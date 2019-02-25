Rob du Preez (jr) to leave the Sharks

Robert du Preez (jr) is set to leave the Sharks at the end of this Super Rugby Season. He will remain a Shark of sorts, as he is heading back to the Sale Sharks where he spent the off season on a short-term contract. The Sale Sharks have confirmed that du Preez will be rejoining them after the completion of the 2019 Super Rugby Tournament.

The (Sale) Sharks were very impressed with Rob during his recent stint there. He helped them to some big wins and played an influential role in the short time that he was there. Immediate murmurs that he would be signed more long-term have now been confirmed. The oldest of the rugby playing du Preez brothers says he is looking forward to playing a big part in the future of his new club and that he is looking forward to heading back to the UK. He added that it was an extremely difficult decision to leave the Sharks and Durban, but that it is the right time in his career to make this move.

The announcement marks a significant loss for the (Natal) Sharks, given that RdPj has clearly been their number one flyhalf since moving back to Durban. While Curwin Bosch has a lot of potential and Rhyno Smith also played in the no. 10 jersey during the recent pre-season, Rob is clearly in a very different mould. His physicality, distribution and accurate kicking game will surely be missed. The fact that he is still only 25 exacerbates the loss, as he still has his best years ahead of him.

Added to all this is the further concern that all the other murmurs floating around the (Sale) Sharks ambitions in terms of signings are alos likely to be confirmed in the coming weeks. It is expected that the signings of Rob’s twin brothers, loose forwards Jean-Luc and Dan, as well as that of hooker Akker van der Merwe, will follow. Such an exodus of top players will be a blow to the Sharks and it is a real concern that all the South African Franchises simply have no chance to counter the big money offers from other parts of the world. However, it does seem that this is simply a fact of life for South African rugby in this day and age. The three years that the Sharks have had with largely this same team, is about the best that can be expected. The reality is that our franchises just have to deal with this – things like squad rotation and a good supply line from the junior ranks should be non-negotiable in this sort of context.

Despite all that – and the disappointment amongst Sharks fans – our good wishes go to the young man for the road ahead and our thanks for the good memories he provided us with in the black and white! All the best, Rob. We all hope that you can start the new chapter of your career off with a Super Rugby Trophy behind your name…