Sharks Super Rugby Squad (maybe)

I have found this Sharks squad listed at Sanzar Rugby.
One would therefore assume it is a pretty official one, but it does contain one Rhyno Smith who I understand has moved to the Cheetahs.
Andre Esterhuizen (Centre)
Andrew Evans (Lock)
Aphelele Fassi (Utility back)
Armand van der Merwe (Hooker)
Cameron Wright (Scrum half)
Chilliboy Ralepelle (Hooker)
Coenraad Oosthuizen (Prop)
Courney Winnaar (Utility back)
Curwin Bosch (Full back)
Daniel du Preez (Back row)
Dylan Richardson (Back row)
Fezokuhle Mbatha (Hooker)
Gideon Koegelenberg (Lock)
Grant Williams (Scrum half)
Hyron Andrews (Lock)
Jacobus van Wyk (Centre)
Jacques Vermeulen (Flanker)
Jean-Luc du Preez (Flanker)
Jeremy Ward (Centre)
JJ van der Mescht (Lock)
John-Hubert Meyer (Prop)
Juan Schoeman (Prop)
Khutuzani Mchunu (Prop)
Kwandza Dimaza (Back row)
Leolin Zas (Centre)
Louis Schreuder (Scrum half)
Lubabalo Mtembu (Back row)
Luke Stringer (Back row)
Lukhanyo Am (Centre)
Lwazi Mvovo (Winger)
Makazole Mapimpi (Winger)
Marius Louw (Centre)
Muller du Plessis (Winger)
Mzamo Majola (Prop)
Phendulani Buthelezi (Back row)
Philip van der Walt (Flanker)
Rhyno Smith (Fullback)
Robert du Preez (Flyhalf)
Ruan Botha (Lock)
Ruben van Heerden (Lock)
Sanele Nohamba (Scrumhalf)
Sibusiso Nkosi (Winger)
Tendai Mtawarira (Prop)
Thomas du Toit (Prop)
Tyler Paul (Lock)
Wian Vosloo (Back row)
Photos on The Sharks social media pages of last week’s training session showed Rhyno Smith very much present.
I, too, was surprised. His time with Cheetahs must have been a loan.
Hi everyone – Happy New Year. Yes, Rhyno does seem to be back. I also thought it was a permanent move but clearly it wasn’t.
BTW, a note on the squads sent to SANZAAR. The way it typically works is that they will define some arbitrary early January deadline to get a list of names, so they can start preparing media guides, etc. The Sharks are always taken completely by surprise, so ask some member of backroom staff to just send a list of the first 45 players that come to mind. As you can see, about 3/4 of the under 19 squad from last year is included on that list.
Pinch of salt, in other words.
That squad looks like pretty much every Sharks contracted player
SANZAAR still had Stephan Lewies in the squad last week – I see he now shows up for the Lions
@robdylan (Comment 2) : LMAO @ Robdylan “The Sharks are always taken completely by surprise”
EVERY. F£$%ING. YEAR.
@robdylan (Comment 2) : Welcome back boss You need to pop in more often
Would love to see Muller Du Plessis and Fasi get a run some time. Always enjoyed Smith and he was instrumental in our last Jaguares victory in Argentina.
Yeah, looks like far too many youngsters on the list, so salt it is.
Getting worried with Sale circling that we need to ensure Akker is first choice to keep him hungry and happy
Presumably Smith is our second back up 10?
@Byron Wright (Comment 8) : nope he covers back 3.
@robdylan (Comment 2) : same old same old…….. great to see you back!
Zas at centre? Interesting…
@JD (Comment 9) :
So who is the third choice 10? Nohamba? They have him as 9 but he can play 10 and there are 4 scrumhalves and only one Flyhalf int the squad. Andre played a tiny bit of 10 under Spencer I think.
@coolfusion (Comment 11) : Not that he couldn’t concievably be a 13. Just a lot of guys who are centres congesting those spots. Would have thought Zas would be a awing or fb option rather…
@Byron Wright (Comment 12) : I would say Williams would be third option scrummy.
