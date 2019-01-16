Bokhoring

Louis Schreuder to captain the Sharks


Written by Henk Terblanche (Bokhoring)

Posted in :Super Rugby on 16 Jan 2019 at 15:26

Louis Schreuder  will captain the Sharks in Super Rugby assisted by Beast Mtawarira as vice-captain. Louis has led the Sharks at the end of last year’s successful Currie Cup campaign so the position will not be new to him.

The only downside is that this means Cam Wright will continue to have limited playing opportunities from the bench.



5 Comments

  • This may mean we could see new centre combos…bench time for AE?

    Comment 1, posted at 16.01.19 15:31:58 by DuToit04
    
    		 

  • @DuToit04 (Comment 1) : I don’t follow?

    Comment 2, posted at 16.01.19 15:33:56 by Bokhoring
    
    
    		 

  • Im sure i called this :mrgreen: :cool:

    Comment 3, posted at 16.01.19 15:42:40 by SheldonK

    
    		 

  • @Bokhoring (Comment 2) : ahaha sorry i got my wires all mixed and crossed :roll: :oops:

    Comment 4, posted at 16.01.19 15:55:34 by DuToit04

    
    		 

  • @SheldonK (Comment 3) : you absolutely did. Well played, now I think you have the inside Info ha ha.

    Comment 5, posted at 16.01.19 21:13:23 by Byron Wright

    
    		 

