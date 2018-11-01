Bok team for Twickenham

Van Zyl gets another start for the Boks at 9. Is this guy honestly the next best scrumhalf in Rassie’s opinion? PSDT moves back to 5 with Thor starting at blindside. Whiteley starts at 8.Rassie has two locks in Lood and Snyman on the bench. Nkosi will hopefully continue where he left off against England from 14.
Interestingly Thomas du Toit is preferred over Trevor Nyakane as the reserve loose head. Esterhuizen makes the bench in place of the expected Kolbe / Aplon.
Springboks: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handré Pollard, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Warren Whiteley, 7 Duane Vermeulen, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff
16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Lood de Jager, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 André Esterhuizen
England: 15 Elliot Daly, 14 Jack Nowell, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Ben Te’o, 11 Jonny May, 10 Owen Farrell (cc), 9 Ben Youngs, 8 Mark Wilson, 7 Tom Curry, 6 Brad Shields, 5 George Kruis, 4 Maro Itoje, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 2 Dylan Hartley (cc), 1 Alec Hepburn
16 Jamie George, 17 Ben Moon, 18 Harry Williams, 19 Charlie Ewels, 20 Zach Mercer, 21 Danny Care, 22 George Ford, 23 Manu Tuilagi
Referee: Angus Gardner (Australia)
Assistant referees: Jerome Garces (France), Ben Whitehouse (Wales)
TMO: Olly Hodges (Ireland)
Hope he knows what he’s doing as I can make no sense of this team!? No loose forward or outside back replacements!? Also I like Thomas but when last did he play loose head in such a big game!?
Boks by 20+
So the Boks request to move Thomas to tighthead has been thrown out the window. Why pick 2 locks on the bench- are we that worried about our lineout throwing? Kolisi and Whiteley in a loose trio doesnt work as they do exactly the same thing which means we are a loosie short. Van Zyl at 9 boggles the mind…id rather have Nyakane at 9!! I know Rassie is looking at combinations ahead of the RWC but i have no idea what he is trying to achieve here. In other thoughts i wonder what travel agencies can match the Schalk Britz on tour with the Boks holiday package as it seems pretty good?
@SheldonK (Comment 3) : According to Rassie van Zyl has been selected because of his tactical game. Hahaha
@Bokhoring (Comment 4) : Rassie is quickly turning into a Hyneke Meyer…and if results dont go his way he will end his first year worse than Alistair Coetzee. I really hope the Boks do well but looking at this team setup i cant help but think they are setup for failure.
@SheldonK (Comment 5) : Any Bok coach (however deranged they all become eventually) has my sympathy. It is probably the worst coaching job in the world. You have rabid fans like us who expect nothing less than victory in every match, plus we are generally organized in strong provincial groups. Most of your better players in the pool are leaving the country to play in Europe – adding club vs country contests. Then you still have to deal with a bunch of administrators who mostly are just there to look after themselves. Then the politicians and labour unions who go after you due to the demographics of the team being to their liking.
Only a raving lunatic will actually apply for this job, and it is clear as the job goes on these tendencies in the coach’s personality is exacerbated.
@Bokhoring (Comment 6) : Oh ya, fully agree…you have to be mental to take the Bok coaching job. Take the best coach in the world and impose the same conditions as our Bok coaches have to deal with and guarantee they head for the hills very quickly! SARU also need to stop orgainisng games outside of the test window as its very disruptive…but then we talking SARU and sense and well lets not go down that road…
@Bokhoring (Comment 6) : @SheldonK (Comment 7) : Fully agree – one would hope though that once they got the job they would just zip their mouths and get on with the job – weighing up who is more important to impress and who you want to offend less every time before you open your mouth will eventually trip one up big time. Rather just have a policy of being shtum and let someone else make the noises.
@Bokhoring (Comment 6) : @SheldonK (Comment 7) : @Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 8) : And furthermore, none of the Bok coaches are dof – they know exactly what they are letting themselves in for when applying for the job so the sympathy card cannot apply to these guys.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 9) : Definitely not the sympathy card but general consensus is that they must be slightly mad so guess have to factor that into their selections and media noises etc
Odd bench. From those he picked to tour (which was not well picked in my view) the starting pack seems about the best he could put out and the backs are fine except 9 but glad Louis cant be blamed if things go bad.
The bench is where it gets odd. Thomas to cover loosehead? Thanks for the year of work from the sharks converting you but na we actually never needed to sorry.
2 locks but no loose forwards means PSDT is the loosie cover but he covers 7 and Duane 8 but no one covers 6.
Andre has obviously been picked to appease us sharks fans as makes little sense to have him as Pollard and Willemse covers 12 but neither covers 13. Can Andre perhaps cover 15? I know he has played a lot on the wing at u20 level.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 9) : I think it is one of those jobs where you don’t have a clue what it is like until you jump in and do it. Or actually there are subtle hints on display, but due to suffering from a bit of a hero complex you reckon you will be the one that pulls everything together.
@Byron Wright (Comment 11) : Strangest one yet Lood who hasn’t played a single game for 5 months gets his first start off the bench against England at H.Q. Even the AB’s wouldn’t throw the far superior Brodie Retalick into a test without at least one serious warm up.
The no 9 is a total mind fuck,just say Pollard gets injured has Jantjies ever played with van Zyl before .
I understand Whitely inclusion he is the de facto captain, in everything except name we understand that.
