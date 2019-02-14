Team for the Sunwolves

Rob du Preez Sr has selected a strong starting team for Saturday’s game in Singapore. The only slight worry I have is that we are using two number 5 locks in the same pack.

Van Vuuren, Mchunu and Buthelezi will make their debut Super Rugby appearances should they (very likely) be called as replacements.

1. Tendai Mtawarira

2. Akker van der Merwe

3. Coenie Oosthuizen

4. Hyron Andrews

5. Ruan Botha

6. Jacques Vermeulen

7. Tyler Paul

8. Daniel du Preez

9. Louis Schreuder (C)

10. Robert du Preez

11. Makazole Mapimpi

12. Andre Esterhuizen

13. Lukhanyo Am

14. Sbu Nkosi

15. Aphelele Fassi

Replacements

16. Kerron van Vuuren

17. Juan Schoeman

18. Khutha Mchunu

19. Gideon Koegelenberg

20. Phendulani Buthelezi

21. Cameron Wright

22. Rhyno Smith

23. Jeremy Ward