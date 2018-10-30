Rob loaned to the other Sharks

Rob du Preez Jr has signed a 3 month contract with Sale Sharks and will arrive in the UK this week to prepare with the squad for the upcoming block of Gallagher Premiership games.
Sale Sharks’ Director of Rugby Steve Diamond said, “Rob comes with an outstanding CV and will be a fantastic injury replacement for AJ MacGinty. He arrives at the end of this week for three months. I have been very impressed with Kieran Wilkinson who has done a great job stepping in at ten, but with some important games coming up, Rob will bring more experience to our squad. We look forward to welcoming him to the North West of England.”
Personally I think this is nuts. Rob has played in pretty much every game for the Sharks this season. He needs a decent break, and also as a key decision maker should be taking part in the pre-season training for Super Rugby.Tweet
I have to agree with you. I’d rather have seen Bosch loaned out to get some gametime at flyhalf.
Did Rob get substituted in any games this year apart from his one game at inside centre?
I think he did get subbed in one or two games but started and played every Super Rugby and CC game this year. As much as this is nice for the player id have to be concerned that basically our only flyhalf wont get any rest going into next years campaign where he is again expected to play every game
@SheldonK (Comment 2) : If you follow all the rugby analysts it is clear it is nowadays very much a game of set plays and attacking structures. Pre-season is probably the time you should use to get these in place for the next season. How can your main orchestrator on attack only return when the season starts again?
@Bokhoring (Comment 3) : I could imagine it would be a bit disruptive. The other consideration is that he does well for Sale and not being part of the Bok look in for RWC could sign early for Sale fulltime and be released from his Sharks contract, the Sharks have let that happen before.
100% with you Henk!!! Madness to allow a player that played as much as he did to play and not get a break even if it is for a couple of weeks!!! Players must step away from the game to rest and refresh their minds before the season starts!!!
@SheldonK (Comment 4) : I wonder if you on to something there. I think he may have had a look at the bok squads and decided that he isn’t near the side so may be worth a move north. You would think the Sharks would be looking for a replacement pretty urgently then.
@Byron Wright (Comment 6) : You never know behind the scenes. I watched that World XV against Japan last week- Lionel Cronje looked pretty good i must admit
@SheldonK (Comment 7) : Thats a good spot. I thought Lionel was a good fit at the sharks and we could do a lot worse than him. He is also a similar player to Rob.
Had a good chuckle at Rob Jnr being interviewed post the match -“we are just so chuffed – you don’t win Currie Cup Finals that easily; I think that a BOK cap is easier to come by these days than a Currie Cup final!”
@Julesgr8ter (Comment 9) : MANY A TRUE WORD SAID IN JEST. Akker and his brothers may agree.
@Julesgr8ter (Comment 9) : Has clearly trained at the Brendon Venter school of interview techniques
@Julesgr8ter (Comment 9) : Im sorry I missed that.
I think this is a good move, best game I saw Rob play was for the Barbarians under Robbie Deans and Will Greenwood.
It was almost as if the guy had been set free of the enormous pressure of playing for the Sharks
Everytime he goes on the field he is under massive scrutiny as the coaches son.Even though he was the top points scorer in the entire Super rugby competition,not a day goes by that some idiot doesn’t claim that he is only in the team because he is his father’s son.
You can see how hard those boys play for their father, huge responsibility.
The guy can only benefit from three months as just an ordinary player.
I think all three of those boys could head out soon, they must realise that there is nothing more for them to achieve here.
@The hound (Comment 13) : Post Super Rugby 2019, with no more Bok contracts i could see a steady queue at the airports of many players not just those 3…
@SheldonK (Comment 14) : It seems soon we may as well start supporting UK or French clubs. Most of our good players will be there anyway.
@Bokhoring (Comment 15) : Faf also at sale so interesting to see him and Rob pair up.
@Bokhoring (Comment 15) : Way ahead of you. I just can’t settle on a team.
@coolfusion (Comment 17) : Likewise
@coolfusion (Comment 17) : Montpelier is a good watch from a Saffa perspective.
@The hound (Comment 13) : Ag puhlease! You are really regurgitating drivel! What pressure is there on the du Preez boys? They have basically free pass at the Sharks. I have iften castigated people for saying this. As I felt Rob Jnr and JL were there on merit. Dan isn’t a better 8 than Phillip vd Walt, and that is where Rob (coach) dropped the ball. Rather just admit, that the Sharks game plan doesn’t suit Rob Jnr as much as it does his brothers. Sometimes you really talk poo
@KingCheetah (Comment 20) : You must admit Dan has lifted his game a lot and can now be reconned. He has been a great asset past 3-4 games even doing more than his brothers in those games. Granted he was nowhere near this quality in the supers.
@coolfusion (Comment 21) : Yes I do agree, and it is awesome, as I do think he can be an awesome bok 8
@coolfusion (Comment 21) : @KingCheetah (Comment 22) : but yet on Saturday he dropped a ball over the try line!!! Lucky thing it did not cost the Sharks the match as I think there might be some other comments about his abilities!!!
@KingCheetah (Comment 20) : Was missing you, been such a long time since you posted your poison,
Saturday must have been such a shock to you that it took you till Wed to appear, reckon if we had lost the game you’d have been on here Sat afternoon.
Talking about talking shit,mate the guy with the worst hands in the Sharks team is vd Walt,by the way did you notice Dan was the top Sharks try scorer in Currie Cup,and every one of his trys was solo effort,
@JD (Comment 23) : If you going to stick a knife in, stick it in the right twin,Dan scored Jean Luc dropped the ball.
@The hound (Comment 25) : no knives sticking just stating facts.
According to officials 2 tries were scored and Dan was not one of them. Yes it was close call but ultimately two angles were inconclusive (with one looking like a try and the other looking like he dropped the ball). Dan should have ensured a clear grounding and not a 50/50 call.
That said Dan had a good Currie Cup and was a way better player than in Super rugby and I must say it was good to see him deliver on the promise he showed as a youngster!