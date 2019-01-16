Louis Schreuder to captain the Sharks

Louis Schreuder will captain the Sharks in Super Rugby assisted by Beast Mtawarira as vice-captain. Louis has led the Sharks at the end of last year’s successful Currie Cup campaign so the position will not be new to him.
The only downside is that this means Cam Wright will continue to have limited playing opportunities from the bench.Tweet
This may mean we could see new centre combos…bench time for AE?
@DuToit04 (Comment 1) : I don’t follow?
Im sure i called this
@Bokhoring (Comment 2) : ahaha sorry i got my wires all mixed and crossed
@SheldonK (Comment 3) : you absolutely did. Well played, now I think you have the inside Info ha ha.