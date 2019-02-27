Und sie schrien nach KLOPAPIER (Yes, it has to do with Peyper)

So that piece of Greek…or more accurately, German…in the title line means: “And they called for toilet paper.” It is a line from a German parody song that sings of a subject matter that is also the profanity that many Sharks supporters will be screaming out upon hearing the news that Jaco Peyper has been appointed as referee of the coastal derby between the Sharks and the Stormers this Saturday.

There is a definite perception on this part of the coast that in games between these old foes, Peyper tends to swing the 50-50 decisions further south. Added to that, the news that Egon Seconds will be running the touch line will not go down well amongst Sharks fans…it seems a brave decision by the powers that be to include him in another local derby involving the Stormers after the waves that caused last weekend.

Be all of that as it may, this cannot be the focus for the Sharks come Saturday. Just play the game, play it well and take whatever refereeing comes your way out of the equation as much as you can.

That, of course, won’t stem the tide of comments on here following this piece of news. So, gentlemen and ladies…ready…steady…go!