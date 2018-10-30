Rob loaned to the other Sharks

Rob du Preez Jr has signed a 3 month contract with Sale Sharks and will arrive in the UK this week to prepare with the squad for the upcoming block of Gallagher Premiership games.

Sale Sharks’ Director of Rugby Steve Diamond said, “Rob comes with an outstanding CV and will be a fantastic injury replacement for AJ MacGinty. He arrives at the end of this week for three months. I have been very impressed with Kieran Wilkinson who has done a great job stepping in at ten, but with some important games coming up, Rob will bring more experience to our squad. We look forward to welcoming him to the North West of England.”

Personally I think this is nuts. Rob has played in pretty much every game for the Sharks this season. He needs a decent break, and also as a key decision maker should be taking part in the pre-season training for Super Rugby.