@coolfusion (Comment 13) : Still the list looks very much like it will be.
Seems to exclude Kobus b Wyk though?
@coolfusion (Comment 16) : Sorry, it doesn’t..I see Jacobus v Wyk at centre
@coolfusion (Comment 17) : Also would be interested to see him play at 13
Don’t know what it is abt this year but I just can’t seem to get excited about sharks rugby. Think I have finally given up hope on a super rugby trophy in my life time and I’m only 28
@Byron Wright (Comment 12) : really don’t know?
@Poisy (Comment 19) : at least Sharks have a better chance than Cheetahs and Kings!!!
Don’t take sport to serious ever win is a bonus!!!
@coolfusion (Comment 18) : think Am and Ward should play 13 for all the games!
How many U20 from last year can realistically push for a squad place? Winnaar – anybody else?
@JR (Comment 23) : van der Mescht?
@JD (Comment 21) : Don’t judge the Cheets to harshly my friend. They are in a serious build from the bottom phase. Lost some serious firepower, but the young turks are beginning to gel, and soon we will be factor in Pro14. Sharks have had a period of relative stability, but haven’t capitalised on that yet. I do think they have a better shot this year, but I think many players will be leaving this year.
Cheetahs lost in the pack: Tom Botha, Torsten, Reniel Hugo, Carl Wegner, Rynier Bernardo, Cassiem, Henco Venter, and Paul Schoeman. All regular first choice players.
Backline: Fred Zeilinga, Neill Marais, Clinton Swart, Francois Venter, Blommetjies, and Mapimpi. All also pretty much assured first choice players.
The new group is beginning to find their teeth, I and expect a much better showing going towards the end of the Pro 14. Players to watch this year. Dweba, the hooker, JP du Preez, and Walt Steenkamp (locks) Daniel Maartens, Pokomela and Wiese (LF), Ben 10, and Maxwane.
Ben 10 has become a fine 13, great lines, vision, and pace off the mark. Him and Nico Lee are a fine combination.
@KingCheetah (Comment 25) : “They are in a serious build from the bottom phase”… Copy and paste from every year since Chris Badenhorst played!
@Karl (Comment 26) : Hmmmm no, not entirely true The 2013 season showed, that when the Cheetahs, like any other team have a bit of continuity, they can be successful. 2013, was a good year, because they lost very few players from 2012.
@KingCheetah (Comment 27) : The problem now is that every SA team is losing players but the cheetahs haven’t had the financial clout to contract enough depth to remain competitive when the player drain happens. Hopefully the smaller squad rule will help you guys and the kings.
@Byron Wright (Comment 28) : Yeah. We need all the help we can get, I fear it will just accelerate the exodus of players though. The French Lower leagues, and other European countries, still pay more, due to the weak rand. We may see more players playing in lesser known European rugby countries.
@KingCheetah (Comment 29) : And there is the slow rise of American rugby to drain our players further. We need to hope for an improved currency and economy for s many reasons but certainly our rugby needs it.
@KingCheetah (Comment 29) : @Byron Wright (Comment 30) : unfortunately both of you are 100% correct. 10-15 years ago only top players (guys who played for Bokke aged 26-27) were signed by overseas clubs. These days they’re signing younger and younger players (aged 22-23) with some clubs now even sending scouts to Craven week and co to look for talent!
Now add some “emerging” nations (especially those with a bit of money) wanting to get “talented” players to add to their national squads and SA teams will be in a state of rebuilding every 2 years (as it currently seems to be)!!!
I see Louis Schreuder has been appointed captain for Super Rugby. Ryan Botha can’t be too happy with that…but I reckon it’s a good move?
@pastorshark (Comment 32) : Ruan Botha played some of his worst rugby as captain so maybe he is happy…or requested to step down
@JD (Comment 22) : I can see Kobus playing centre too but yes let the centres be centres unless it can’t be helped or we have a sudden revelation by one of the other guys.
@SheldonK (Comment 33) : Agreed , this might be the right career move for him. If he kept building his initial form he’d be a shoe in for the bok spot.