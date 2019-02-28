Bokhoring

A Craig for an Akker?


Written by Henk Terblanche (Bokhoring)

Posted in :Sharks on 28 Feb 2019 at 13:14

Craig Burden has been seen training at Kings Park and is reportedly actually on trial with the Sharks.

He was always a very explosive player, but during his previous stint at the Sharks he often did struggle at line-out time. However that issue was quickly sorted playing in the Northern Hemisphere – I recall him being pin point accurate when in 2014 playing for the World XV against a Bok team with Victor Matfield, Bakkies Botha and Duane Vermeulen competing against his throws.

Still only 33 years old – I reckon he would be a very useful addition to the Sharks with Akker leaving at the end of the season.

 



9 Comments

  • Ooh, I like…

  • Wow, I thought he had retired… Where has he been?

  • @T-Shark (Comment 2) : he was playing in France.

  • @pastorshark (Comment 1) : oh me too!!!!!!!

  • @T-Shark (Comment 2) : Latest club was Stade Francais

  • Yes, please!

  • Bruce is back. Seriously unlucky to have the calibre of Smit and Bissie in the same team.

  • Hehehe I can see Malcolm Marx getting a tight klap sometime soon…..

  • :roll: And nobody listened when I said he must come back! :mrgreen: Well, he’s back! :lol:

