Almost game time!!!

Almost time for the Sharks to play the Stormers!
But before the game start what a strange weekend it has been!!
Rebels beating the Highlanders, Blitsbokke drawing with Chile but for me the biggest shock the Sunwolves beating the Chiefs in New Zealand!!!
Let’s hope the Sharks can keep calm and focused to beat the Stormers!
Go Sharks!!!
Bosch has been replaced by Smith on the bench.
What’s going on at Supersport?! Two ex-Sharks in Odwa and John Smit on the studio panel!!!
Saw that interception coming 2 moves ahead.
Brave to run everything from our 22 but maybe we should kick ourselves out of trouble now and then
Wow we look average against RSA teams. Hopefully the boys kick on soon
Eish
Playing too much in our 22.
Peyper has also forgotten that it can be a ruck on sharks ball………….
One collapse and we get a warning, Peyper at his best.
@Nostraseth (Comment 9) : Andrews also played Etzebeth in the air
Fucking peyper has clearly decided who will win this match ffs
@Bokhoring (Comment 10) : He gave a warning. before that said “be careful”
Great defense at the maul but then we balls up the run out
@Nostraseth (Comment 12) : Andrews gave away a penalty
Sheet we are being shafted by this ref
Need to start playing in their half
As if the stormers rushed defence is always on side. Peyper really hates the sharks, he and mallet probably fondle each other talking about how much they dislike us
Our forwards need to start manning up. And we need to stop the silly play in our 22
We seem to need NZ opposition to bring intense and clinical play….this game so is utter crap compared to last week.
@coolfusion (Comment 19) : So far
Lineout is a total mess tonight
Every kick … WP are moving towards a ball after a kick
Senseless desperation by Nkosi
Around 4 high tackles in that move … Come on be fair
We have lost all rugby intelligence tonight
@byron (Comment 24) : Yip – we should have got a penalty there
Vermaak dives and Coenie is punished?
@Bokhoring (Comment 27) : One word: peyper
Did you see the wp player hitting our gay behind the knee to force his knee to touch ground?
@coolfusion (Comment 29) : Guy
Peyper clearly dislikes the Sharks but we are contributing to our demise with really stupid decisions
@coolfusion (Comment 30) : With his hand while he was on the ground
Und sie schrien nach Klopapier!!!
Watch peyper warn them 15 times when we eventually get in their half and still no card
@pastorshark (Comment 33) : Isn’t there a more extreme form of klopapier in german?
Both of those were not yellow cards … Warning or not! Stormers under pressure in both cases
Should have taken the penalty to posts. We cannot construct anything tonight
@Bokhoring (Comment 37) : Very hard when you aren’t allowed to defend your own ruck or contest in theirs
Flip but Peyper is refusing to penalize stormers, 9 penalties to 1. Like when Sharks on attack they can do no wrong.
@pastorshark (Comment 33) : There must be an explitive you can add
@SeanJeff (Comment 39) : Eben did exactly what akker did about 4 times this match, no penalty even, they are allowed to slow our ball down at every engagement
Everyone always said we’re a one half team, let’s hope they’re correct and the second half we run them ragged
Akker yellow was bullshit. Most refs would give that as a penalty to the defense.
@jdolivier (Comment 42) : This is not as hard as we are making it look. We need focus and patience. Now let’s see some series winning character coming to the fore.
However Sharks need to fix what is in their control starting with the lineout
@coolfusion (Comment 44) : Very true, the boys are playing crap. Bar the intercept the score would be accurate unfortunately
Odwa has hit the nail on the head – players getting overconfident
Of all the teams in superrugby, the stormers are the only team I hate losing too. Get it right boys, you’re better than this
Much much better
@coolfusion (Comment 35) : Jaco Peyper?
Now we need more of this boys
@Bokhoring (Comment 49) : There we go patience and focus. See not hard…
That’s better, keep it uo
13-8
@jdolivier (Comment 53) : Up
@pastorshark (Comment 50) : Only because jack rhymes with something else in Afrikaans. I’ll allow it…
Consistency Peyper?
First high tackle spotted by eagle eye peyper
Please dont fuck up this lineout
Did he spit at the ref when he ran off?
Tackle around the neck on Akker
So arms around akkers neck is nothing
Would have kicked for the corner there
Schickerling should be in the wood
@coolfusion (Comment 56) :
Great clearance from Smith
Come boys. We need a try now
Not closing tackles allowing them to disrupt the defensive line. Why are we allowing them?
Wow Akker no thought in that pass.
Keep the ball guys.
Prov scrumhalf so slow … We’re offside every ball
How was Thomas off his feet?
Last 20 minutes has been all peyper
@byron (Comment 72) : He wasn’t
Another silly pass
@Bokhoring (Comment 75) : Another missed offside
@jdolivier (Comment 76) : Guess who is running the offside line
So stormers scrum early we get penalised, peyper is having a blinder
@Bokhoring (Comment 77) : Can I have a second guess
If any Sharks bothered to chase that kick could have been interesting
That is sealing off the ball
Sharks will have to run from this scrum
So that’s the definition of holding Mr ref
We get another chance
Gave this one away
And now a really last chance
And Stormers win.
