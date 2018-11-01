Bok team for Twickenham

Van Zyl gets another start for the Boks at 9. Is this guy honestly the next best scrumhalf in Rassie’s opinion? PSDT moves back to 5 with Thor starting at blindside. Whiteley starts at 8.Rassie has two locks in Lood and Snyman on the bench. Nkosi will hopefully continue where he left off against England from 14.

Interestingly Thomas du Toit is preferred over Trevor Nyakane as the reserve loose head. Esterhuizen makes the bench in place of the expected Kolbe / Aplon.

Springboks: 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Jesse Kriel, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 10 Handré Pollard, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Warren Whiteley, 7 Duane Vermeulen, 6 Siya Kolisi (c), 5 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Malcolm Marx, 1 Steven Kitshoff

16 Bongi Mbonambi, 17 Thomas du Toit, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 RG Snyman, 20 Lood de Jager, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Elton Jantjies, 23 André Esterhuizen

England: 15 Elliot Daly, 14 Jack Nowell, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Ben Te’o, 11 Jonny May, 10 Owen Farrell (cc), 9 Ben Youngs, 8 Mark Wilson, 7 Tom Curry, 6 Brad Shields, 5 George Kruis, 4 Maro Itoje, 3 Kyle Sinckler, 2 Dylan Hartley (cc), 1 Alec Hepburn

16 Jamie George, 17 Ben Moon, 18 Harry Williams, 19 Charlie Ewels, 20 Zach Mercer, 21 Danny Care, 22 George Ford, 23 Manu Tuilagi

Referee: Angus Gardner (Australia)

Assistant referees: Jerome Garces (France), Ben Whitehouse (Wales)

TMO: Olly Hodges (Ireland)