Then the biggest gamble Willemse at 15 this week ,in his previous 2 games he played 10,then12 now 15.If anything he should be the utility back on the bench not the starting 15.I also seriously question his BMT.If he reverts to type of his last two games who goes to 15.Jaantjies?Andre?or Kriel,
@The hound (Comment 13) : I agree on all your points but Like you I am most worried about Willemse! He hasnt played at 15 recently and even when he has I am not convinced he has been that good and there is no cover for him if things go bad.
Kriel would move to 15 but then who plays 13? Andre and De Allende are specialist 12′s
@Byron Wright (Comment 14) : Pollard could move to 12,Jaantjies to 10,no 13.
@The hound (Comment 15) : Let’s just hope PSDT doesn’t get injured!!! Which of our locks can cover loosie other than PSDT?
@StevieS (Comment 16) : That is why Esterhuizen is on the bench. Jake White decided years ago he was a flank
@Bokhoring (Comment 17) : Probably be a lot better than the other options on tour Notshe
@Bokhoring (Comment 17) :
@Byron Wright (Comment 11) : Really? As if Rassie gives a continental what Sharks fans think. Rassie has stated numerous times that he is still experimenting, and building depth for next uear. The test falls outside the test window, so he has to compromise.
@KingCheetah (Comment 20) : They’re all in on it. Rassie not picking the right players, the big bad journalists writing mean things about Sharks players. Opposition captains not saying the right things in post match interviews. They’re all out to get the Sharks and upset their fans. It’s all they think about.
@KingCheetah (Comment 20) : Love when guys get upset with Sharks bias on a sharks supporters site I am very bias towards the sharks, you guys caught me! Well done.
@Byron Wright (Comment 22) : Well put, unfortunately they got me too.
Even with “Choo choo” van Zyl running the show, the Boks should have too much for an injury depleted English side. If they don’t then Rassie has serious problems in depth.
@KingCheetah (Comment 20) : Did you seriously take that comment about Rassie appeasing the Sharks with Andre seriously – man the Cheetahs not winning a single game, nada, niks, zero in a whole Currie Cup season has been bad medicine for you.
I think the feeling between Sharks fans an Rassie.s are about the same these days – neither really giving a continental for the other. As for building depth, well I think he is still figuring out which team was wearing which jersey in the Bok trial game that was played last Saturday.
@McLovin (Comment 21) : That captain of yours has still got my goat – one would swear he went to one of those larney, self entitled English schools in the shadow of table mountain.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 26) : Nothing like a good education.
@McLovin (Comment 27) : A good education is wasted without the proper pronunciation and accent.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 25) : Rassie’s problem with Natal goes back to the time he took over Freestate rugby in 2004 and immediately had one of his brainfarts and for no apparent reason fired Gysie Pienaar from the freestone coaching squad
.This is the same legend who discovered and polished unknown natal schoolboys playing koshuis rugby at Kosvies, Henry Honnibal and Andre Joubert, amongst many others,anyway Gysie took his revenge on him by moving his prodigiously talented son to the Sharks.
This set in motion a series of moves where the most talented of the Grey college boys went to the Sharks,Bismarck and Jannie,Frans Steyn, and even Kobus Reinarch and Coenie Oosthuizen,.
You will notice that none of those guys are in his reckoning,sure some of them have passed their sell by date, but none by as much as Schalk Brits.
I think last time we played England at Twickenham,there were something like 8 Grey Bloom boys in the squad, Adrian Straus,Flip van der Merwe,notice not one in Erasmus team, he has a long vindictive memory.
@The hound (Comment 29) : I’d like a half of what you’re having.
@McLovin (Comment 30) : you’re not old enough, stick to the play station.at least there you are a hero
@McLovin (Comment 30) : You do mclove to stir….
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 25) : Yeah man! You are so right. Makes me feel so much better, to rattle some Shark fan cages
In all honesty, given the precarious tightrope that Rassie has to walk, I think he has it about spot on.
I would have had JL on the bench. Beast’s injury has forced his hand, but not a bad thing at all. A victory at Twickers will set the tone for the EOYT. For the rest we can call on Faf, Willie, Mostert and maybe some injury returnees. Not sure what to make of Schalk’s situation as in Marx, Akker and Bongi we have enough cover.
Sharks are looking good for SR 2019, but then I thought that at the beginning of this season
@KingCheetah (Comment 33) : As far as I know Faf is not available for any of these games – otherwise he would have been named in the squad like Willie
@KingCheetah (Comment 33) : I think one thing you will see today is if the books are a team or just a shell. The shell being a team with a fatal dependency on those key players we mention so often.
Great catch from Nkosi after perfect cross kick from Pollard.
England’s discipline is shocking after Itoji already getting a yellow
Nkosi plants May behind the goal line. Unfortunately England has a scrum adcantage
Boks making a lot of mistakes in the England 22
Bok scrum silences Twickenham with a massive scrum. But then Marx overthrows again
So Marx and bongi in 2 consecutive weeks can’t find their jumpers and akker has to sit at home
Boks doing all the play but one handling error after the other
The bokke are keeping England in the game, the home side is actually nowhere
@jdolivier (Comment 43) : Boks all over them in all facets of the game
Nkosi scores after some great handling from the Boks
Ellendig is actually having a very good game
8-3
@Bokhoring (Comment 44) : What an amazing passage of play, if I had been colorblind I would have sworn it was the all blacks scoring there
@Bokhoring (Comment 46) : Sad to agree, but yes
10 handling errors for the bokke
Angus Gardner gives the match to England after a shoulder charge by Farrel is ignored in kickable distance