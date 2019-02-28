A Craig for an Akker?

Craig Burden has been seen training at Kings Park and is reportedly actually on trial with the Sharks.

He was always a very explosive player, but during his previous stint at the Sharks he often did struggle at line-out time. However that issue was quickly sorted playing in the Northern Hemisphere – I recall him being pin point accurate when in 2014 playing for the World XV against a Bok team with Victor Matfield, Bakkies Botha and Duane Vermeulen competing against his throws.

Still only 33 years old – I reckon he would be a very useful addition to the Sharks with Akker leaving at the end of the season.