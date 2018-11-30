The coaching team for 2019 has been announced. Dick Muir was acted as consultant will move on, and David Williams (not the comedian and writer) will join the team as attack coach.
Sharks statement:
“After a short break, the Cell C Sharks have commenced their pre-season training last Monday, in preparation for the 2019 season.
To this end, the Cell C Sharks would like to announce our 2019 Vodacom Super Rugby coaching team, which will be led by our Head Coach Robert du Preez. He will be ably assisted by Ricardo Loubscher (backline), Jaco Pienaar (forwards), Braam van Straaten (defence) as well as the new addition to our coaching staff, David Williams, who will be responsible for our attack.
David has a good coaching track record having coached at Kobe Steelers, London Irish and Bath abroad. Locally he’s had stints with the Southern Kings and was their attack coach in their stellar year in 2016, which saw them cause many upsets that year in Vodacom Super Rugby and most recently was part of the Cheetahs coaching team in the Pro14.”
Williams’s CV:
David is a young and innovative backs/attack coach with a formidable reputation. He is widely considered one of the leading young backs/attack coaches in world rugby.
David has a British passport and cut his teeth with the Academies of London Irish and then Bath where he earned rave reviews.
He then was head hunted by Gary Gold (with whom he worked at Bath) to be part of his coaching team at Kobelco Steelers in Japan, before returning to his native SA to work with the Kings in Super Rugby. His impressive work there led to him being recruited by the Cheetahs for the 2017-2018 season and has been instrumental in the Cheetahs impressive debut in the PRO14.
What are the odds for Dick Muir to be Bulls coach?
@Julesgr8ter (Comment 1) : could just happen!
Well both the Kings and Cheetahs looked good on attack when he was there now let’s see if he can do the same at the Sharks!
Anyone know why Muir was not taken on as a full time coach? Was it his decision or did sharks show him the door?
@dawj (Comment 4) : Apparently he had a falling our with Rob du Preez sr. Muir wanter Bosch to play at 10, Rob insisted on Rob jr.
@Culling Song (Comment 5) : I have a feeling thats just the media trying to blwo things up. I have no doubt Muir leaving is a result of a disagreement in terms of the way forward but i doubt that the only reason was who to play at 10.
@dawj (Comment 4) : @Culling Song (Comment 5) : @SheldonK (Comment 6) : for sure Sheldon they’re trying to blow it up into Bosch vs RdP jnr because that’s what will sell newspapers and get internet hits! I knew from the start that it will not be a long term thing as both RdP snr and Muir have strong personalities and would want to do things their own way. Also think that’s why the Sharks only appointed Muir on a short term contract to see if it will work and if it did not work then there is no big contract pay out!
I see in the Rapport that Stephan Lewies has signed for the Lions, Good player to have on your books.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 8) : Lewies is a top top lock. For me on of the best lineout forwards around. If the lions can keep him injury free it’s a great buy.
@SheldonK (Comment 6) : @JD (Comment 7) : I have no doubt that the Bosch/Du Preez issue is just a part of the picture, but I am led to believe that it was a significant cause of friction.
Muir was always a great mate of Gary Teichmann ,but he never stays anywhere longer than a season.
Does anybody know what length of time Williams’ contract is for – if longer than a year it would seem that Dick was only ever considered as a short term option in any case.