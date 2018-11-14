Scotland side named to face Boks

The Scotland side to take on the Boks has been named, with all 3 South African born squad members named in the team. WP Nel will start at tighthead prop while Josh Strauss and Allan Dell will warm the bench. In addition, outside centre Huw Jones, will be another familiar face, having played for the Stormers.
Scotland team:
1. Gordon Reid
2. Stuart McInally
3. WP Nel
4. Ben Toolis
5. Jonny Gray
6. Sam Skinner
7. Hamish Watson
8. Ryan Wilson
9. Greig Laidlaw ( c )
10. Finn Russell
11. Sean Maitland
12. Pete Horne
13. Huw Jones
14. Tommy Seymour
15. Stuart Hogg
Reserves:
16. Fraser Brown
17. Allan Dell
18. Simon Berghan
19. Josh Strauss
20. Jamie Ritchie
21. Ali Price
22. Adam Hastings
23. Chris Harris
Thats really not a side to be afraid of if we are honest. Barring Hogg in space the others just solid players. But i guess this is the Boks and they arent exactly setting the world alight s have to view every opponent as a strong one, especially if we are away from home. Wonder if we will see any surprises from a Bok selection point of view….doubt it
Quality Scottish side, this… SA will have to be switched on from the start or it’ll be a looong night. On another note, I’m hoping my emerald greens can do the job against NZ. Although I’m quietly hoping they don’t win again just yet, so as to stay a dark horse for the world cup!
@Karl (Comment 2) : Tough to be a dark horse for the RWC when you ranked 2nd in the world
@SheldonK (Comment 3) : I know, but I still get the feeling that most people don’t really rate the Irish and maybe reckon they’re lucky to be up at number 2. So if we don’t make too much of a splash against NZ, opponents will hopefully underestimate us… Also, I think many many people think IRL were a bit lucky to win the 6 nations… 1. Because Eng were piss poor and 2. Because of Sexton’s heroics against France
Going to be interesting to see how Nel and Dell go against the Bok props!
I wouldn’t call this a tough Scottish side. However if they do the basics right and play as a team they can beat the books if boks don’t get the basics sorted quickly. I can see a lot of pressure on pivot for boks let’s hope the two nr 9′s know what they’re doing. I wouldn’t recommend starting van Zyl but then again I don’t know if Papier is ready at this level either.
@coolfusion (Comment 6) : Not to mention that Townsend is a decent coach as well. He seems to be able to get his team playing together and punching above their weight at times
@coolfusion (Comment 6) : The benefit of Papier is that he is quicker than Van Zyl with better speed and distance on his passes which does help alleviate the rush defense pressure on 10. But Rassie likely to pick Van Zyl as he is the better “tactically’. Also Schreuder likely to pick the extra shot of espresso with his guiness and a pie on the weekend
@SheldonK (Comment 8) : “Tactically” – slowing down the pace of the game to a snails pace plus some really awful box kicks
@Bokhoring (Comment 9) : Thats a pretty accurate description for Bok tactics…you should copyright that.
@SheldonK (Comment 8) : hahaha ja wonder what is planned for the travelling tourists under the guidance of Brits!?
@JD (Comment 11) : Perhaps a bit of a search for Nessy in th Loch? I also almost forgot that Aplon is on tour too…talk about a mascot
@SheldonK (Comment 8) : Well he is missing some very important elements on both if his “choice” scrummies. I can’t see the backline flying this weekend with can Zyl and no quick tactical gains it exits from Papier. Of course going for balance and starting Schreuder will never happen….
@coolfusion (Comment 13) : Wow autocorrect just killing me today….
@coolfusion (Comment 13) : Or the Boks could try something different and not box kick at all and let the 10 and 15 kick only. Our box kicks are so telegrphed the guy waiting in line for a hotdog knows its coming before its actually done.
@SheldonK (Comment 10) : It will be thrown out as a frivolous application
@Bokhoring (Comment 16) : Should just insert it in the Bok coaching manual then
@coolfusion (Comment 13) : way to logical! Get real if it’s wet v Zyl will play 80min with Papier on the bench and if it’s dry the opposite will happen!
@JD (Comment 18) :
@SheldonK (Comment 15) : Springboks not boxkick? Give the ball to a man better placed for d cent and accurate exit… surely you jest…you may as well ask them to have creative fast runners at first reliever instead of lumbering forwards….
@coolfusion (Comment 20) : First reciever..that is..thanks for nothing autocorrect….helpful as always.
@coolfusion (Comment 20) : Can we dare to dream….
@coolfusion (Comment 21) : The game plan probably says first reliever rather than first receiver – hence the confusion
I would just like to see 8 out of 10 runners hitting the pass at full speed rather than 1 out of 10.
@Bokhoring (Comment 23) : Yes relieves us of tactical advantage, meaningful forward momentum and ultimately of possession and opportunity…..
@Bokhoring (Comment 23) : Also the first receiver is normally the opposition wing/fullback who collects our box kick