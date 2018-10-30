A season by numbers

Hi, Sharks fans

First off, well done to all of the players, coaches and administrators. That was an incredibly tense final for me, especially when we were down at half-time, after having spurned a penalty right under the poles. Safe to say we can also thank Sergeal Petersen for charging Rob Du Preez’s place-kick early as it allowed Rob a second shot and a chance to calm his nerves a bit.

On to the numbers, which made some interesting reading:

Played Won Lost

2017 14 11 3

2018 8 7 1

Points for Points against Average/game for Average/game against

2017 410 289 29.29 20.64

2018 243 169 30.38 21.13

Tries for Tries against Average/game for Average/game against

2017 49 29 3.5 2.07

2018 34 21 4.25 2.63

Yellow Cards Red Cards

2018 1 0

From the above we can see that the Sharks actually remained fairly consistent when it came to points scored per game, increasing the difference on average from 8.65 in 2017 to 9.25 in 2018, but we increased our tries scored per game which is a positive sign, and we also increased it by 0.75 tries per game while only allowing 0.56 more tries against us, for an overall gain. If you take away the league game against WP then we did significantly better in terms of the numbers.

I was quite surprised when I looked up these numbers as I thought we’d scored significantly more points this year than in the last Currie Cup and were playing a more exciting brand of rugby. I guess that’s the result of that extra 0.75 tries every game.

On the whole the team has improved, we’ve blooded the next group of Sharks players and, taking into account the fantastic result achieved by our u19’s against the Blue Bulls u19’s, the future is looking good. The proof will be in the Super Rugby pudding next year.

P.s. I wonder what Curwin Bosch was talking about when he mentioned a format change for the 2019 Super Rugby? We’ll have to wait and see.