Kolisi escapes citing

Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi, has escaped being cited by the Match Commissioner for headbutting Scotland Centre Peter Horne while being held on the ground. I noticed the incident during the match and was, quite frankly, surprised that Kolisi did not get cited. It did not appear malicious, but rather reckless, and Rassie Erasmus can breathe a sigh of relief now that his skipper has been cleared.

The Wales game is a must win for the Boks as they have lost 4 out of their last 5 encounters with a team who have only beaten them 5 times since 1906. It is important psychologically for the Boks as a team and for Erasmus as a coach as it will mean that the tour has been a success; the Boks have a greater than 50% win record for the season and they have beaten a team ranked higher than them on the World Rugby standings on their home ground.

Looking ahead to the Bok squad for the game, I would like to see Rassie introduce some new faces into the squad. I would start with Papier again, who looked good in his time on the field, perhaps give Marco van Staden a place on the bench, and give starts to Thomas Du Toit and Damian Willemse. Rassie will have to balance the need to win an important game with giving players experience and trying out new combinations. The World Cup is fast approaching and there aren’t a lot of games left to experiment.