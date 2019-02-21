Bosch on the bench

Rob Sr has stuck with pretty much the same team as last week, apart for Thomas du Toit and Curwin Bosch replacing Khutha Mchunu and Rhyno Smith on the bench.

The Sharks will always rock up mentally for games against the Kiwi teams. Expect a cracker.

It starts at 15:00 – so the old H factor is bound to show up to place a damper on adventurous play. Once the Sharks shook off the early season rust, they did reasonably well in keeping the ball in Singapore in the 31 degree heat and humidity. They will have to limit mistakes and reorganize defensively when needed. This Blues team has the players to punish you from anywhere on the field.

Sharks

15 Aphelele Fassi, 14 Sbu Nkosi, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 André Esterhuizen, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Rob du Preez, 9 Louis Schreuder (c), 8 Dan du Preez, 7 Tyler Paul, 6 Jacques Vermeulen, 5 Ruan Botha, 4 Hyron Andrews, 3 Coenie Oosthuizen, 2 Akker van Merwe, Tendai Mtawarira.

Subs: 16 Kerron van Vuuren, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Thomas du Toit, 19 Gideon Koegelenberg, 20 Phendulani Buthelezi, 21 Cameron Wright, 22 Jeremy Ward, 23 Curwin Bosch.