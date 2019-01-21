Pat Lambie – the epitome of the rugby playing gentleman. Quietly and calmly going about his business, but taking charge when he needed to. The ultimate team player – probably too his detriment. Not the largest fly half by today’s standards but never scared to put his body on the line. Unfortunately the hard knocks he has taken over the past few years have ended his career prematurely.

I agree with Pastor – my favourite Lambie moment definitely is his try against WP where his hand-off on the way to the tryline put the Schalk Burger on his backside.

Enjoy the new adventure after rugby. We will miss you on the rugby field.

Youtube tribute