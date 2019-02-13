JD

Touring Squad for Sunwolves Game


Written by Jan Dyman (JD)

Posted in :Sharks, Super Rugby on 13 Feb 2019 at 15:13

Ok so the first real look at what Cell C Sharks head coach Robert du Preez is planning for this year is here. He has named and interesting touring squad to Singapore  for the round one clash with the Sunwolves on Saturday.

A 25-man squad has been selected that includes some promising youngsters from last years Under 19s, eighthman Phepsi Buthelezi and hooker Kerron van Vuuren, as well as Aphelele Fassi and Khutha MchunuSenior from last years Currie Cup winning side.

Curwin Bosch and Marius Louw did not tour due to carrying slight niggles.

Saturday’s clash kicks off at 12.55pm at Singapore’s National Stadium.

 

Cell C Sharks Touring Squad

Props:

Beast Mtawarira, Coenie Oosthuizen, Juan Schoeman and Khutha Mchunu

Hookers:

Akker van der Merwe and Kerron van Vuuren

Locks:

Ruan Botha, Hyron Andrews and Gideon Koegelenberg

Loose Forwards:

Tyler Paul, Jacques Vermeulen, Daniel du Preez, Wian Vosloo and Phepsi Buthelezi

Scrum halves:

Louis Schreuder (c) and Cameron Wright

Fly halves:

Robert du Preez

Centres:

Andre Esterhuizen, Lukhanyo Am and Jeremy Ward

Back 3:

Sbu Nkosi, Makazole Mapimpi, Lwazi Mvovo, Rhyno Smith and Aphelele Fassi

 



  • Nothing less than a BP win

    Comment 1, posted at 13.02.19 15:40:38 by pierre_mackie
    Author
    pierre_mackie
    		 

  • Guys, with all due respect and gratitude to the guys that have been keeping Sharksworld going, it just shows what an awesome job Rob was doing regarding squad info and updates… If memory serves, he too complained about the Sharks not being very forthcoming with information, so I’m assuming there was a fair bit of hounding from his side to get us the relevant facts! Either the Sharks need to wake up, or Rob needs to come back. Or the Sharks need to wake up and bring Rob back!

    Comment 2, posted at 13.02.19 16:38:57 by Karl

    Karl
    		 

  • @Karl (Comment 2) : for sure we miss him and his contacts with regards to player signings, injuries, match day squads, etc. as now we must now (mostly) rely on Sharks website and other media sources for info. No more being the first to break the news, now we’re just in there somewhere.
    But for me personally what is keeping me here now is the debating and bantering with friends and the uniting love for the Sharks!
    Maybe it’s time for us to try our very own # as in #RobOPleaseComeBackWeMissYou

    Comment 3, posted at 13.02.19 21:27:50 by JD
    JD
    JDAssistant coach
    		 

