Scotland side named to face Boks

The Scotland side to take on the Boks has been named, with all 3 South African born squad members named in the team. WP Nel will start at tighthead prop while Josh Strauss and Allan Dell will warm the bench. In addition, outside centre Huw Jones, will be another familiar face, having played for the Stormers.

Scotland team:

1. Gordon Reid

2. Stuart McInally

3. WP Nel

4. Ben Toolis

5. Jonny Gray

6. Sam Skinner

7. Hamish Watson

8. Ryan Wilson

9. Greig Laidlaw ( c )

10. Finn Russell

11. Sean Maitland

12. Pete Horne

13. Huw Jones

14. Tommy Seymour

15. Stuart Hogg

Reserves:

16. Fraser Brown

17. Allan Dell

18. Simon Berghan

19. Josh Strauss

20. Jamie Ritchie

21. Ali Price

22. Adam Hastings

23. Chris Harris