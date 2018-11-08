Springboks vs France

The Springboks take on France in the 44th meeting between these two teams.
The Boks have won 26, lost 11 and there have been 6 draws.
The Boks are ahead with 910 points scored vs 636.
The foreign contingent of Boks have been rushed back in with 6 changes to the team from last weekend’s game.
Faf returns at 9, Willie at 15, Mostert comes in for the injured Etzebeth and we see Lood make way for Flouw on the bench. Vincent Koch comes in for Wilco Louw and Kolbe comes in for Andre in the last change.
I am disappointed that Andre does not get any continuity and I felt Wilco should have started for Malherbe who doesn’t seem the player he once was.
The Bok Team for Saturday is as follows:
1. Kitshoff
2. Marx
3. Malherbe
4. Du Toit
5. Mostert
6. Kolisi ( c )
7. Vermeulen
8. Whiteley
9. De Klerk
10. Pollard
11. Dyantyi
12. De Allende
13. Kriel
14. Nkosi
15. Le Roux
Reserves:
16. Mbonambi
17. Du Toit
18. Koch
19. Snyman
20. Louw
21. Papier
22. Jantjies
23. Kolbe
Well nothing unexpected!?!?!?
Starting thigh head still a problem as Malherbe still looks out of form.
Loose trio unbalanced! Playing best 8 in SA at 7 to make space for the “crowd favourite” whilst the standout 7 (PSdT) is shifted to starting lock!?
Backs once again the tried (and overplayed) tested so little to no chance for backup players to get experience before the World Cup!!!
On the bench once again picking a tight head (Thomas) as cover for loose head whilst other specialist loose heads enjoy a relaxing holiday tour!?
At 21 Papier is quickly gathering lots of bench time with little match time whilst the starting 9 from last week is now completely dropped!? Does Rassie have any idea who is his backup 9 for the World Cup because for me it really does not look like it!
Once again Bokke should win but I still think they’re missing a golden chance to blood new players/youngsters before next years World Cup!!!
Boks by 26.
@McLovin (Comment 2) : You had the Boks by 20 against England and they lost by 1. So my prediction is Boks by 5
@Bokhoring (Comment 3) : Would have been correct if they could only hold on to the ball or completed an attacking lineout or two.
France to feel the full wrath of the Boks this weekend.
Starting lineup is pretty good, yes could be tweaks here and there but overall its a good side. Will need to see more from the pack as a collective both in set phases and at ruck time as the French have picked a big pack to get down and dirty. My concern is the bench…on a dry highveld they would be good but on a cold night in Paris with a pitch breaking up and very possibly a tight game im not sure what they can offer. Clearly Thomas DuToit is now seen as a loosehead by the Boks…so wonder what that holds for the Sharks in Super rugby next year. Schalk Britz is still on the best follow the Boks travel package i have ever seen….and seems Louis Schreuder has joined him in that regard.
I’m not expecting great things ir flair from these forwards as long as they stick to the script and technically execute and contain risk they should be fine. We can then present consistently clean ball to the backs who should be able to bring the flair.
@SheldonK (Comment 5) : also on that “follow the Boks travel package” is Trevor Nyakane.
@JD (Comment 7) : Wonder if there was a group rate?