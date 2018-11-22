StevieS

Boks vs Wales: Team announcements


Written by Stephen Smith (StevieS)

Posted in :Springboks on 22 Nov 2018 at 16:23

The final game of the year for the Boks and it’s against a Wales team who have become something of a hoodoo for the Bokke, having claimed victory over the Green and Gold in 4 of the last 5 Tests between these 2 teams. Prior to that, Wales had only ever claimed 1 victory over the Boks since the sides first met on the famous tour of 1906. The current records show 28 victories for the Boks, 5 for the Welsh and one draw. The Prince William Cup will be the prize on offer for the winner on Saturday.

Rassie Erasmus has named an unchanged lineup, with the exception of Eben Etzebeth on the bench. Embrose Papier did enough to warrant another start at scrumhalf, despite Faf De Klerk being available for the test, with Rassie Erasmus seeming to follow through on his claims of slowly introducing the young scrumhalf to the rigours of test rugby.

The game against Scotland clearly showed where Duane Vermeulen belongs, and that is at No. 8, with Pieter-Steph Du Toit at blindside flank. This adds balance to the loose trio and allows our backline the freedom to operate as they get the required front foot ball. I was also pleased to see less box-kicking in the first-half, although this seemed to change in the second-half.

For the Welsh, Leigh Halfpenny has been ruled out with concussion and will be a big loss for the Dragons, although in Liam Williams they have a more than able replacement. The rest of the lineup is largely the same as that which did duty against Australia two weeks ago. The Boks will have their hands full in dealing with the likes of North, Davie, Parkes and Anscombe in what is a formidable backline. The pack is no less dangerous, with a lethal loose trio, Alun Wyn Jones at lock with Adam Beard, who hasn’t lost a test match yet, and a settled front row.

Bok team vs Wales:

  1. Steven Kitshoff
  2. Malcolm Marx
  3. Frans Malherbe
  4. RG Snyman
  5. Franco Mostert
  6. Siya Kolisi ( c )
  7. Pieter-Steph Du Toit
  8. Duane Vermeulen
  9. Embrose Papier
  10. Handre Pollard
  11. Aphiwe Dyantyi
  12. Damian De Allende
  13. Jesse Kriel
  14. S’bu Nkosi
  15. Willie le Roux

 

16. Bongi Mbonambi

17. Thomas Du Toit

18. Vincent Koch

19. Eben Etzebeth

20. Francois Louw

21. Ivan van Zyl

22. Elton Jantjies

23. Cheslin Kolbe

 

Wales

  1. Nicky Smith
  2. Ken Owens
  3. Tomas Francis
  4. Adam Beard
  5. Alun Wyn Jones ( c )
  6. Dan Lydiate
  7. Justin Tipuric
  8. Ross Moriarty
  9. Gareth Davies
  10. Gareth Anscombe
  11. Josh Adams
  12. Hadleigh Parkes
  13. Jonathan Davies
  14. George North
  15. Liam Williams

Reserves:

16. Elliot Dee

17. Rob Evans

18. Dillon Lewis

19. Cory Hill

20. Ellis Jenkins

21. Tomos Williams

22. Dan Biggar

23. Owen Watkin



21 Comments

  • I did not realize how bad our record against Wales has turned out recently.

    I guess a must win match – hence Rassie’s first choice team playing.

    • Comment 1, posted at 22.11.18 16:35:22 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 1) : Apart from Faf and Eben

    • Comment 2, posted at 22.11.18 16:36:16 by Bokhoring Reply
    Administrator
    BokhoringAssistant coach
    		 

  • Boks by 40.

    • Comment 3, posted at 22.11.18 17:00:29 by McLovin Reply

    McLovinAssistant coach
    		 

  • what was the point of taking Britz and Aplon on this tour,neither of these two over the hill has beens even made the bench.
    Hope they both got window seats on the bus and that Gio at least got a cushion so he could see out the window.

    • Comment 4, posted at 22.11.18 17:19:43 by The hound Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    The houndAssistant coach
    		 

  • Wales to win this one….

    • Comment 5, posted at 22.11.18 17:22:07 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 5) : Hope not bud. Keep in mind the last twi EOYt matches vs Wales fell outside the test window, so we didn’t have our best available(speaking under correction).
    The test vs Wales in USA we know was an abonimation.

    • Comment 6, posted at 22.11.18 17:48:13 by KingCheetah Reply

    KingCheetahTeam captain
    		 

  • @McLovin (Comment 3) : jaat least 40! Boks to spank them!

