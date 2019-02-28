A Craig for an Akker?

Craig Burden has been seen training at Kings Park and is reportedly actually on trial with the Sharks.
He was always a very explosive player, but during his previous stint at the Sharks he often did struggle at line-out time. However that issue was quickly sorted playing in the Northern Hemisphere – I recall him being pin point accurate when in 2014 playing for the World XV against a Bok team with Victor Matfield, Bakkies Botha and Duane Vermeulen competing against his throws.
Still only 33 years old – I reckon he would be a very useful addition to the Sharks with Akker leaving at the end of the season.
Ooh, I like…
Wow, I thought he had retired… Where has he been?
@T-Shark (Comment 2) : he was playing in France.
@pastorshark (Comment 1) : oh me too!!!!!!!
@T-Shark (Comment 2) : Latest club was Stade Francais
Yes, please!
Bruce is back. Seriously unlucky to have the calibre of Smit and Bissie in the same team.
Hehehe I can see Malcolm Marx getting a tight klap sometime soon…..
And nobody listened when I said he must come back! Well, he’s back!