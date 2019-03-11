Where are we at?

After the disappointment at Loftus, perhaps time to take a few deep breaths, step back and consider the state of our season so far.

After the first four rounds this is what the log looks like:

Team Pos. P W L D PF PA PD BP T BP -7 BP Ttl Crusaders 1 4 4 0 0 141 84 56 1 0 1 17 Bulls 2 4 3 1 0 119 56 63 1 0 1 13 Rebels 3 3 3 0 0 87 72 15 0 0 0 12 Hurricanes 4 4 3 1 0 110 92 18 1 0 1 13 Sharks 5 4 2 2 0 96 70 26 2 1 3 11 Highlanders 6 4 2 2 0 107 107 0 0 2 2 10 Waratahs 7 3 2 1 0 78 67 11 0 1 1 9 Jaguares 8 4 2 2 0 105 103 2 1 0 1 9 Lions 9 4 1 2 0 101 104 -3 0 1 1 9 Stormers 10 3 2 1 0 38 68 -30 0 0 0 8 Brumbies 11 4 1 3 0 120 123 -3 1 2 3 7 Blues 12 4 1 3 0 76 93 -17 0 2 2 6 Sunwolves 13 4 1 3 0 90 119 -29 0 1 1 5 Reds 14 3 0 3 0 60 86 -26 0 1 1 1 Chiefs 15 4 0 4 0 87 171 -84 0 1 1 1

Looking at the log it is pretty certain that the Crusaders will be around the top of the log at the business end of the season. So the smart money must be on them to collect another title.

Sitting in 5th place all is not lost for the Sharks and there is still time to pull the season around. The question is how to go about doing it.

The Sharks can follow the Bulls example and revert to the Jake White playbook. The Bulls pressure their opponents into making mistakes, kick intelligently and either use the boot of Pollard to inflict death by a thousand cuts, or when it is on use players like Specman and Kriel to score tries. This strategy relies on a strong offensive defense that has managed to put away all three their SA opponents. Their forwards are also exhibiting very impressive handling skills to quickly transfer turnover ball to the dangermen on the outside. The question is whether they will be able to contain the Crusaders and Hurricanes and the resurgent Australian sides – especially when playing away.

The Sharks clearly want to play attacking rugby, and they already had 2 bonus points in the bag after round 2. All the more noteworthy that these games were both played in terrible heat. However since then the attack has looked decidedly pedestrian against the Stormers and Bulls defense.

In my opinion effective attacking rugby relies on the two M’s – generating Momentum and creating Mismatches.

In order to generate momentum with ball in hand against a strong defense, you really need to work hard. Momentum starts in gaining millimetres which then build into centimetres and metres, and then hopefully in a result on the scoreboard. I think this is where especially our forwards as a unit is coming short. They will need to up their work rate. Players need to work to get into the right places on the field, but we too often saw our attacking players being swamped by blue defenders.

The second issue for me is that Momentum requires Velocity. A 130 kg player that can bench press over 200 kg at zero velocity still has zero momentum. Players too often receive the ball from a standing start. Doing that in the face of some serious defensive line speed (often very suspicious, but that is how the refs are blowing it) is just asking for trouble. I would like to see more players running onto the ball from depth and also using different angles.

Then thirdly when rucks are formed, the ball needs to come out much faster for the next phase of attack to build on the bit of momentum that has been gained. You want to have the players run at a defense that is backpedaling – even if it is a couple of centimeters.

Lastly and probably most importantly you need to hold onto the ball if you want to build momentum. All good work is immediately undone if the ball is spilled.

There are obviously also ways of unlocking defenses via a clever kicking game, varying the point of attack, making the correct decision in each situation, etc. I wanted to focus on how one wins the gain line battle.