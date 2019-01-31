SuperHeroSunday team

At last some local rugby to sort out us addicts before the withdrawal symptoms getting too much to handle. All the better if it comes in a Marvel flavour. SuperHeroSunday will kick off at 14:00 at Cape Town stadium with the Sharks (aka Black Panthers) playing the Lions (aka Spidermen):

Sharks – 15 Lwazi Mvovo, 14 S’bu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Marius Louw, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Louis Schreuder (c), 8 Dan du Preez, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Hyron Andrews, 4 Gideon Koegelenberg, 3 Thomas du Toit, 2 Kerron van Vuuren, 1 Juan Schoeman.

Subs: 16 Akker van der Merwe, 17 Mzamo Majola, 18 Khutha Mchunu, 19 JJ van der Mescht, 20 Luke Stringer, 21 Wian Vosloo, 22 Phepsi Buthelezi, 23 Cameron Wright, 24 Rhyno Smith, 25 Jeremy Ward, 26 Aphelele Fassi.

Rob Senior has rested a number of stalwarts who played overseas over the break.