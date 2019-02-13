Touring Squad for Sunwolves Game

Ok so the first real look at what Cell C Sharks head coach Robert du Preez is planning for this year is here. He has named and interesting touring squad to Singapore for the round one clash with the Sunwolves on Saturday.

A 25-man squad has been selected that includes some promising youngsters from last years Under 19s, eighthman Phepsi Buthelezi and hooker Kerron van Vuuren, as well as Aphelele Fassi and Khutha MchunuSenior from last years Currie Cup winning side.

Curwin Bosch and Marius Louw did not tour due to carrying slight niggles.

Saturday’s clash kicks off at 12.55pm at Singapore’s National Stadium.

Cell C Sharks Touring Squad

Props:

Beast Mtawarira, Coenie Oosthuizen, Juan Schoeman and Khutha Mchunu

Hookers:

Akker van der Merwe and Kerron van Vuuren

Locks:

Ruan Botha, Hyron Andrews and Gideon Koegelenberg

Loose Forwards:

Tyler Paul, Jacques Vermeulen, Daniel du Preez, Wian Vosloo and Phepsi Buthelezi

Scrum halves:

Louis Schreuder (c) and Cameron Wright

Fly halves:

Robert du Preez

Centres:

Andre Esterhuizen, Lukhanyo Am and Jeremy Ward

Back 3:

Sbu Nkosi, Makazole Mapimpi, Lwazi Mvovo, Rhyno Smith and Aphelele Fassi