Sharks to face Sonny Bill and two Ioane brothers

This weekend will provide a much tougher challenge for the Sharks coming off a decent away win against the gritty Sunwolves. This Blues team has the personnel to punish any Sharks mistake – even from their own 22. The Sharks forward pack will have to continue and improve on the great work from the previous game and shut the Blues out of the game.

Blues:

15 Melani Nanai, 14 Caleb Clarke, 13 TJ Faiane, 12 Sonny Bill Williams, 11 Rieko Ioane, 10 Otere Black, 9 Jonathan Ruru, 8 Akira Ioane, 7 Dalton Papalii, 6 Tom Robinson, 5 Josh Goodhue, 4 Patrick Tuipulotu (captain), 3 Ofa Tu’ungafasi, 2 James Parsons, 1 Karl Tu’inukuafe

Substitutes: 16 Matt Moulds, 17 Alex Hodgman, 18 Sione Mafileo, 19 Gerard Cowley-Tuioti, 20 Matt Matich, 21 Augustine Pulu, 22 Harry Plummer, 23 Tanielu Tele’a