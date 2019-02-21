Bosch on the bench

Rob Sr has stuck with pretty much the same team as last week, apart for Thomas du Toit and Curwin Bosch replacing Khutha Mchunu and Rhyno Smith on the bench.
The Sharks will always rock up mentally for games against the Kiwi teams. Expect a cracker.
It starts at 15:00 – so the old H factor is bound to show up to place a damper on adventurous play. Once the Sharks shook off the early season rust, they did reasonably well in keeping the ball in Singapore in the 31 degree heat and humidity. They will have to limit mistakes and reorganize defensively when needed. This Blues team has the players to punish you from anywhere on the field.
Sharks
15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 André Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Rob du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder (c), 8 Dan du Preez, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Hyron Andrews, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Akker van Merwe, Tendai Mtawarira.
Subs: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Gideon Koegelenberg, 20 Phendulani Buthelezi, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Curwin Bosch.
Same as I said last week. Very excited about this team. I think we have huge amounts of talent to take us far in this years competition. All will rely on our composure in close games. I fully believe that we can go all the way depending on our consistency. We need another big performance this week especially as it’s in the tank. We need to win all our home games for starters and a couple of local derbies away to stand any chance. Reiko vs Sbu is gonna be huge. Dan vs Akira, Akker vs Parsons, Rob vs Otere, Andre vs Sonny bill all over the park are mini tussles we have to win. Depriving any Kiwi team of fast clean ball makes them less dangerous. Depriving any team actually. So we have the team, we have the structures, coaching staff and fan base to make it all the way. Go Sharks!!!!
I wish I was in Durban this weekend.
Why cant SANZAR get it into their heads to schedule Durban games as late as possible at this time of year. People pay good money to watch the game so try and make it as conducive to the players putting on a spectacle for us.
Good sharks side selected, although feel a bit for Rhyno Smith. Lets hope there is more consistency than last year as its a very tough Blues side on paper so lets see what happens at 3pm.
@Salmonoid the Subtle (Comment 3) : Agree. 17:00 / 19:00 kick off at this time of year would be best.
@SheldonK (Comment 4) : I hope we rotate more this year as I feel we have some good depth in certain positions. Rob Sr did mention that he wants to rotate more but he’s said that before and didn’t follow through.
I’m guessing it will depend how we do during the season, if we do well and build up some good points on the log then I think he won’t feel he needs to play his strongest 15 week after week.
Referee: Paul Williams (New Zealand)
Assistant referees: Cwengile Jadezweni (South Africa), Griffon Colby (South Africa)
TMO: Marius Jonker (South Africa)
Somebody please explain to me please how the fuck do we have a New Zealand ref in our home game against New Zealand opposition.
@Quintin (Comment 6) : Rotation will in the most part only be as a result of injuries i beleive.
@The hound (Comment 7) : Apparently super rugby coaches all agreed they want the best ref appointed irrespective of where from, so ya
@The hound (Comment 7) : @SheldonK (Comment 9) : Well some Safa refs have been guilty in the past of trying to not look biased by going against the SA teams in matches so I don’t really mind it, as long as there is consistency in the calls being made.
@Quintin (Comment 10) : Most safa refs would do even more damage due to incompetence and bias. So I agree we haven’t really lost anything here.
@coolfusion (Comment 11) : And can’t really count many safa refs who would favor the sharks no matter who the competition. In one way this is a good thing as we have no dependency on “good” ref relationships.