    • Comment 7, posted at 22.11.18 18:27:52 by JD Reply
    Friend of SharksworldCompetition Winner Administrator
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

  • Soooo…I’m guessing Damian Willemse listed at 15 is a mistake? Please?! Willie should be listed at 15…

    • Comment 8, posted at 22.11.18 20:39:19 by pastorshark Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Administrator
    pastorsharkCoach
    		 

  • @KingCheetah (Comment 6) : Just stirring you know…but to be honest and looking at their results from their 2018 summer tour so far, I would say we have a very good chance of beating them. That if course if we don’t lose the plot on match day again. Also hoping that Papier is a consistent player and de Allende can improve form.

    • Comment 9, posted at 23.11.18 06:13:24 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @coolfusion (Comment 9) : Forgot to mention RG. Let’s hope he can also keep focus and discipline for more than one game.

    • Comment 10, posted at 23.11.18 06:14:43 by coolfusion Reply

    coolfusionSuper Rugby player
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 4) : Have to say i agree. Same could be said of some of the other non playing guys, what was the point of taking them?? And Rassie cant sell the BS that he can see from the trainings how they fare, what rubbish- they hold tackle bags and fetch balls and beacons. Hope they got some good sight seeing done at least

    • Comment 11, posted at 23.11.18 07:44:19 by SheldonK Reply

    SheldonKAssistant coach
    		 

  • Looking at the teams, that is a strong Welsh side. And playing at home they will be tough to beat. Boks will have to be agressive and quick at the rucks or their loosies will have a field day. Their scrum and lineout are solid as well. They arent a spectacular side but do the basics very well and their rush defense is good, although i do feel they are offside a lot of the time. We need big games from 2/8/12 to get us go forward and the get the ball to our hopeful game breakers out wide.

    • Comment 12, posted at 23.11.18 09:17:34 by SheldonK Reply

    SheldonKAssistant coach
    		 

  • @SheldonK (Comment 11) : Yup its quite normal to take a few youngsters on the tour and blood them to the Springbok life on the road, normally these guys are not expected to play.Ward would have been a great choice, but you only take guys like Apolon and Britz if you are going to play them.

    • Comment 13, posted at 23.11.18 09:43:41 by The hound Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    The houndAssistant coach
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 13) : When last did Britz play a rugby game?? As for Ward…i really hope he gets a god shot during Super rugby as him playing behind Am every game may see him seek new pastures in order to kick on his career

    • Comment 14, posted at 23.11.18 09:48:32 by SheldonK Reply

    SheldonKAssistant coach
    		 

  • @SheldonK (Comment 14) : I think he is better than Am and best centre we’ve had since Jeremy Thompson. ;-)

    • Comment 15, posted at 23.11.18 09:53:12 by The hound Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    The houndAssistant coach
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 15) : It seems you rate him then :cool: Would you move Am to the wing then to partner Nkosi and Bosch in the back 3?

    • Comment 16, posted at 23.11.18 10:06:08 by SheldonK Reply

    SheldonKAssistant coach
    		 

  • @SheldonK (Comment 16) : I have a sneaky that Eesterhuzen will not be long with the Sharks,Ward is an ex Bok junior captain and should be seen as the next Shark captain, I’d play the best combination of him ,Am and Louw at 12,13,let them sort it out .

    • Comment 17, posted at 23.11.18 10:12:42 by The hound Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    The houndAssistant coach
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 17) : Interesting, you think he will head to UK after super rugby or fulltime to Japan?

    • Comment 18, posted at 23.11.18 10:21:57 by SheldonK Reply

    SheldonKAssistant coach
    		 

  • @SheldonK (Comment 18) : I don’t know why’d have no evidence to support it but I think he has failed to nail down a Bok spot and contracts I think he will now chase the money.Such a pity because he is so superior to that dumb DeAllende,and the only one who can’t see it is Erasmus.

    • Comment 19, posted at 23.11.18 10:33:43 by The hound Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld
    The houndAssistant coach
    		 

  • @The hound (Comment 19) : I feel he is in the same boat as Laumape for the All Blacks. Does a lot more that he isnt given credit for and is a very good player just the coach prefers someone else. But will possibly make the RWC squad or be on standby

    • Comment 20, posted at 23.11.18 11:46:10 by SheldonK Reply

    SheldonKAssistant coach
    		 

  • @SheldonK (Comment 20) : Laumape is seriously under-rated. That guy is an amazing 12.

    • Comment 21, posted at 23.11.18 12:22:02 by Culling Song Reply
    Friend of Sharksworld Author
    Culling SongTeam captain
    		 

Add Comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.