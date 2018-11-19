Sharks Super Rugby 2019 Fixtures

The Sharks fixture list has been released for the 2019 season and sees the Sharks avoiding the Brumbies and the Highlanders in the league phase of the competition. The Sharks will enjoy their Byes in Rounds 5 and 14, which divides the competition quite nicely as we play 4 games, have our Bye, then 8 games, our second Bye and then finish off with 4 games, the last of which is in Cape Town.
A curious fixture is the Reds game kicking off on a Friday at 15:05 at Jonsson Kings Park in Round 10?
Sharks 2019 Fixtures:
- Sunwolves vs Sharks 12:55 Sat 16 Feb Singapore National Stadium
- Sharks vs Blues 15:05 Sat 23 Feb Jonsson Kings Park
- Sharks vs Stormers 17:15 Sat 02 Mar Jonsson Kings Park
- Bulls vs Sharks 17:15 Sat 09 Mar Loftus Versfeld
- BYE
- Sharks vs Rebels 17:15 Sat 23 Mar Jonsson Kings Park
- Sharks vs Bulls 15:05 Sat 30 Mar Jonsson Kings Park
- Lions vs Sharks 19:10 Fri 05 Apr Emirates Airline Park
- Sharks vs Jaguares 15:05 Sat 13 Apr Jonsson Kings Park
- Sharks vs Reds 15:05 Fri 19 Apr Jonsson Kings Park
- Waratahs vs Sharks 11:45 Sat 27 Apr Western Sydney Stadium
- Crusaders vs Sharks 09:35 Fri 03 May Christchurch Stadium
- Chiefs vs Sharks 09:35 Sat 11 May FMG Stadium Waikato
- BYE
- Sharks vs Lions 17:15 Sat 25 May Jonsson Kings Park
- Sharks vs Hurricanes 15:05 Sat 01 June Jonsson Kings Park
- Jaguares vs Sharks 21:40 Sat 08 June Jose Amalfitani Stadium
- Stormers vs Sharks 15:05 Sat 15 June DHL Newlands
- Qualifiers 21/22 June TBC
- Semi-Finals 28/29 June TBC
- Final 06 July Sat TBC
Not great having the Crusaders and Chiefs away a week apart…
The game against the Reds is on good Friday, hence the early start. It seems like the powers that be have finally taken Hound’s advice!
Really not a bad schedule for the Sharks! Now thy must make it work to their advantage and secure a home play-off spot!!!
@T-Shark (Comment 1) : A 3 week tour of the Antipodes followed with a bye is close to perfect. We did avoid the Crusaders last year until the playoffs.
I see we finish in our favourite stadium
Hopefully the last Superugby schedule we ever have to look at.
Not bad though.
The Sharks better get points early as ending with Lions/Canes/Jaguares and Stormers isnt going to be easy as all those teams could be chasing playoffs spots.
@Bokhoring (Comment 5) : Fortress newlands
@Byron Wright (Comment 8) : I thought they were turning that shit hole into a vegetable allotment plot.
Seriously aren’t they moving to the Greenpoint Stadium.
@The hound (Comment 9) : From what ive heard about their finances they may be moving to Villages rugby club…
Very favourable draw indeed. Gooooo Shaaarks
I realize that there’s no disruption to super rugby of a inbound tour next year because it’s a world cup year, however I wish the would figure out a way that there was no disruption every year.
Will be interesting to see what the sharks can do, on paper we look to have good depth in a areas, especially at the center positions and wing.
Whose our third choose hooker?
@revolverocelot (Comment 12) : main concern is depth at 10 think the rest is reasonably covered!
FH:Rob, curwin, and then that Visagie kid I guess, depends if ryno Smith is still on our books at that stage as we only loaned him to the cheetahs
I figure Ben10 will be back at the sharks at some stage