Waiting for the ref to do a victory lap … Lifting his shirt to show his work jearsey
We didn’t deserve to win that, we kept throwing the ball around aimlessly.
Sharks should kick themselves. Up against Peyper and a rabid Stormers defense should have not played silly buggers on their own 22 while under pressure.
So peyper really fucked us, yes the sharks were bad, but seriously, how is he allowed to still blow our games. Sharks administration is a bunch of fucking cowards.
Really terrible from us. This was winnable we didn’t pressure them on their line half as much as we should have. When we did we didn’t have the patience and awareness to make anything of it. This is an own goal match.
@coolfusion (Comment 92) : Bud it is really impossible to build momentum when they slow our ball down at every single ruck
@Nostraseth (Comment 89) : Agreed very few moments that showed any semblance of cohesive planned attack.
Well, didn’t want to comment on the Sharks’ revival and consistency after two games. Was going to wait until round 5. Well, round 3 came and Sharks were the favorites. Result loss. Gosh. I shall await for all the excuses.
@jdolivier (Comment 93) : Also hard to build momentum when your forward attack is so flat and ineffective. No I won’t excuse them for this.
Will have to smarten up very quickly. Play brainless rugby next week and the Bulls will tear us a new one
@Bokhoring (Comment 97) : Yup
STOOOOOOOOOOORMEEEEEEEEERS!!!!!!!!!!
@Bokhoring (Comment 97) : Let’s face facts this team can only play NZ opponents. Our track record against RSA and aussie teams reads like a fucking obituary
@coolfusion (Comment 98) : So easy for them to gain those extra yards on little darts and leg drives really messed up the forward defensive line with out much effort.
@coolfusion (Comment 96) : Forwards got outmuscled by PSDT and Etzebeth. We hardly ever got decent lineout ball
@coolfusion (Comment 94) : Losing bonus point, still second on the log. Could have been worse. Egos bruised may just be exactly what we need. Am was the worst I have seen him, we really looked over confident.
@jdolivier (Comment 100) : We do this to ourselves. Mentally we just automatically shift to fifth gear when playing SA teams.
@coolfusion (Comment 104) : We never get out of idle against RSA teams. Losing home games is unacceptable. Wonder how many ja they weren’t good will rdp snr puke out tonight #bringbackplum
@Nostraseth (Comment 103) : Hmm sounds like our mantra…lose the winnable ones.
@jdolivier (Comment 105) : When we played their 22 they folded, just a shame we have that space much.
@coolfusion (Comment 107) : Hate not have
@coolfusion (Comment 107) : I’m bitter as shit because we lost, against the stormers makes it even worse. It’s just simple, we got pinged on everything, they were allowed leniency. Beasts’ disallowed try should have been a penalty for the arms around akkers neck.
Moment describing the match perfectly. Cam’s box kick too far but 13 misses and lets the ball bounce in his 22. Not a Sharks chaser in sight. To add insult Leyds then runs through about 6 missed tackles and Stormers back in our half
@jdolivier (Comment 109) : There were ify calls both ways. Peyper was shit as usual, but we can’t blame him at all. Let’s remember that their try came from us tossing the ball around like no one wanted it.
@jdolivier (Comment 109) : Ja dude we knew this going in we just didn’t have the foot on the gas when we should have. We allowed them too much. This is just a face palm. Going to try and develop some selective amnesia for this weekend. Let’s leave it that, else it will eat us up.
@Bokhoring (Comment 110) : Yes that kind of allowing them the freedom of the field was evident everywhere tonight.
@Nostraseth (Comment 111) : Even worse that we gave them the win
@Nostraseth (Comment 111) : And brainlessly tossing it short inside back to traffic without giving they guys with momentum a sniff. I don’t want to even think about it. It’s like we were just shuffling the ball hoping for the best this whole game.
One guy that had to work more than his share was Dan. Akker seems to be in France already.
@coolfusion (Comment 116) : He came to Durban to win that Bok jersey, he knows he is not going to get it and that objectively worse players will go to the world cup ahead of him, he has lost his drive.
@Nostraseth (Comment 117) : We had better phase Craig in ASAP. Kerrot who is a green player did no worse than him tonight thats an inditement.
@coolfusion (Comment 118) : Given his usual drive.
If say really want to get more bums on seats they really need to sort out the standard of refereeing. None of the yellow cards handed out should have been a card. Refs need to realise that when the penalty count is 10 to 0 there’s something wrong with the refereeing. At one point pyper was trying to convince the sharks captain that he’s not biased. You give a bad call and you’re 50m upfield. You don’t call another and it puts a team under major pressure. The refs need to start taking responsibility for their performance pyper was kak
@byron (Comment 120) : Dude we can decry the refs as much as we want, but we knew this going in. We spoiled ourselves. I hope Rob has that whip out tonight, this cannot stand.
I really hope the forwards take this hard and do some searching Dan also up for international contract didn’t step off the pedal. None of these other guys have an excuse.
The worst part of the embarrassment is if you look at the structure and focus of the first two games, tonight was just same old useless shit that we were left with last season. For some unexplainable reason, we just don’t know how to or want to beat local teams