20 Jaco Coetzee, 21 Herschel Jantjies, 22 Dan Kriel, 23 JJ Engelbrecht



16 Comments

  • Thats a good Sharks side selected, cant argue about any of those choices. Not too sure what WP is doing with their selection, best i can think of is they just want all their best places on the field so positions will mix and match as play goes

    • Comment 1, posted at 25.10.18 15:25:46 by SheldonK Reply
    SheldonKAssistant coach
    		 

  • Hoping Louw can exploit Willemse’s lack of game time at 12 and bust the line a few times. Also, Stringer and Vermeulen are on the bench together…

    • Comment 2, posted at 25.10.18 15:37:35 by Karl Reply
    KarlUnder 21 player
    		 

  • Shark Centers … New meat!!! It’s feeding time

    • Comment 3, posted at 25.10.18 15:37:45 by byron Reply
    byronSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @SheldonK (Comment 1) : I trust the brains has analysed how the Bulls were able to pressure WP. Juan will have to play a big game and hold his own against Wilco.

    I really like our chances…

    • Comment 4, posted at 25.10.18 15:41:46 by Kabouter Reply
    KabouterCurrie Cup player
    		 

  • @Karl (Comment 2) : Just wanted to see if anybody actually reads before they post :mrgreen:

    • Comment 5, posted at 25.10.18 15:42:32 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Kabouter (Comment 4) : If Schoeman has a solid game against Louw surely he then starts becoming part of the Bok conversation, especially with next season probably being the last for Beast

    • Comment 6, posted at 25.10.18 15:44:08 by SheldonK Reply

    SheldonKAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Kabouter (Comment 4) : Well bulls also failed to contain them when they opened up. Remember they lived on penalties only for first half when they saw they remain in touch they opened the taps at 55mins. I hope the sharks are honest with themselves regarding exhaustion and ensure they keep enough in the tank to starve out the WP all out rush. Best way in my mind is still ball in hand starve them of possession. Loose play at the 50 min mark will be punished we cannot repeat our unraveling of last week.

    • Comment 7, posted at 25.10.18 16:18:56 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @SheldonK (Comment 6) : The Sharks will have to match WP in the scrums if they want any say in the game. Otherwise it will be the slow poison of 3 points building up pressure

    • Comment 8, posted at 25.10.18 16:30:13 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 7) : think it’s more a habit of unraveling!

    • Comment 9, posted at 25.10.18 16:30:32 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Administrator
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 8) : for sure! Sharks forwards needs to do beter than last years final (and the last game be WP) if they want any chance of beating them!

    • Comment 10, posted at 25.10.18 16:42:06 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Administrator
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • @JD (Comment 9) : Still our unraveling window and their push window is at roughly same time. I hope we’re cognizant of that. I’d hate for us to play a sparkling game and that one flat spot be our undoing.

    • Comment 11, posted at 25.10.18 17:49:02 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 8) : Well without seconds they may have to work for their points in the first half…..

    • Comment 12, posted at 25.10.18 17:50:37 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • Our backline has some serious speed. Hope we get to see it, and that the finishing is spot on.

    • Comment 13, posted at 25.10.18 18:00:47 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @SheldonK (Comment 6) : Sounds like Rassie is planning to use Nyakane at loosehead on the tour as Beast has been ruled out due to an injury he picked up in the RC

    • Comment 14, posted at 25.10.18 18:32:08 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 5) : Haha, good man!

    • Comment 15, posted at 25.10.18 18:33:15 by Karl Reply

    KarlUnder 21 player
    		 

  • I see Lambie might be back in action soon. I wonder if Rassie is paying attention to this?

    • Comment 16, posted at 25.10.18 18:46:30 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

