Boks vs Wales: Team announcements

The final game of the year for the Boks and it’s against a Wales team who have become something of a hoodoo for the Bokke, having claimed victory over the Green and Gold in 4 of the last 5 Tests between these 2 teams. Prior to that, Wales had only ever claimed 1 victory over the Boks since the sides first met on the famous tour of 1906. The current records show 28 victories for the Boks, 5 for the Welsh and one draw. The Prince William Cup will be the prize on offer for the winner on Saturday.

Rassie Erasmus has named an unchanged lineup, with the exception of Eben Etzebeth on the bench. Embrose Papier did enough to warrant another start at scrumhalf, despite Faf De Klerk being available for the test, with Rassie Erasmus seeming to follow through on his claims of slowly introducing the young scrumhalf to the rigours of test rugby.

The game against Scotland clearly showed where Duane Vermeulen belongs, and that is at No. 8, with Pieter-Steph Du Toit at blindside flank. This adds balance to the loose trio and allows our backline the freedom to operate as they get the required front foot ball. I was also pleased to see less box-kicking in the first-half, although this seemed to change in the second-half.

For the Welsh, Leigh Halfpenny has been ruled out with concussion and will be a big loss for the Dragons, although in Liam Williams they have a more than able replacement. The rest of the lineup is largely the same as that which did duty against Australia two weeks ago. The Boks will have their hands full in dealing with the likes of North, Davie, Parkes and Anscombe in what is a formidable backline. The pack is no less dangerous, with a lethal loose trio, Alun Wyn Jones at lock with Adam Beard, who hasn’t lost a test match yet, and a settled front row.

Bok team vs Wales:

Steven Kitshoff Malcolm Marx Frans Malherbe RG Snyman Franco Mostert Siya Kolisi ( c ) Pieter-Steph Du Toit Duane Vermeulen Embrose Papier Handre Pollard Aphiwe Dyantyi Damian De Allende Jesse Kriel S’bu Nkosi Willie le Roux

16. Bongi Mbonambi

17. Thomas Du Toit

18. Vincent Koch

19. Eben Etzebeth

20. Francois Louw

21. Ivan van Zyl

22. Elton Jantjies

23. Cheslin Kolbe

Wales

Nicky Smith Ken Owens Tomas Francis Adam Beard Alun Wyn Jones ( c ) Dan Lydiate Justin Tipuric Ross Moriarty Gareth Davies Gareth Anscombe Josh Adams Hadleigh Parkes Jonathan Davies George North Liam Williams

Reserves:

16. Elliot Dee

17. Rob Evans

18. Dillon Lewis

19. Cory Hill

20. Ellis Jenkins

21. Tomos Williams

22. Dan Biggar

23. Owen Watkin